Liz ONeill: “Hang around with people who make you feel better about yourself”

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewingAuthor Liz ONeill.

Liz ONeill taught English and Creative Writing for grades 6–8, 9–10 and graduate and undergraduate for 25 years. She received an M. Ed. with a minor in English from Eastern Connecticut University. ONeill spent 28 years in a religious community and 30 plus years as an abuse advocate and mental health worker in a psych and substance abuse hospital. “Bee Wee With Bea” is her first book and she is currently working on “Be Wee With Bea Part 2” which will continue the adventures of Bea and is based on ONeill’s experience moving in with her partner and their pets. ONeill is a third-generation Vermonter and currently resides in Brookline, Vermont.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had a difficult time in school as far as being bullied. Even my 2nd-grade long-term substitute teacher bullied me when I came in late. She was sarcastic welcoming me. This reinforced my classmates’ bullying me.

When I thought about what I’d like to do for a career, it was to be a counselor or teacher. I originally became a teacher, so kids would have a safe experience with a caring teacher who encouraged happiness.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I next became an advocate for abused women and children to help them be safe and to give them hope.

Then I became a mental health worker to help psych & substance abuse patients. I wanted to help them discover the goodness in them.

Now I am enjoying writing every day. When I taught creative writing I envied my students who had 45 minutes every day. I only began writing after I left teaching and worked with victims of abuse. ​

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My therapist Jay Meyers helped me to connect with my wounded child. He introduced life-changing affirmations to me. He taught me how to learn things from my dreams. He also taught me how to image myself becoming a success.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

It was Mothers’ Day and our Shelter was selling carnations. So I thought it’d be good to sell them to the kids at school. I’d forgotten that at another time when I’d invited an unannounced speaker to my class, my Principal had said “I do not like surprises.”

So, there we were having a great time at the end of the day, selling carnations and in she walked. She did not have to say a word. I had that terrible sinking feeling. She once again said, “I do not like surprises.” She did let me finish selling the rest. But I never forgot, she did not like surprises.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love asking people this question. My brother & I laugh now about the story that shaped us.

It was about a train & tugboat who ran away to be in a better situation. They helped each other cross land or water as needed. They were so weary they looked for shelter. They found a shelf to get off the cold damp ground.

They woke to a shrieking sound and alarming pain. They’d slept on a conveyor belt in a sawmill. When they’d hobbled back to the train yard and pond, they vowed they’d never leave again.

This shaped my brother and me to put up with uncomfortable situations. I would imagine that only reinforced mindset that made us ripe for being bullied.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Eckhart Tolle says it is silly to resist what is. Since practicing this lack of resisting what is, I sleep better and worry less. I can turn about and redefine.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am an administrator on an lgbtq+ support group. It am there to make the younger members are safe from predators. I encourage them to dare to be who they are and to be proud to be themselves.

I am also excited with my writing projects. I have written Be Wee With Bea, Part 1 & Part 2. These are autobiographical allegories. They address just about every mental health issue.

I’m also writing a Native American story about teens being rescued from a trafficking operation. I hope this raises the awareness of the epidemic situation on Reservations where 5000+ women, children and teen Indigenous are murdered or missing each year.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Depending upon the season and geographical location:

Hiking, walking, or just being outside and noticing everything around them. They could challenge each other to find something unique that the other did not notice.

Meditate by saying a happy phrase over and over in their head until they feel the happiness. Notice one good thing that happened to them and write it down each week.

Notice the good things in another person and think of why they like those things and write them down. Then see how they could work to be like that.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I have done Svaroopa Yoga for over 20 years. This is a reflective stretching style.

I have done many types of yoga throughout my adult life. Some use a mantra. Another is the shavasana or body-scan meditation from my Yoga.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Svaroopa Yoga releases tension and increases our body awareness. Because it involves stretching, many muscles are strengthened. This raises self-esteem.

With body awareness, increased self-esteem, and decreased tension; physical wellness increases.

Walking, jogging or running

Riding a bike

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

If people focused less on what and how much someone eats there would be less overeating. Many of us eat to insulate ourselves. The more I was criticized, the more I wanted to eat. If people practiced better mental health exercises and were kinder there would not be as many problems.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Hang around with people who make you feel better about yourself. For some reason, we tend to hang around people who have expectations of us or reject us.

It is okay to ask for help and to offer to help others. It is not a sign of weakness or strength.

Find some affirmations to say daily. They tend to be ways of giving ourselves permission to be or do or not to have to be or do.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

If we take 3 deep breaths, raise our arms and smile to ourselves, we’ll notice how much better we feel. When we see someone else, we can remember that smile we had with ourselves. Then give that smile to the other person. It has to be real. so we need to practice feeling it.

When people ask me how I am, I smile and say, I’m good. I don’t need to unload all of my problems on them. I may tell them something later, but they don’t meet me with that report or complaint.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

When we wake we can find one thing that we like or one person or animal we like.

We should search for the Maker of the parts of nature we like or the people we like. If we are having a hard part of our day, we’ve got someone or something to talk to. We can talk to the Maker we’ve discovered.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

If we open up our senses in nature we will become more aware of the goodness around us. We will realize that we are part of nature and nature is part of us. We can learn that there is no such thing as perfection, not even in nature. There is only beauty and growth.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The problem is we get to work with a generation too late. I would institute a movement where people were daily showered with affirmations. People would have to give someone else an affirmation each day. The list would be handed out to everyone to recite to themselves. If people came to believe them, there would be no need to feel inferior or superior to anyone.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Oprah Winfrey and have her consider my book Be Wee With Bea for her list.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website https://beweewithbea.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.