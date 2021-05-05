Liz Kent of Perissos Therapy: “Hire right”

Hire right. Pick the right people who align with your company values and work ethics and are passionate about the same work. Because we specialize in maternal mental health, it really makes the most sense for us to hire people who are moms themselves. I am also learning to listen to my gut when hiring. I have had instincts a couple times that it wasn’t completely the right fit and those were my staff that didn’t work out.

As a part of our interview series with prominent medical professionals called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Private Practice” I had the pleasure of interviewing Liz Kent, LCSW-C, Owner of Perissos Therapy, LLC, a boutique psychotherapy practice, specializing in maternal mental health in Baltimore, MD. Liz has 13 years of experience as a licensed clinician and has owned her practice since 2017. She is a mom of three young kids and is passionate about providing support to busy moms with young families, especially during this past year.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you ended up where you are?

I’ve almost always known I wanted to go into this field. Throughout my life I witnessed the impact of mental health conditions on people around me and saw how valuable it was for individuals to have the appropriate support. I received a B.A. in Psychology from Loyola University in Maryland in 2005. Like most new graduates, I was unsure the exact path I wanted to take next until my dad encouraged me to apply to the University of Maryland, School of Social Work (partly for the in-state tuition!). Turned out, this training prepared me for exactly what I love doing: working with individuals in a therapy setting to help them improve the way they manage their mental health, and in turn to live life more abundantly. I received my Masters in Social Work in 2008 and worked in a special education setting for six years, where I had incredible supervisors and colleagues and really honed my clinical skills. But, it was never quite the perfect match for my calling. After I became a mom in 2014, my interest in perinatal and maternal mental health exploded and I also started working in a private practice to have more flexibility in my schedule. By 2017, my husband was encouraging me to go out and start my own practice. I did my research and finally took the leap. Over the next few years, the practice grew and I began to add therapists to meet the demand. During the pandemic, the demand for therapists skyrocketed and my practice quadrupled the number of clients we were seeing per week. Currently, we have five therapists and a part time admin assistant. We each specialize in maternal mental health and we are all moms of young kids ourselves.

I’m a huge fan of mentorship throughout one’s career. None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Who has been your biggest mentor? What was the most valuable lesson you learned from them?

My husband has definitely been my biggest mentor (and fan) in terms of building a business. He has an MBA and is passionate about small business and start up companies. He encouraged and supported me to start my business (he even built my website as a surprise birthday gift!). We now have a running joke about which one of us will be the “entrepreneur of the year” in our house, but in reality I don’t think I ever would have taken this leap without him.

What made you want to start your own practice? Can you tell us the story of how you started it?

I left an agency job after I had my first son in 2014, where I had been working as a supervisor for a large special education program. That job could be emotionally draining on the best days and had very little flexibility in terms of work schedules and time off. After I became a mom, I knew I wanted more flexibility and a little less work stress, so I started work as a 1099 contractor in a private practice. After a couple years of learning the ropes and the behind the scenes, I began talking to my husband about starting my own practice. The idea of specializing in exactly the type of work I wanted to do, with the kinds of clients with whom I love working, was exciting. I listened to several podcasts about starting a therapy practice (not something they teach in social work school) and did some research. In 2017, when I had atwo2 and a half year old and an eight month old, I hung up my shingle for Perissos Therapy. My husband and I chose the name together because Perissos is a Greek word meaning abundantly, exceeding expectations, which is exactly how I want my clients to feel in their lives. (Never mind that it’s hard to pronounce and spell).

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I worked in a special education setting, some of the kids on my caseload had significant emotional disabilities. When I was 7 months pregnant with my first baby, I was trying to de-escalate a student, when he slammed a heavy metal door …right on my hand. With my best friend and I heading out of town after work, ignoring the pain seemed like a good option. By the time we had reached our destination, I was begging her to take me to an urgent care. Walking out of there with two broken fingers and very little they could do for me was also not something they prepared me for in grad school.

Because it is a “helping profession”, some healthcare providers struggle with the idea of “monetization.” How do you address the business aspect of running a medical practice? Can you share a story or example?

This is something I have really been learning more about lately and trying to implement in how I manage my practice. Fortunately, there are some amazing business coaches out there who specialize in working with therapists. Psychotherapy is a unique field in which typical business marketing and referrals don’t work the same way when HIPAA and people’s own vulnerabilities are in play. It’s been helpful for me to understand my own role in the field (targeting a specific niche of clientele), as well as focus my priorities for both my personal and professional life. I recently started working with a business coach who is a therapist herself to help me work towards some big goals for my business over the next year!

Managing being a provider and a business owner is a constant balancing act. How do you manage both roles?

Honestly, it’s been really difficult, especially this past year as the demand for our services has increased and my ability to utilize outside childcare/school has decreased. I have had to set firm boundaries for my own caseload in terms of how many clients I can see. I am in the process of shifting a lot of admin tasks off my plate and have started outsourcing more things like bookkeeping and marketing. I pretty much always have a long running to do list for both my professional and personal life.

From completing your degree to opening a practice and becoming a business owner, your path was most likely challenging. Can you share a story about one of your greatest struggles? Can you share what you did to overcome it? Transitioning my in-person therapy practice to telehealth therapy in an instant at the start of a global pandemic, with so many unknowns, was definitely not something that any of my education or training prepared me for. Thankfully, my technology was already set up to make this switch easier and I have a great admin assistant who worked hard to support our transition. It’s also very unusual for therapists to be experiencing the same stressors at the exact same time as their clients, as we have been during the past year. I think this has increased my empathy for my clients but has also pushed me to try to take better care of my own mental health.

Ok, thank you. Here is the main question of our interview. What are the 5 things you need to know to create a thriving practice, and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Hire right. Pick the right people who align with your company values and work ethics and are passionate about the same work. Because we specialize in maternal mental health, it really makes the most sense for us to hire people who are moms themselves. I am also learning to listen to my gut when hiring. I have had instincts a couple times that it wasn’t completely the right fit and those were my staff that didn’t work out. Treat your staff well. Respect your staff and the loyalty will go both ways. People like working for me because I want them to experience the same benefits of private practice that I experience (flexibility, financial freedom, ability to see clients they really enjoy). I have open communication with my therapists about potential business changes that would impact them and get their feedback. Get a niche. We cater to a very specific clientele and market directly to that population. We network with other professionals within that niche, and this has been the best word of mouth advertising/referrals we could ask for. As a mom of three young kids myself, maternal mental health is a topic that impacts my life every second of every day and I am incredibly passionate about supporting other moms in their journeys. Identify your ideal client. Once you know exactly what type of client you want to work with, don’t be afraid to refer out if you get an inquiry that isn’t the right fit. I have learned this the hard way, especially in the early days of owning my own practice when I wanted to fill my schedule. As a psychotherapist, it can be emotionally draining to work with clients who need something different than what you can give them. I know what kind of clients I do my best work with and also feel the most inspired by and these are the clients I keep on my caseload. Outsource. I am an excellent clinician, but I am not an excellent graphic designer or SEO expert. It is well worth my time and money to hire experts in other fields who can support and help build my business, so I can focus on what I am good at. This has been especially true as I have gotten busier. Hiring a bookkeeper and a marketing team have been a huge help this past year. And there is no way my business would run as smoothly as it does, if it weren’t for a fantastic admin assistant.

As a business owner you spend most of your time working IN your practice, seeing patients. When and how do you shift to working ON your practice? (Marketing, upgrading systems, growing your practice, etc.) How much time do you spend on the business elements?

Right now, my time is probably pretty evenly split on this. There have definitely been a lot of late nights after my kids go to bed, where I sit down with my laptop for the first time all day and knock out a couple hours of “the business elements”. It’s a constant balance.

I understand that the healthcare industry has unique stresses and hazards that other industries don’t have. What specific practices would you recommend to other healthcare leaders to improve their physical or mental wellness? Can you share a story or example?

I think many therapists have their own therapists. Especially during this pandemic year, it’s been crucial for me to carve out time for therapy, exercise, connecting with friends and time to just give my brain a break. Taking care of your physical or mental wellness isn’t a once size fits all box, and you have to find the right things for you. I think it was more challenging with COVID to take advantage of some of my favorite self-care things, but I know that I have to set boundaries on my work life and also in my personal life. (As an introverted therapist, I can only do so many zoom happy hours). Knowing myself and what I need to take care of myself and my family is key.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story about how that was relevant in your own life?

Not exactly a life lesson quote, but I love the airplane oxygen mask analogy. So many moms (and women) put the needs of everyone else around them above their own needs and experience guilt or think they’re selfish when they take care of themselves. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of “putting on your own oxygen mask first”. We are no good to anybody else in our lives if we are running on empty ourselves. This is a very common theme I see with both clients and friends of mine and in my own life. Many things I work with clients on are things I work on in my own life, with the idea of filling my own cup so I have something to give, being one of the most important.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

