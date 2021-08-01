Locating A Dame, Named Sabrina! Hiro Takahashi #Japan

A male musician does not simply write a song about a woman, just because! In fact, he understands that there is something peculiar (and special), concerning this woman. What is it about her? Furthermore, what talent, skill-set, or vibe does she possess, which makes him want to keep her around? For, at a moment’s notice their presence is missed for when they are gone-even for a second. Perhaps, its the kind of peace, that is felt when she is near. Heaven surrounds him, when she places herself, near him. The moment she departs, such a vibe is gone. Where is Sabrina? Is she here?

Things are not always as they seem to be. Humanity needs companionship. The holistic energy of feminine wellness is definitely, needed! Of course, it takes the right feminine dames. They are those of virtue, kindness, patience, and compassion. Truthfulness, and the willingness to connect, are the secrets to truly experiencing the wellness of the holistic feminine. Also, keep in mind that location, is key! It has a way of moving energies into certain places. For an inquiry into Sabrina’s whereabouts indicates that wherever location she touches, is blessed. The energy is rich, nutritious, and healing.

So, where is Sabrina? Why is she here? What does she look like? Sound like? What is her energy? How does he feel when she is sitting beside him? Again, she must be very important in order for her to call her name. She must be influencer to indirectly request her return. Who is Sabrina and why does he call?

Frankly speaking, we don’t always have to have the answer right, for the first time. Sometimes, it takes a little while longer. Nevertheless, when the song is initially played, it comes to move through the mind, body, and Spirit. From then on, the answer slowly follows suit. Sabrina wa doko e? Her absence is a mystery for now; leaving clues into here whereabouts, for a later time!

Hiro Takahashi