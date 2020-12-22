“Long Deep Breathing is another breath technique that is so powerful in helping us focus” with Erika Polsinelli

Long Deep Breathing is another breath technique that is so powerful in helping us focus but also release any lower vibrational thoughts. You can begin by taking a long deep inhale through the nose, filling up the chest and belly, and exhale, releasing through the nose bringing the belly towards the spine. You can continue that until you feel calm, centered and relaxed.

As a part of our series about “Optimal Performance Before High Pressure Moments”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erika Polsinelli.

Erika Polsinelli is a meditation and manifesting mentor helping others tap into their highest potential through Kundalini breathwork, meditation and diet. After suffering most of her early life with anxiety, Erika made changes to her daily routine that very quickly led to a calmer, centered, happier and healthier life. Once experiences such profound changes, she knew she had to share this with the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Itis so nice to be part of this interview. Absolutely. I grew up on Long Island, New York and live a pretty regular life with my mother, father and two brothers. However, my parents had a very tumultuous relationship and continue to. This caused a lot of stress and anxiety in my life. As I grew to be a pre-teen I began to experience intense levels of anxiety. Later in my life, after discovering tools to help in this area, I realized most of my anxiety were rooted from learned behaviors, for example, worrying about things that I or anyone could control.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as an entrepreneur or business leader? We’d love to hear the story.

I think the person who inspired me the most to do what I do today is my mother. Being in a toxic relationship with my father led her to lose her voice and her center. I always wanted her to know and see that she can change her reality any moment she chose. I wanted her to see that she was so much stronger than she believed. I was constantly her cheerleader trying to boost her up and help her to find a life that she deserved. After learning that you cannot help someone who doesn’t want to receive help, I got started on my journey of healing. I began to practice Kundalini yoga each morning which helps to clear emotions from the past and face the shadows in order to bring in light. After practicing this daily, I started to see such tremendous changes occur in my life. And that is when I knew I had to share this with others. So I decided to share meditations virtually so that others who want to heal themselves can have access to these teachings, anywhere, anytime.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I have had many teachers and friends along the way who helped inspire me to be where I am today. I think one of the most important moments of my life was when I watched a friend truly go after her dreams and only focus on what she wanted to bring into her life. At the time, I spent most of my day worrying about things that didn’t exist, worrying about the future. And I had an AH HA moment. I realized that my friend was spending all of her time dreaming and visualizing all that she wants to bring in, where I was doing the opposite. This moment of awareness helped me to take inventory over my thoughts and shift into the space of manifesting and attracting the life I wanted rather than what I didn’t want.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think it is the thought that we can control the outcomes to certain things. Being able to truly trust that when you are doing what you are meant to do and living your purpose, everything works out the way it should.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Stay focused on your goals and be consistent. Show up each day as your highest self or the version of you who you are striving to be. I think consistency is so important. Make sure that you are putting your energy in the areas that you want to grow and develop. Take time to rest when you need it. Resting can really help to launch you forward.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I think the books by Jerry and Esther Hicks were a really important part of my journey. These texts resonate with me so much because it is explaining the law of attraction and the laws of the universe. These texts helped me to reframe my brain and create new patterns to bring in all that I wanted and live the life I am now living.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Oh this is a hard one because there are so many. “Each day is a new opportunity to go after the life you wish you to live.” I truly believe that there is so much power within each of us and we need to relearn that. Every day is a new opportunity to start fresh, go after your goals and be the person you want to be.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project that I have is building and creating an online community to help others step into their purpose and live their best life. The community has grown so much in one year and I have been overwhelmed with so many success stories. The online community consists of an online portal with access to kundalini meditations, exercise sets, yoga flows, meditations for kids, plant-based recipes and so much more. We gather as a community for live zoom calls and create meditation and manifestation goals. By committing to a morning practice, you are committing to work on your most important relationship — the one with yourself. Through this community we are committing to a practice and helping to heal our emotions from the past and any trauma we have been through. Through this practice I have seen so many people step into their power and begin to attract positive opportunities into their life.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As a business leader, you likely often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to cope with the burden of stress?

By having a morning practice of breathwork and meditation, you are tapping into your nervous system to be able to handle and be resistant to stress. The first strategy is always beginning your day with meditation or breathwork. Before you encounter anyone else and anyone else’s energy, you are working on your own emotions and bringing yourself into a calm and centered space. Another strategy is when you feel the stress coming on, stop and take a few deep breaths. This helps to bring us back to center and remove the stress from our body. The third strategy is using essential oils. My favorite right now for calming down would be lavender and angelica.

Aside from being able to deal with the burden of stress, can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

Once again, breathwork. Breathwork helps us to be sharp and able to adjust to any sudden changes. It also helps us to act instead of react. Breathwork taps into the nervous system, brings clarity and calms down the stress reactors. This way we can think clearly in times of stress rather than be flustered and reactive.

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques, meditations or visualizations to help optimize yourself? If you do, we’d love to hear about it.

Yes! A really powerful breathwork to resist stress is breathing in for 8 short inhales through the nose, and breathing out with one long exhale through the nose. This helps to give us energy while also releasing any stress and calming the body and mind.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

Long Deep Breathing is another breath technique that is so powerful in helping us focus but also release any lower vibrational thoughts. You can begin by taking a long deep inhale through the nose, filling up the chest and belly, and exhale, releasing through the nose bringing the belly towards the spine. You can continue that until you feel calm, centered and relaxed.

We all know the importance of good habits. How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

A habit which has changed my life is waking up each morning, practicing gratitude, breathwork and meditation. Beginning your day with gratitude helps you to focus on all the things you are grateful for in your life. This helps to raise your vibration so that you can attract more things on that elevated vibrational frequency. Breathwork and meditation also helps you raise your vibration and manifest positive changes into your life. In addition, breathwork and meditation also helps you to calm and center yourself, release any limiting beliefs or negative emotions from the past, so that you can heal your relationship with yourself. This then positively impacts your relationship with everyone else in your life. You begin to experience life from a different perspective, having more patience, empathy and understanding.

What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

Begin a morning practice of gratitude and breathing and do it for 21 days straight. 21 days is the time we need to repattern our brain, create positive habits and break bad one. Practicing conscious breathwork for 21 days straight can lead to profound changes in your life.

As a business leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

This may sound redundant at this point but only supports the idea that meditation and breathwork can truly help us achieve all that we want in our lives. By tuning into yourself each morning before we start our day, this helps us to align our energy and energy centers, or chakras. When we are in alignment within, we can tap into that state of flow. I always describe flow as that feeling when you are doing something you love. Breathwork, more specifically, Kundalini breathwork, helps you to find that flow within you, make life, work, or any experience flow with more ease. The more we tune in, practice breathwork or meditate, the more we are clearing out what does not support our flow.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Helping everyone to be kinder to themselves, because that in turn will help everyone be kinder to one another. When we see people arguing or judging others, it is because they are judging something within themselves. By nurturing this relationship with yourself and healing any emotions that need to be healed, we in turn treat others with more respect and love. It all starts within us.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Dr. Joe Dispenza, Dr. Mark Hyman or Dr. Jeffrey Rediger because each of these individuals empower others. Their work helps us to see how powerful our energy is and helps us to open up to the idea of our highest potential. I would love to meet with them to talk about ways to continue to empower others to believe in themselves and the energy that is within us.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have an Instagram account where I offer many free meditations which is @inkale.exkale and my website is www.evolvebyerika.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.