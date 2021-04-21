Liz Kennedy of ‘Beauty Magnet’: “Beauty now is whatever makes YOU feel beautiful”

You are the expert of your own product! Stop relying on influencers to sell what you know best, start creating your own content and become so good at it that people WANT to show off what you created.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Liz Kennedy.

Liz Kennedy is an esthetician and beauty expert known for bringing her expertise to the masses on television. Currently host and producer of her own digital makeover series, she’s also spent time as host and producer of Steve Harvey’s makeover segment, and has been the on-screen expert for RoC Skincare, among countless other appearances on TV networks across the country. On top of her work on-screen, Liz is also a member of the Citizen Cosmetic’s Advisory board and is currently developing a skincare tool called Beauty Magnet.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you! I have been obsessed with skin since I was a very young girl. I would constantly try new products to see how it worked and healed skin all while making my sister do fake commercials with me. Ironically enough, I now educate people through tv and social media on how to take care of their skin!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This might be a little too raw and real but here it goes….

I met with a potential investor about halfway into doing my raise in New York through a mutual girlfriend. He was looking to invest in more female founded brands so naturally, I was eager to show him what I was working on. The first time we had met was at a restaurant in New York and I truly felt like we hit it off, I left the meeting ecstatic and called my husband to share the news that “I found the one”. After our meeting, we met for a second time in New York where he tried to convince me that I would make more money working for him than I ever would with my tool, and I kindly said I would consider just to put it on the backburner and keep the discussion moving on the tool. I received a message from him saying that he would be in LA and decided to meet for a THIRD time where I thought I would really be able to close the deal and move forward. He met with me a third time just to basically say he didn’t want to invest and then I drove him back to his hotel, as he was taking Uber everywhere, and I wanted to offer to be kind. Shortly after this meet up, I had mentioned his name to another one of my girlfriends and she said “I know that guy. He said he wanted to sign up for my nutrition program and then threw himself at me in the cab.” Essentially, he pretends to be interested in women’s businesses in order to get close to them. Moral of the story is, don’t believe everyone’s MO and always trust your gut if you think you’re creating something someone will want and need.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I was doing my raise for my product prior to the pandemic AND during the pandemic while recovering from a very intense pregnancy. At the height of covid (the first three months) I was so depressed trying to raise that I really just wanted to give up. It was just when I was about to give up that I was able to raise half of my 500k and then I was easily able to get the other 250 because the investor couldn’t do the entire ask of 500k. Raising capital typically takes a year, had someone told me that I wouldn’t have been SO hard on myself. It’s kind of like dating… you could be single with no one interested in you and then all it takes is one person and then so many come out of the woodwork interested.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband believed in me before anyone else did. Not just because he is my husband, but he really believed in my passion and vision to simplify women’s skin routine and make them more effective. He helps me with everything small to large, and I wouldn’t be where I am without him. He is truly the most patient and kind person ever.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

I saw the way women started to be interested in all skin tools, but they were complaining they were always losing theirs in all the many bathroom drawers. This led me to developing a multi-use skincare tool in one cohesive place that is aesthetically pleasing!

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Beauty now is whatever makes YOU feel beautiful. Which wasn’t the case 10–15 years ago, a certain beauty “look” was constantly pushed in our faces.

Skincare tools making skincare more effective and easier to use at home!

Simplicity, skin focused makeup.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Less celebrity skincare lines! Celebrity skincare lines are like a dentist changing your oil, it’s inauthentic.

Less packaging for PR gifting

More female founded businesses

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Stop comparing yourself to strangers, it’ll rob you of joy. Stop following women who don’t encourage you to be/feel better about yourself.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Relationships are everything. I have a lot of people in my corner because they love me for who I am and my work ethic.

Work with a factory that someone you already know enjoys working with, a lot of factories are truly horrible to work. If you create a committee board, people will be able to guide you to find a good one which is key in product development.

You are the expert of your own product! Stop relying on influencers to sell what you know best, start creating your own content and become so good at it that people WANT to show off what you created.

Using an app like TikTok can get your message and product out there, QUICKLY. Short format content is the future.

Take a media class if you’re nervous speaking on camera! This will help give you the confidence to speak loud and proud.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I named my company Beauty Magnet, not just because it’s a play on the magnet component, but because I truly believe we are all magnets and can magnetize whatever we want to ourselves, for I AM proof that it exists. I want to start doing speaking engagements in the next few years called “How to be a beauty magnet” where women can learn on how to attract the things they want to their lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“People will always have something to say about you, might as well come in strong.”

A colleague of mine said this to me once when I was told I was “aggressive.” What people fail to see is passion is typically linked to being aggressive or assertive and it’s truly in the eye of the beholder. I would rather be aggressive than passive any day.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG: @lizkennedy Tik Tok @lizkennedy__

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.