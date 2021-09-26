Longevity Through The Side: John Holt #Jamaica 🇯🇲

When it comes to love and long-lasting, it’s the commitment that counts. It’s not an easy task. Yet, staying close to one another, in the midst of the hardships is so imperative, when it comes to eternal love!

Love is a journey. Relationships are many pathways. When it’s the two of you, never walk, alone. For love is a wellness into a deeper foundation. A person cannot move on a journey of solitude, unless they are journeying, alone. There are different mountains and hills to climb. That’s where love comes into play. For, it is the key ingredient in moving through those difficult times. Stick by me, Baby. Everything is sure to be alright.

When it comes to love, there is nothing more valuable than loyalty. It affirms that a person is intertwined (and interconnected), with the spiritual side of things. For, honesty, trust, and loyalty have a way of securing the foundation for beautiful things. Love is part of knowing that a person will be by one’s side, through the turmoil and pains of it all. That’s love! So often, people portray a pretty portrait of love. Yet, rarely do they understand the value of moving through a beautiful person. Holding onto love-maintaining its beauty-can be ugly. There will be trials and tribulations. There will be mountains upon mountains of things, which are required for steadfast navigation. Can you handle it? Can you stick by his side?

We often hope that if we stay by a person’s side that they will stand by ours. Of course, that’s not always the case. Sometimes, there is treachery. People are lied to and disappointed time and time, again. It’s hard to trust the very tenderness of loyalty when so many people are disloyal. Yet, if you are able to get that one person, you have found a true Soul.

Sometimes, it takes time for one to move through different layers of trust. However, rest assured that the work (and process) is well worth it. It is so worth it, indeed. There is nothing like knowing that you have someone by your side, who is not going, anywhere. It’s beautiful. No doubt. There is nothing like knowing that one is meant to move through mountains, with another by your side. Just as women need that level of support, so do men. It’s a treasure of abundance, which can never be replaced. Such a trust is a blessed and beautiful thing! And a woman, who has such a treasure is a wonderful gem 💎to bestow.

The deepest treasure in love is, trust!

“Stick by me, I’ll stick by you“

“My life on Earth will be useless, can’t you see“

“Oh, oh, if I didn’t ask you to stick by me“

Well, there you have it. What is the point of living if one is not connected with someone, in the process. Love is a beautiful and mesmerizing thing! Side to side! Forever in time!

John Holt