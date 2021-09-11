Lizz Warner Of Gleam: “Take a vacation or ‘staycation’”

Take a vacation or ‘staycation’ — you don’t have to be traveling to enjoy the benefits of time off. Sometimes having a break in your hometown can do wonders to allow you to catch up on life, socialize and run errands you never had time to do. This can be as small as taking breaks in the middle of the day. Sometimes I’ll go shopping in the middle of the day, explore a new neighborhood, etc. — just to get my eyes off a screen for a bit.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lizz Warner.

Lizz is the founder and CEO of Gleam (gleamdating.com) — a video based dating app that sets matches up on short, timed video dates according to their schedules before you can text. She is a former director, executive supervising producer, and innovation lead at BuzzFeed, with videos she’s directed, shot, and edited in entirety amassing over 1.6 billion views. She created and led the Bring Me! travel franchise, which became the #1 travel publisher on the internet in under a year with 4.3 billion views and counting, making it the second most profitable franchise at the company. Lizz’s work on Bring Me! received a Shorty Award, a Lovie finalist award, and earned her a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in media.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and went to a very competitive high school. Sports were a huge part of my life, and I played on the soccer, field hockey, water polo, track and field and hip hop dance teams. The intense dedication required from each of these sports prepared me well for my career, because nothing was more humbling than hours of sprints after a day of tests and classes. I loved math, Spanish, and learning about other cultures. My friends would describe me as funny and weird, and I LOVED playing pranks.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I decided to launch Gleam (a video-based dating app) when I was working at another rigorous job that left very little time to date. Tired of wasting precious free nights on first dates with people when there clearly wasn’t a connection, I found that so much time was saved with a video call. When I started working on Gleam, I had absolutely no idea what I was doing, and would equate it to learning how to build the plane as you’re flying it. The tech space really grew on me — I loved getting constant feedback and seeing how subtle iterations could take a product from zero to completely blowing up.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I always admired one of my bosses at BuzzFeed, he was so attentive to detail and was brilliant at everything he did. His fascination with people and his excellence at video production always inspired everyone around him to do their best, and he gave me the encouragement and confidence to really go for what I wanted.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was younger, I was traveling with my family on a boat, and we saw dolphins swim up next to us (it was my first time seeing dolphins!). Being a camera woman at heart, I immediately sprinted inside to grab my Nikon. My mom said, “Lizz, don’t, you’ll miss it!” but I went anyway. By the time I came back, the dolphins were gone. It taught me the importance of appreciating each moment while it’s happening, and not taking yourself out of it by trying to artificially extend it. This lesson has come up so many times in my life and is something I think about constantly when traveling.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Time is the most valuable asset that you will never own.” This has really dawned on me in my thirties, when you realize how fast time flies and want to savor every minute of it. I focus on spending my time in a way that maximizes personal growth and happiness, as it’s something that I’ll never get back.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m working on a video-based dating app called Gleam that aims to get people their precious free time back in their dating lives, and does the work of scheduling the dates for them. The idea is you go on a 10-minute timed video date before you can text — cutting out the BS that comes with regular dating apps.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Recognizing time is your most valuable resource, and prioritizing it each day. I go through my task list in the morning and rank it in order of importance, so I know what to focus on without getting distracted. This helps reduce procrastination as well — in the mornings, I dive into the most important things I need to do, while my brain is fresh and helps avoid distractions (like constant emailing). Listening to your mind and body and applying it to the way you work. Ex — I get distracted often while working from home, so finding a co-working space has done wonders for productivity. I also set a cutoff time each day, so after that, there’s no checking email. Knowing what motivates you, and using it to your advantage. Travel is one of my biggest passions in life, so I went to work abroad for a few weeks while getting more of the tedious work out of the way. It worked wonders as I was constantly in a state of excitement, and got to explore new places while doing it.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I launched my own startup last year (having never launched an app) while maintaining a full time job, so my schedule was always packed. Once I started working on the app full time, I didn’t know how to *stop* — so I just continued working 24/7 through the weekends. Not the best idea.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I would define it as simply being too physically and/or mentally exhausted to work on something you’ve done for significant period of time — even when you’re not tired.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

When you’re motivated, energized, and excited to wake up and work on something.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society? From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Taking very little time off, or taking “half-baked” time off — where you’re still working even though it’s your allotted break time. Not living a physically balanced lifestyle — allowing time to exercise, sleep, eat well, etc. Lack of support from peers, bosses, or coworkers — particularly when there is a lot on your plate. In a corporate environment, more serious work issues like harassment, gaslighting, and being marginalized can also lead to quick burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Take a vacation or ‘staycation’ — you don’t have to be traveling to enjoy the benefits of time off. Sometimes having a break in your hometown can do wonders to allow you to catch up on life, socialize and run errands you never had time to do. This can be as small as taking breaks in the middle of the day. Sometimes I’ll go shopping in the middle of the day, explore a new neighborhood, etc. — just to get my eyes off a screen for a bit. Talk to people who inspire you and will help get you to that next milestone. These are the people you want to be in 5 years, or believe in what you are doing. It’s incredibly motivating for someone you aren’t close with to give you a pep talk and fresh perspective. Come up with a daily routine that works for you, and make sure sleep is a key part of it. There’s no right or wrong way to do it — forget what is “standard.” For instance, you could work out in the middle of the day to give yourself a break between morning and afternoon tasks. If you’re an entrepreneur, you could work on Saturday morning and take Monday morning off. Take a hard look at your day-to-day work and delegate as much as possible. There are so many small tasks we do on a daily basis that could be far more streamlined, and many resources to help you do so. Startups are creating new tech constantly for founders that greatly helps with efficiency (I swear I learn about a new product / app each day). Work smarter, not harder. Make mental health a priority– if possible, therapy , journaling, and meditation should be part of your daily routine. I started waking up very early to exercise and meditate, and it’s lovely to have such a calm morning before diving into my work schedule. Another tip is to make fun plans at the end of a particularly tedious day — it’s a fun motivator to get more done.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Help them with the small things — errands, groceries, or making dinners are a huge relief. Any small ways to take thinking out of their day. Plan a fun, mindless activity with them at the end of a particularly stressful week to re-energize them. Having someone else plan something is not only a relief, but a great way to get both of you re-energized. For coworkers, develop a system to make things as efficient as possible. You’d be surprised at how often you can re-vamp any protocol currently in place that will improve bottlenecks you didn’t even realize were there. Additionally, offer to take on some small tasks of theirs if you can. It’s immensely helpful, and they’ll do the same for you when you’re overwhelmed.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Encourage vacation time and create a set number of mental health days that employees can use as they need. Eliminate unlimited vacation days — often times, the most hard-working employees will feel too guilty to take a normal amount of time off. Having a set number of days encourages people to use them all. For managers, it’s important to make sure there’s a system in place for employees to delegate their work while they’re away. This can be something the employees come up with themselves, so stress and guilt is reduced when they’re on vacation. Allowing employees to work remotely gives them the flexibility to be most productive. There were days I got so much more done by being undisturbed at home, and being able to travel while working was very re-energizing.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

There are apps like Ginger that offer on-demand mental healthcare — take surveys to see what is most needed by employees, and see what services you can offer. Covering therapy — a major plus, and is always greatly welcomed by employees. Creating a 360 feedback system and actually reading it. Eliminating the fluffy ‘how satisfied are you on a scale of 1–5’ that don’t really tell you anything about how your employees or managers are doing. Block out a couple hours a week for an open doors office policy. Anyone from the manager to the CEO. This shows employees you are always there to listen and validates their concerns.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Taking half-baked time off. If you need a mental health day, don’t attempt to work at 50% capacity. You end up helping no one — only half the work done is done, and you didn’t have a proper rest day. Learn to take the time off that you need and not feel guilty about it.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Companies should re-think the outdated 9–5 workday. This was conceptualized by the Ford Motor Company for factory workers back in the 1920s and does not factor in any form of child-rearing whatsoever. It would be great to see America emphasize lifestyle and well-being — they could start by having our vacation time look a bit more like Europe or Australia. ☺

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Beyoncé, please hit me up when you need a blonde backup dancer for your next music video. Ty.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I keep everything up to date on my Instagram, @wanderlizz, also my website — lizzwarner.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!