Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Locating A Dame, Named Sabrina! Hiro Takahashi #Japan

Understanding The Power Of A Woman's Name, As The Energies That Back It! Highlighting The Late HIRO TAKAHASHI, and the Song, "Sabrina wa Doko e!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A male musician does not simply write a song about a woman, just because! In fact, he understands that there is something peculiar (and special), concerning this woman. What is it about her? Furthermore, what talent, skill-set, or vibe does she possess, which makes him want to keep her around? For, at a moment’s notice their presence is missed for when they are gone-even for a second. Perhaps, its the kind of peace, that is felt when she is near. Heaven surrounds him, when she places herself, near him. The moment she departs, such a vibe is gone. Where is Sabrina? Is she here?

Things are not always as they seem to be. Humanity needs companionship. The holistic energy of feminine wellness is definitely, needed! Of course, it takes the right feminine dames. They are those of virtue, kindness, patience, and compassion. Truthfulness, and the willingness to connect, are the secrets to truly experiencing the wellness of the holistic feminine. Also, keep in mind that location, is key! It has a way of moving energies into certain places. For an inquiry into Sabrina’s whereabouts indicates that wherever location she touches, is blessed. The energy is rich, nutritious, and healing.

So, where is Sabrina? Why is she here? What does she look like? Sound like? What is her energy? How does he feel when she is sitting beside him? Again, she must be very important in order for her to call her name. She must be influencer to indirectly request her return. Who is Sabrina and why does he call?

Frankly speaking, we don’t always have to have the answer right, for the first time. Sometimes, it takes a little while longer. Nevertheless, when the song is initially played, it comes to move through the mind, body, and Spirit. From then on, the answer slowly follows suit. Sabrina wa doko e? Her absence is a mystery for now; leaving clues into here whereabouts, for a later time!

Hiro Takahashi

https://alchetron.com/Hiro-Takahashi
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=b-9PCeXTTNg
https://open.spotify.com/track/23EhHXOqf0O5PNwX7iZmeg

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Poetic Guitar: Ted Hawkins #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Monday Musical 🎵🎶🎵🎶 Spotlight: Fats Waller #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Naming Wellness: Eddie Constantine

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.