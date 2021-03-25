Logan Brown of Spencer Jane: “Spencer Jane is an inclusive pantsuit company”

I am currently the founder and director of Spencer Jane. Spencer Jane is an inclusive pantsuit company. Our mission is to assist women pursue their dreams and create a community of women supporting one another. We have created a pantsuit that allows women to feel comfortable in their own skin and are developing a platform for women to share their story. We are focusing on ensuring our line is sustainable and made for the modern women. We have also launched a fund to donate our pantsuits to women-in-need.

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Logan Brown, a 2L at Harvard Law School and founder of Spencer Jane. Spencer Jane is an inclusive woman’s pantsuit company with a mission to empower women in the professional world. Logan is from Lawrence, Kansas and graduated at the top of her class from Vanderbilt University. She has interned in legal settings since she was 12, authored a children’s book to promote a positive anti-smoking message to American Indian youth, and has helped raise over 100,000 dollars to benefit victims of crime.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us about how you grew up?

I grew up in Lawrence, Kansas. Both of my parents work in public service jobs and have always encouraged me to give back. They also inspired me to focus on creating a meaningful life. When I was 12, I decided that I wanted to be a lawyer. I walked into the Douglas County District Attorney’s office and asked for a job. One of the secretaries decided to let me be her personal intern. I spent a large portion of my middle and high school years sitting in the back of a courtroom. I have spent the last decade of my life turning my dream into a reality and I am now a student at Harvard Law School.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Douglas County District Attorney’s office and the Lawrence Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center are two organizations that have had a significant impact on me. Through my internship with the DA’s office, I was able to meet victims of crime and witness first-hand the impact of crime on my community. I was also able to see all of the individuals and organizations that don’t look away when others are in need and do everything they can to help. After seeing how the Lawrence Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center assisted in a sexual violence case, I began volunteering for their organization. I was able to meet individuals on the worst days of their life and be a small part of their journey. My experiences in both organizations made it clear that I want to live a life in service of others.

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

I am currently the founder and director of Spencer Jane. Spencer Jane is an inclusive pantsuit company. Our mission is to assist women pursue their dreams and create a community of women supporting one another. We have created a pantsuit that allows women to feel comfortable in their own skin and are developing a platform for women to share their story. We are focusing on ensuring our line is sustainable and made for the modern women. We have also launched a fund to donate our pantsuits to women-in-need.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

The story of Spencer Jane begins during my first semester of law school. I went out to purchase a pantsuit. I couldn’t find anything that was high-quality, comfortable, and practical. I perform my best when I feel confident and comfortable in my own skin. Time I should have spent preparing for the interview and law school was spent Ubering across town. Additionally, I am new to the professional world. I wanted a broader community of people to turn to when I have new questions to navigate.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The COVID-19 pandemic is the most interesting thing that has happened to me! I started working on Spencer Jane in 2019 and was getting ready to produce pantsuits. Roll in 2020! Most of apparel production facilities shut down, many people shifted to working from home, and pant sales dropped to an all-time low. However, the need for a community of women was greater than ever before.

We made a few modifications to our blazer and created the Ultimate Work-From-Home blazer. It’s machine-washable, stretchy, and comfortable. We also launched with the Quarantine Collection. It includes our blazer, a pair of sweatpants, and a mask.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

A woman is wearing a Spencer Jane suit to her wedding. It’s so excited to create something that people want to wear on one of the most significant days of their life. Additionally, I have seen women ask and receive personal and professional advice on social media. I love being a small piece of a positive movement.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I consider any change that makes the world better “making a difference.” I think it’s possible to “make change” on a macro and micro level. Each morning I can set out to be kind and look for opportunities to improve the world. When the DA’s office let me intern, that created a change in my life. When a stranger buys my coffee, that also creates change. I also think change can happen on a bigger level. Through Spencer Jane and my other endeavors, I hope to improve the lives of others on a larger scale.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Just go for it!

When you’re inspired and have an idea, go for it! So much of life is just getting started. When I had the idea for Spencer Jane, I had no idea how to create a collection of pantsuits. I just decided that I was going to do it and started taking actionable small steps. As I made progress, I would breakdown my next small step and figure out things as I went along.

2. Ask for help.

So many people are kind and willing to give you their time! When I first started Spencer Jane, I did informational interviews with every professor and friend’s parent I could find! Then as I started having new obstacles arise, I would go to LinkedIn and find people that I thought may know the next step for me. I would then cold email them and ask for an informational interview.

3. Don’t give up.

I have had plenty of people dislike my ideas, projects, and goals. I had an established CEO sit across from me and tell me that I am wasting my time. I think that it’s important to take feedback, iterate ideas, and not be afraid of failure. Ultimately, it’s important to trust yourself and to persevere through setbacks.

4. Have a sense of humor.

Entrepreneurship is wild! Every day is full of unanticipated setbacks, wins, and adventures. I’ve had days where I wasn’t sure what I should do next followed by a viral TikTok video a few hours later. I think it’s important to have fun during the journey and use humor to diffuse stress.

5. Bring others up with you.

There have been so many people who have helped me! As we continue to grow, I want to return to the people that believed in me when I just had an idea. I also want to take chances on others like people have taken a chance on me. I believe that giving people opportunities (even when they have no experience) is a great way to make change in the world.

What are the values that drive your work?

Growth, meaning, and perseverance drive my work. I try to be a better person each day and live a meaningful life. Relying on a commitment to growth allows me to persevere through mistakes and setbacks. Doing something that I find meaningful makes me excited to wake up and work throughout my day.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centred in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

I focus on turning inward! I journal every day and make sure to check in on how I am feeling, my goals, and how I am progressing. I make corrections as necessary to ensure I am living my best life. I also go on several walks each day and make exercise a part of my life. Exercise helps clear my head and gives me time to think. Limiting time on social media helps me stop comparison and focus on my vision.

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

If I had unlimited resources, I would focus on giving women the resources to start their own organization, company, or initiative. Women receive just a small fraction of all venture capital. I believe that is reflected in the rest of society. I would set up a system to give grants and venture capital to women trying to change the world.

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

An educational system that aids in the development not only of reading and math skills but also life skills, social skills, and coping skills would be ideal. I think that success in life is dependent on so much more than arithmetic. At Vanderbilt, Professor Gilchrist believed in my goals, truly encouraged me to be my best, and also focused her classes on universal skills that help students achieve success in any situation. I credit that class as one of the bases of my success and hope others can find a Professor Gilchrist.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Find your passion and then go for it! I think it’s important to create a life that is meaningful for yourself and the world. It’s easy to get caught up with you feel like you should do. I encourage everyone to give their dream a chance.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Reese Witherspoon! I originally wanted to attend law school after watching Legally Blonde. It’s my dream for Elle Woods to wear a pink Spencer Jane suit in Legally Blonde 3.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can check out our store at SpencerJane.com! SpencerJaneSuits is our username on TikTok and Instagram.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!