Lock Down Far From Home: How I’ve Helped My Community Feel Connected Through The Art Of Our Heritage.

ancient chinese calligraphy

Lock down far from home: by Jing Wang

I was born in Xingyi, not far from China’s south-western border with Vietnam. One of my earliest memories is of watching my father at his calligraphy practice. When I told him that I loved the smell of the ink on the rice paper, and the way he moved his hand, he stopped writing, asked me to sit next to him and showed me how to hold the bamboo brush. 

This peaceful scene was my introduction to the ancient arts of China.

For many years, I drifted away from these traditions. My career as an interpreter and project manager led me to Hong Kong, Japan and eventually England. It was here that I met my partner and had our son. 

But when he was just a year old, I was made redundant. At this same time, I was hit by ill health and needed three major operations. Not long after, my father passed away. I felt lost, and questioned who I was. 

It was at this lowest ebb that I felt drawn back to my Chinese roots.  

I began reading about the highly educated ‘literati’, or ‘scholar-officials’, of ancient China.  Exploring their philosophical works, I was inspired to pick up my calligraphy brushes. As my confidence grew, I moved into Chinese painting. Learning this beautiful art form sparked a creativity that I had forgotten was within me. 

Chinese art has become my way of life. I paint in the ancient freestyle, but with modern composition. I sell my work, online and through exhibitions, as well as giving live demonstrations. I may be thousands of miles from home, but I feel deeply rooted in my culture.

During lock down, I wanted to do something to help the local Chinese community. I began offering free online workshops in calligraphy and brush painting, to allow them a creative escape. In the first session, I guided them to write Heart of Sutra. I soon realised that it provided much more than that.  

Heart of Sutra

The participants – all female – told me that the sessions were the highlight of their week. They immersed themselves in Chinese art, and practised skills they thought they’d left behind. Rather than feeling isolated, they felt more connected than ever. And more than that, they learnt to set boundaries with their families so they could have this peaceful time for themselves.

The experience was transformative for all of us. Many of my students have continued to paint ever since. 

And, propelled by this pandemic, I’ve discovered that my ultimate joy is found in keeping these ancient skills alive by passing them on to others.

jing wang, Artist at Plum Blossom Ink Art

Jing Wang, founder of Plum Blossom Ink Art
Jing is a self-taught Chinese artist, and an educator in language and culture. Her focus is on helping other women who feel isolated and far from home to connect with their culture through art. She teaches traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting, allowing participants to rediscover their inner creativity, learn valuable skills and gain joyful confidence.
For more Jing Wang, see her website and/or follow her Instagram & Facebook.
