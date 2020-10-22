Logan Smith: “Allow yourself to evolve”

Allow yourself to evolve. You don’t have to stick to one thing that you do well as a musician. Branch out, challenge yourself. That’s what has made this record so much fun for me. Taking this sonic expedition into the 80’s was a new and exciting step for me. It kept things fresh. Always allow your instincts to take you somewhere new.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Logan Smith.

With a soulful maturity and melodic expertise, Logan Smith presents himself with musicality beyond his years and a voice you’ll never forget. Drawing from a wide variety of influences such as The 1975, Phil Collins, Billy Joel, and Harry Styles, his music puts forth a powerful and noticeable presence. Understanding that beauty is often found in the simplicities of life, he taps into common experiences with his ballads of love and sensuality. Logan’s music focuses on exposing real life through storytelling and emphasizes the intricacies of interactions through his meaningful lyrics and soulful rhythms.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Jacksonville, FL and was always surrounded by music. My father was a musician, two uncles were musicians, and the church I attended on Sundays had a 300 voice choir and a 60 piece orchestra every week. I started singing very early on in life. Church, local arts markets, even did a few concerts when I was still in middle school. However, my attention shifted heavily in high school towards acting. I changed my major to Theatre (it was a performing arts high school) and that ended up being a crucial decision in my life path. It really shaped so much of who I am as an artist and helped me to understand the depths of what it means to be a creative. It really shook a lot of people who felt I should be pursuing music instead but I felt that was my calling at that time in my life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s more so what brought me back to this career path. As I said, I was all in on the whole theatre thing. It wasn’t until my freshman year of college that I hit a brick wall in the theatre world. I was struggling with some very intense depression and anxiety, things I had never struggled with before, and I was desperate for some sense of familiarity. The only thing that made sense anymore was music. That brick wall forced me to go back to my roots as a musician and songwriter. I dropped out of school and have been a full time recording artist ever since.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This is more funny than it is interesting but I was hired to come play a concert at a college down in North Carolina. The guys and I were all super pumped. We were told we would be playing the Welcome Back show to start the new school year and that they would be setting up a stage in the middle of their football stadium to house the entire student body. I mean, how cool is that? We were on tour at the time so we planned our route very specifically. We got a call from the school 3 days ahead of the show and they asked us if we could come a day earlier. Obviously we had other shows planned and we couldn’t so we declined and said we’d be there the day we were contracted for. When we asked why they wanted us there earlier they said they felt they could get a bigger turnout on the alternate day but that it was “no big deal.” When we finally arrived on campus we were driven on a golf cart to the football stadium where we met with the sound guy to run through our needs. While talking with him, he casually mentioned “I sure hope someone shows up for you guys.” Which, of course, perked all of our ears as we were expecting a packed stadium with several thousand students. We asked him what he meant and his response was “They didn’t tell you? They asked you to come a day earlier because they scheduled you for the wrong day. The massive event you were supposed to play was yesterday. All the students are back in classes now, I don’t think anyone gonna show.” We were, of course, surprised and quite taken aback. Of course we wanted to play for people but at this point there was nothing we could do so the four of us played a rockin’ show for a total of 10 people in the middle of an empty football stadium. Truthfully, it was quite a blast and quite a good laugh.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Being an independent artist means I also take on a lot of the administrative work. For my last album “This Dissonance” I handled all of the distribution paperwork. It’s all a bunch of tedious information that partners like Spotify and Apple Music need for the songs. One of which being the title of the track. Easy!… Well I was feeling a lot of pressure and rushed the process a bit. In doing so I accidentally named the second track on the record “Addicitve” instead of “Addictive”. Which I didn’t find out until release day. And the whole world saw. I learned to take your time and always proofread before you send things off!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Two things! First, my new EP “Feels Right” is thrilling to me. It’s totally 80’s inspired. You can hear clear influences from Queen, Phil Collins, Prince and more all throughout the sonic textures in the piece. We also took on the challenge to create sounds that no one has ever heard before. We made a point to organically create sounds rather than use premade patches. We recorded a scale on a mandolin and then reversed the audio to make a synthesized sound out of it. We recorded a train horn, we tracked piano at half speed and then sped it up in post to make this sparkling synth that lives on top of the mix. Everything is unique. It was thrilling to create and I feel that the 80’s sound palette suits itself so well to my songwriting. They really complement each other.

Second, music videos! I have three music videos coming out for this EP. All of which I really got to dive into creatively. One of them I even edited myself. Taking on the task of reframing song meaning and riddling the visuals with symbolism was truly a mental workout but my team and I thrive in that setting. All three videos are really wonderful works and we’re all super proud of them.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I feel we have a responsibility to the youngest generation. Kids. We have a responsibility to inspire them, to make them feel seen and heard. To make sure they understand that they can be whoever they want to be and no one else in the world can take that power away from them. But how can we say that to those kids and then rob every actor of color the opportunity to represent those things on stage and screen? Our world is full of beautiful people. We cannot put one version of humanity on a pedestal and the rest in the wings.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Start small.

We are all dreamers. But you have to be realistic with yourself so that you don’t fall over your own ambition. There is no shame in playing a show at a local pub for people who might not be there to see you! Everyone starts somewhere. Water the ground you’re standing on, then take the next step. Trust the smarter people in the room.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a self-taught genius. There will always be someone smarter than you. And those people probably want to help you be better! So let them. Don’t turn them away because your pride wants to be the only name in the credits. There is no formula for writing the perfect song.

There’s a million YouTube videos for how to write the perfect song. They’re all wrong. Music has to be authentic, otherwise it’s just fluff. So create whatever is true to you. Write about whatever is on your heart. Be honest with yourself. Be authentic to your audience. That’s how you create the perfect song. The rest doesn’t matter. Don’t be afraid.

This goes for anyone in any line of work. The moment you are hesitant about your music or performing or networking etc. is the moment you make bad music, sing a poor show, and lose an opportunity. You have to be confident in what you do. You have to believe that you are enough. Do that and the sky’s the limit. Some rules are meant to be broken.

There are many people who will tell you how it should be done. Many people who will tell you that you’re doing it wrong. But remember this: no one in history is remembered for doing what everyone else was doing. Be original. Break the rules.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s not so much my idea but everyone on this planet has the right to healthcare. No one deserves to die because they can’t afford to pay a medical build. If I was starting a movement to help the most people, it would be that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My best friend and producer, Josh Earls. I had absolutely no idea what I was doing when I recorded my first EP “What If”. Josh really took me under his wing and taught me the ropes. To this day, my music would not be what it is without Josh and his generosity. I wouldn’t even be the artist I am today without him. He is the best and most versatile producer you will ever work with. Not to mention an incredible human being. Give him a follow on instagram @JoshEarlsMusic

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Worry does not impact the past and it cannot change the future, it only disturbs the present.” We spend so much time panicking over things we cannot control. The best thing we can do for ourselves is sit back and breathe for a moment. Otherwise we cause more distress for ourselves than necessary.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? They might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There’s quite a number of incredible artists I’d love to sit down with. Matty Healy of The 1975, Lizzy McAlpine, Bruno Major, Jon Bellion. It’s tough to say. However, as far out of left field as this may seem, Barry Manilow was a huge inspiration for me growing up. My dad and I really bonded over Barry’s music. To sit with him and thank him face to face for the role he played in my father and I’s relationship and in my own songwriting would be a gift.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am most active on my instagram @LoganSmithOfficial (https://instagram.com/logansmithofficial)

and twitter @LoganSmithMusic (https://twitter.com/logansmithmusic)

There’s also some really cool Tie-dye shirts on my website: www.logansmithmusic.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thanks so much for having me! Stay safe and Happy Tuesday!