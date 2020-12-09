Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Loneliness and stagnancy during COVID-19 – Useful wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has adversely affected the quality of life. The fear of getting infected by the virus makes everyone consumed with anxiety and stress. People are thinking twice before going out, even if they need to run an errand. Many have lost their job due to the pandemic. Offices and factories have been shut down as a result of the virus contamination, and there have been pay cuts. And, people are not able to travel. All of these factors have led to loneliness and stagnancy in people. We must learn to remedy this situation to feel good about where we are in the present moment.

Useful guidelines by Dennis Begos

People must be able to adapt to any situation. Even if there are stagnancy and isolation, people should develop ways to make the best of every situation. This helps to steer clear of physical and mental problems. Dennis Begos has shared some wellness guidelines to combat the increasing stagnancy and loneliness in life due to pandemic stress.

  1. Cut off from excess news

The news shares the best of both worlds. On one hand, the news channels focus on the recovery rate and the success of the COVID-19 vaccine. On the other hand, it also focuses on death and affected people due to the virus. People need to reduce the rate of scary news updates. It’s good to listen to the COVID-19 news updates and detach when the channels focus on negative news feeds. It will give you the courage to go out when you need to.

  • Connect with friends and family members 

It is crucial to bond with your family members and friends! If some of your friends and family members stay far, you can connect with them through video calling apps weekly. It will help you to share your thoughts with them and feel loved. It helps to curb the feelings of isolation and loneliness to a great extent. 

  • Meditation can help

Today, researchers have found out that meditation is the cure to many issues. It can help to bring down stress and also provide mental clarity. This means meditation can help you realize the truth of the situation that everyone is facing. It allows you to recognize that currently, the world is undergoing a challenging time and that this testing time will pass as well. It helps you realize that lifestyle changes might make you feel temporarily lonely, but the reality is different. These realizations will bring about a difference in the way you lead your life during the pandemic phase and after.

  • Watch your favorite movies

It is essential to count on the feel-good hormones! For this, you need to engage in activities that bring happiness to you. When you watch your best movies, you generate good thoughts, and it helps you to do away with loneliness or any stagnant feelings.

These are some of the best activities that will help you overcome feelings of isolation and stagnancy during the pandemic. 

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16).

