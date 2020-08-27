Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva: How to harmonize your personal and business vision

In the hectic modern world, women are increasingly taking on a variety of roles, the home, their careers, their social life, and their projects and aspirations. Balancing all aspects of life is not an easy task, but some people are examples that it is not an impossible task, and even take it further, interrelating the various areas of their lives

One of these great women is Dr Lola Tillyaeva, a renowned philanthropist whose charitable work with children with disabilities and orphans in Uzbekistan is remarkable. Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva has shown a lifelong interest in social causes, earning her bachelor’s degree in international law from the University of World Economy and Diplomacy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. She then continued her studies by obtaining a doctorate in Psychology from Tashkent State University.

Dr Karimova-Tillyaeva has a strong vision about the role of art, sport and culture in promoting peace and tolerance. She has integrated these elements as fundamental parts of her charities, such as the You Are Not Alone Foundation and The National Centre for the Social Adaptation of Children, where orphaned children and children with special needs are provided with not only medical and educational assistance but also psychological, emotional and social care.

The Harmonist, between the entrepreneur and the philanthropist

Dr Karimova-Tillyaeva has held several positions over the years, one of the most notable being her role as Uzbekistan’s ambassador to UNESCO. However, in 2016 she began her journey as an entrepreneur with the opening of her perfume house The Harmonist, launching its flagship stores in Paris and Los Angeles. The Harmonist is inspired by the ancient Chinese philosophy of Feng Shui and its five constituent elements, plus the balance between yin and yang, as complementary opposing forces.

The concept of The Harmonist is based on the life philosophy of Lola Tillyaeva, who together with her husband Timur Tillyaev, manages different projects, in addition to their family life with their three children.

A longtime humanitarian Lola Tillyaeva funds charity projects related to art, culture, education and supporting children in need.