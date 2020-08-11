Contributor Log In/Sign Up
LOCKDOWN AFFIRMATION

I am strong, I am smart, my survival now an art, my goal not simply to survive, but: to find a way to thrive.

Jane Marla Robbins

 

Jane Marla Robbins, essayist, Los Angeles Times, author, Acting Techniques For Everyday Life and Poems Of The Laughing Buddha. 

 

