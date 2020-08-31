Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Lock down unlocks my writing

The secret of becoming a writer is to write, write and keep on writing.. - Ken Mac Leod

Successfully we come across more than six months in lock down. My god these days…COVID 19, lock down, quarantine, sanitizer, hand wash, face mask are the words repeated every second in a day in everyone’s life. Don’t know when we are going to come back normal. Anyways we are running our life, this period did some good things in our lives too… The good thing it brought me in my life was I’m writing more than ever before.

Very happy with that, before march 2020 I used to write 3-5 post per month, now I’m writing 3-5 per day..such a difference , such a magic. This crisis period hone my writing skills. I am able to write more. While writing I feel very light, and more happy. If I want write, Have to read more so reading and writing are more now. Even my son.. he started asking me everyday about my post, how many written, how many posted…

Start writing, no matter what. The water does not flow until the faucet is turned on.

Louis L’ Amour

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

