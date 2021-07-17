Liz Samuel of ‘MOMTRESS’: “Write every day if possible”

Write every day if possible. Journal your life and your experiences. Jot down funny situations. I wish I had started doing this in my 20’s and early 30’s. I would have had much more material!

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing Liz Samuel, an actress, producer and writer known for her award-winning dramedy series, MOMTRESS. After graduating from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School, she produced for networks such as MTV, VH1, NBC, Bravo and Lifetime and now she combines both acting, writing and producing whenever possible and performs in commercials, on stage, on TV, in films and in web series. You can catch her as the RABBI in Adam Sandler’s NETFLIX film, “The Week Of” and in NBC’s LINCOLN RHYME: The Hunt for the Bone Collector. www.lizsamuel.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a middle-class suburban NJ town with New Yorker parents. We spent a lot of time going into the city to work in my family’s bakery on the Upper West Side (Grossinger’s) and visiting museums and seeing theatre. My mother was an art teacher and worked at the elementary schools in our town. So we were straddling the suburban life with city life weekly.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always wanted to tell stories. I spent time acting in musicals in high school but I was also involved with hosting a local cable show so I knew I wanted to perform in some way. I studied broadcast journalism at Syracuse but found that after college, I didn’t enjoy working in the news so I switched to entertainment. After a few years, I realized that I NEEDED to act and so I began studying acting while also still producing. It wasn’t until I became a mom that I really decided to go forward with a professional acting career. And it took life lessons, both joyful and painful to finally write, produce and star in my own work. It was after making my own work that I began to book bigger projects.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are so many! But one that comes to mind is that I was getting cast as the sweet, girl next door or the warm, caring blonde blue-eyed “American” commercial mom and I said to someone that I never get to play a character with my ethnic background: Jewish. I joked with another blonde Jewish actress that no one ever sees us as being able to play Jewish! Everyone things we are ‘shiksas’! Lo and behold, a few weeks later, I was cast as the RABBI in an Adam Sandler film! Speak it into the universe and it shall be! Now, I’ve played a Rabbi several times in film and in theatre.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well, I’m excited about a pilot I just finished a new series about women in their 40’s. I feel that there is a story to tell about this journey that hasn’t been seen yet on a screen.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Oh, I would have to say Steve Buschemi was one of them. He was on the set of The Week Of and he walked up to me and introduced himself as “Steve” and I was like, “Um, yeah, I know you! You are Steve Buschemi, one of the greatest actors of all time!” He was sooo humble and lovely. And I was flattered that he would introduce himself to me that way. I felt seen and a part of the film from that moment.

Another person was Billy Idol. I interviewed him for a VH1 show about the true story behind “White Wedding.” He was a blast to meet and to talk to. He was also really flirty which was funny to me because it was like he was stepping right out of his 80’s videos but 20 years later!

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

My family, my kids, my home. Losing my mother. That was one of the biggest things to happen to me in my life. I was in so much pain over losing her yet I needed to create something. They say “take your broken heart and make it into art!” That’s what I do but usually, I see the funny in the pain, too. Hence, why I love to write in the dramedy genre.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I try to recommend to others all the things that bring me joy. For instance, whenever I read a great book or see a great show or listen to an amazing podcast, I add it to a list that I then send out to everyone I know. I want to share what I think they might enjoy as well. I also help other artists/creatives any way I can in terms of contributing to their projects, giving them advice and offering what I can. I love connecting people! I have a rolodex in my head with everyone I have ever met and what they do. I don’t forget those kind of things. I’m very interested in people and who they are, what brings them joy, etc.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be patient. Not everything will come so quickly. Take your time. Sleep on decisions. Don’t be impulsive. Just because you get along with someone as a fun, new friend, doesn’t mean you should jump into business with them right away. Being vulnerable and showing who you really are is better than trying to cover up the things that make you stand out. Be kind and caring to every single person you meet. You never know where and when you might work with them again. Write every day if possible. Journal your life and your experiences. Jot down funny situations. I wish I had started doing this in my 20’s and early 30’s. I would have had much more material!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

(I remember answering this question before when you interviewed me a few years ago and I would probably say the same thing again (I think it was “Get to know your neighbor”) but another thought would be EVERYONE’S STORY IS IMPORTANT. WE CAN LEARN FROM EVERYONE IF WE JUST LISTEN.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

Reese Witherspoon. I would love to work with her and develop a show together. I love everything about her company, Hello Sunshine, especially that she finds women’s stories and voices and lifts them up. I also love her book club and try to read everything she recommends. She’s a tastemaker, a great actress, producer and a mom. I’d love to have a company like hers someday. (Or be lucky to be in her company whether acting together or producing together.)

