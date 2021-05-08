Liz Clifton of Family Dog Connection: “One moment at a time”

I took one day at a time. One moment at a time. Focusing on priorities I dealt with what needed to be done immediately. Keeping things simple I shopped simply. Cut my housework down to the easy tasks. Did everything bite size tiny chunks. Began to listen to my body and stop just before I fell down.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives. How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Liz Clifton.

She is mum of 4 girls, 2 Romanian rescue dogs, wife, Reiki Master, NLP Practitioner, Love light leader and coach. Her own healing journey has taken her through family court, divorce, miscarriage, eating disorders, losing her home and supporting a close family member with addiction. Every experience contributed towards her current work guiding frustrated, spiritual women to heal, evolve & thrive with her unique love light relationship and communication coaching. www.lizclifton.co.uk

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Born in 1980 in High Wycombe, UK I’m the eldest of 5 kids. My Dad is a Tax specialist and I always loved helping him sort out clients’ receipts and using my math skills to support him. Growing up we had two beautiful fluffy white Persian cats and I remember vividly pushing one of them ‘fat cat’ around in my toy stroller. Our other cat ‘Wiggy’ ran off up the avenue we lived on to live with another family. This was my first experience of letting someone go. I remember feeling upset about it and my mum explaining that she was happy with her other family and that we should be happy for her. For as long as I can remember I looked out for my little sister just 2 years younger than me and then each of my siblings as they came along. During my childhood I loved cooking for everyone especially for my Dad who was always working. In our family of 5 kids my position as eldest also meant that I got to happily delegate jobs to my brothers and sisters when it came to organizing a tidy up of the playroom. We all played happily together and a huge amount of it was outside in the back yard or with our collection of My Little Ponies and Lego. Being a family of 7 plus pets there was plenty of opportunity for patience and tolerance. One of my teenage lyrical favorites from Alisha’s Attic “do as you would be done by” guided me through the daily frustrations of sharing the bathroom especially when I felt annoyed. I still sing it to myself now when I feel a little tense. Each year we also held a family performance on boxing day when our grandparents, aunts and uncles came to visit. They were often musical, and I recall in great detail our many renditions of starlight express and Les Misérables. Craft was another love of mine along with animals, so my wish lists always contained making stuff and a visit to see animas as my trip out. My parents were Baptist and we attended church every Sunday in the morning, I later chose to take my believer’s baptism back on 23rd March 1997. Some of my favorite childhood moments are enjoying a coke float and burger at Wimpy for my birthday followed by a walk to see the ducks along the river in Marlow, UK. The sun shone through the window of the café warm and bright. The burger was meaty and sweet with red sauce. The coke float was light, bubbly and fizzed sweet nectar into my mouth through the tall glass up the long, striped straw. Ducks waddled babbling in rhythm with the gently flowing water and soft sweeping breeze. I was happy, carefree and full of life, love and light.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Every cloud has a silver lining.” Thank you, Nanny Betty Baines, for this phrase from my childhood which has supported me through many dark moments, days and months.

Countless occasions I have used this Life Lesson Quote to reframe a challenging situation and alter my perspective. One of my earliest memories of this quote supporting me is when I was about 12 years old, and we had finally persuaded our parents to let us have a puppy. She was a beautiful but huge golden retriever who grew incredibly strong extremely fast. I can still feel the excitement bubbling through me when we went to visit her and her siblings at the breeders. With a soft sandy gold coat Elsa was just like a tiny lion cub. Her bouncy energy was a wonder, and her friendly playfulness earned her a swipe on the nose from my strong farm cat Polo (white as a polo mint). We had not had her long when I recall our mum asking us 4 kids whether we would rather keep her or get a baby. As I remember it we all chose the former as we loved her hugely. Of course, mum was pregnant, so we got a baby instead. I have to admit I would never change my youngest brother for the world although it would have been great to have both!

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Oooh thank you Yitzi and Pirie that’s a great question.

I believe that my top three qualities are Faith, Hope and Love.

Faith: My first experience of faith was in God with my family at home for Christmas when we sang Happy Birthday to him around our model nativity every year. It was my first direction to believe in something that I couldn’t see. Since then, my personal faith has held me tight many times. Such as through surgery in June 1996 when I had a huge 2 liter ovarian cyst removed. After visiting the doctor because I hadn’t had a period in a few months we found ourselves at the hospital for an emergency scan that Friday afternoon. Being almost sweet 16 I still went out with my friends that evening and attended Church on the Sunday. The minister was a kind man and the supportive vision of him and his wife meeting with me in a small room within the heart of the church is one I still hold dear. During the main service he had prayed for me with the entire congregation, but it is his and his wife’s love and faith that warms me to this day. They laid their hands on my head and prayed for my health, safety and wellbeing. Their bright faith, loving and strong flowed through their hands into my body. It was my first experience of warm loving light.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

It would be my absolute pleasure, thank you Yitzi and Pirie. This part of my life covers the last 7 years but begins for me back in 2002 when during my 4th year at university I discovered that I was pregnant. As you will understand having thought at 16 that I would never have children this was an insurmountable shock. In fact, it was so out of my mind that when I visited the doctors it was as suspected gastroenteritis, and I was given some very strong pills to relieve it. Ones that you are definitely not supposed to take if you are pregnant. Fortunately, my daughter was and still is absolutely healthy. Spending pretty much 24/7 attending to her when she was born my relationship with their Dad faltered. Things never really improved. Parenthood can be exhausting which is understandable. All of a sudden there is a tiny helpless little person that you get to do everything for. It’s a huge amount of work especially if you are still finding your feet looking after yourself. Add in a job and relationship with the other parent and the task is massive. It’s not something we ever covered at school but boy it should be. Relationships take effort. Communication takes energy. Energy takes planning and care of yourself plus anyone else that you are responsible for. Fast forward some 12 years and with three girls now aged two, ten & twelve years I am facing utter melt down at home.

Rather than sweeping everything under the carpet, this time with support from my colleagues and Uncles, I finally begin to take my feelings into account too. Eventually one afternoon I saw my only option as walking out with the three kids and dog. We all bundled into my tiny car and set off. The universe had other plans and I’ve searched the many silver linings out of each following storm cloud with diligence. An incredibly long court process began, and my faith, hope and trust were tested and trialed thoroughly. Culminating, four years ago, in me 20 minutes into my 200 mile car journey, driving back along the M4 from Family Court in England to our new home in Caerphilly, Wales, UK. After years of stress and pain following my decision to escape the broken relationship. I sat in the driver’s seat a shadow of my former self; hidden heavily beneath my decision for our youngest daughter, still a toddler, to live with her Dad as her primary carer. It was complicated but to put her first I pushed my own maternal feelings aside. Having always been led by my heart, caring for anyone and anything, to give up the daily walks to and from nursery and later school, the bedtime stories each night was piercing. As I drove my heart broke a little deeper. Each song on the radio vibrated with the melancholy of each waterfall sob. Whilst I knew with all of my being that this was the fairest outcome for everyone it stung ice cold through to my hearts core. Feeling like a failure I crumbled inside feeling absolutely not good enough empty and exhausted.

With very little income I researched and completed the court paperwork myself. The system was complex and frightening with demands and threatening letters. In the midst of it all the house we were renting was being sold and I found myself and my eldest facing homelessness. Luckily, I was able to secure a loan and we packed up and set off to a new beginning together in Wales. Today 4 and a half years on from the last of many court orders things are stable. Confident, free, healed and full of energy and drive to support others I am delighted to share my stories with you here. My guilt has been worked through and now I know that just as everyone in the world is “I am absolutely totally good enough”. My self-development and leadership training, Reiki and Christian faith has given me a map to my own inner strength. We all hold the answers that we need inside ourselves and with reflection, support and guidance I have uncovered mine. With a strong heart full passionate mission to serve and support others I now wake with excitement and gratitude for each day. My then toddler is now 9 and she is a credit to all that know her. When a couple of years ago her best friend at school passed away, she was able to support and guide her classmates with their grief. She stood up in the drift of society for love, hope and faith herself. Describing how they could pray for him and always feel him with them in their hearts, love and memories. Her strength is pure, loving and connective. We could all learn from her to love ourselves, give our feelings grace and support others to do the same. We are all worthy. We are all love.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was walking away from my daughter at nursery before the Christmas break knowing that I wouldn’t see her again until after she returned in the new year. I had never been away from her for so long and Christmas had until that point always been about children for me. It meant magic, belief, excitement, wonder and sharing. My thoughts returned to a bible story about a baby where two women claimed to be the mother. Eventually they were ordered to cut the child in half, and each could take their piece. The real mother stood aside and gave up her rights to the child. Broken inside at this moment sitting in the car after kissing her goodbye, I resonated with the real mother in that parable.

How did you react in the short term?

Initially with emotion. Drowning in stress, sorrow, overwhelm and confusion. Reverting to my stripes by throwing myself into learning about the process enabled me to problem solve each fire as it rose up. By putting everyone else’s needs first, I supported the girls as best I could. Plus researching how to complete my paperwork around my job so that I could represent myself to the best of my ability. After all we can only do the best with what we know so I desperately clawed at the available information to understand the legal process. Showing a brave face in court I hardened my exterior and pushed my emotions deep down inside. Holding onto the truth that there is always a silver lining gave me strength. Enabling me to stand strong in my conviction and mission to protect our girls from as much stress as possible during a stormy period.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I took one day at a time. One moment at a time. Focusing on priorities I dealt with what needed to be done immediately. Keeping things simple I shopped simply. Cut my housework down to the easy tasks. Did everything bite size tiny chunks. Began to listen to my body and stop just before I fell down. I found people to talk to and cry with along with a huge amount of talking things through with myself and crying alone. Having some power tunes to turn to and dance about with when feeling low such as “Raise Your Glass” by Pink and “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles always helped me see the bright energetic side of life.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Through adopting our first Romanian rescue dog who escaped two death sentences I learnt just how deep my sorrow and guilt was. Thinking that I was saving and building her up I actually healed and rebuilt myself too. She was timid and hiding away from people. So was I. She was fearful. So was I. She was shut down behaviorally. So was I. As she grew in her confidence, she opened my heart. We grew together in confidence, connection, faith and love. Living in the moment she taught me the power of now. Her courage, pure love and trust broke through her fear. As her fears fell away so did mine. I began to look also into my own self development and found huge similarities in human and canine psychology. Slowly we both began to allow support, love and guidance back in. I started reading the Bible again.

Practicing my Reiki. Massaging and using my aromatherapy oils to relax. Enjoying myself with indulgences such as a bath with candles and lavender oil. Taking time to let go and have fun with my all of my girls whenever were together. Slowly let my emotions flow through me and finally release them. I saw that emotions are energy in motion. When I let them flow through me just like contractions they are released. Washing through my body they sweep in and then out again. I stopped tensing, hiding, ignoring and holding onto them. Saying to myself “This too shall pass.” In a similar way as in my first labor when I said to myself “Each contraction brings the baby closer”. Reframing this to “Each wave brings my goals closer”. Via self-development coaching, my own research and leadership training I recognized that I am good enough. I am worthy. I am a powerful loving authentic leader who has healed themselves first and is now supporting others to do so. I am able to surrender to my pain and release my emotions as they arise. I built a support network of wonderful loving leaders that are set upon serving and supporting others. Plus built my confidence to enable me to ask them for support when I need it.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Healing my fears and building my internal strengths. As I began to feel safe to be my true open and authentic self my physical padding of excess 23kg weight began to release. My physical, mental, emotional, spiritual health improved through study, practice and shadowing experts. Practice for me includes meditating, visualization, massage, aromatherapy, Reiki, NLP, affirmations, self-awareness, mindfulness, breathing, yoga and enjoyment such as gardening, dancing, singing, cooking, having fun with my family. Leadership and self-development training to truly embed into my being that I am worthy. I am powerful. I am good enough. My NLP Practitioner training has added to these truths and given me the extra tools to support others. Learnt to question my inner self talk and language. As an English graduate I love language and have welcomed its importance in our self-awareness.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My husband who is always willing to give me feedback and mirror me back to myself. Through his own struggles I see myself. He offers me a fist bump of support prior to any challenge. For example, in the midst of the court process he would do a little ‘Rocky’ routine with me. Getting me to jog and punch into his hands to get me feeling confident prior to representing myself in Family Court. In the midst of the oceans of pain he reminded me why I had to keep pushing. His affirmations of my strength and gratitude for my support of him have lit the path for me many times. Such as when my Nanny died, and he had to let me know on the phone as I was on my way to visit her in hospital. His love and care told me the news before he said a single word. Our connection is deep and true, so I felt the loss and closure in his breath as I answered the call. In fact, I was already thanking him for letting me know and sharing my love for his pain in telling me the news as he did. I now have a powerful affirmation that I am a Powerful Loving Authentic Leader which he now repeats to me when I am in a moment of pain. To be able to share my journey with him and have him ripple up beside me as I grow stronger is beautiful. I recall the shy shop assistant I met on my first day some 6 and a half years ago and am hugely proud to be married and growing with him every day.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Yes. It is absolutely the best outcome for all at present. There is less stress in both households. The girls are all working through their own experiences and growing in strength for themselves and others as they do. Just like me. My pain and loss have deepened my understanding of myself and the human condition. It enables me to support many others through their own growth and healing. In addition, it has given many wonderful stories to share here with you all for which I will be forever grateful.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I have learnt that my strength and all the answers that I need are inside me. Playing out Starlight Express with my younger sisters we would play out being the starlight. On our twin beds in the center of our muted color soft cotton bedding. Innocently moving our smooth soft furry cats and dogs around to the songs. Walking step by step through the sweet light tunes we lay on our tummies full of love, light and happiness. Sun shining in through the huge double windows and gently colored curtains it’s warmth and light filled us with life. We felt the truth that inner confidence gives to stand strong in goodness and love. The words from the main song “I am the starlight, I can see it through, needn’t beg the world to turn around and help you, when you draw on what is deep inside.” Sang through us and our renditions of the musical action. Reflecting back over my life in the last year I see the truth that we used to act out. The strength and truth is held in me. I am powerful. Just as I used to sing in church “I am a lighthouse, a shining and bright house out on the waves of a stormy sea”. My life has definitely had its storms but within each cloud lies that silver lining of learning which leads me forward. It supports my continuous self-development and refinement to support, serve and lead others to the best of my ability. Another tune that echoes in my head a lot is “Make me a channel of your peace” Through me love, light and healing is channeled and flows. I know that am a leader of love and light.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

The 5 things that I believe you need to heal after a dramatic loss or life change are responsibility, support, forgiveness, vision and communication.

Responsibility: Having felt trapped in a relationship for 15 years I finally began to be aware that I have a choice. That it was my responsibility to make my own choices. I was working three jobs at the time and still breastfeeding my then youngest to sleep when I returned at the end of my evening shift around 1 am. During one shift we were chatting about formula or bottle and someone asked me what I’d used with my girls. Being completely open I just said, “Oh breastfed and I’m still feeding it to her to get her to sleep.” A stunned silence ensued lit bright with the neon strip lights on the shop floor. Three middle aged women stared at me eyes wide open and brows slightly creased. When she responded with “why?” it dawned on me that I actually had a choice. I didn’t have to keep feeding her this last feed each night. So that night when I returned home, I gave her some warm cow’s milk with a sippy cup instead. She snuggled up to me and fell asleep. This tiny moment opened the first little crack of possibility for me that I actually had choices. As I began to take responsibility for my life, I gained the freedom to make choices. Sitting as a reactor just floating along in my misery of being trapped was depressing. That light bulb moment lit a path towards me taking full responsibility for my life. Gradually it dawned on me that I had the power to make my own choices. It was my choice and responsibility to change what I didn’t like. I could now choose not to be stuck! Support: When I heard that we become the average of the 5 people that we spend the most time with I was shocked. Then I began to think about it. It’s completely logical as we’re tribal creatures. Our instinct is to survive so to fit in with those around us is a great survival technique. Being the analyzer that I am I began to watch how I acted around others. Being in lockdown meant that my 5 people were 4 at home and then another only online through zoom and WhatsApp. Then I realized that I get to be my own number one supporter. I have complete control over my behavior so to be supportive is essential. It’s also thought to be true as per “The Heart’s Code” by Paul Pearsall that our cells are affected by our self-talk, so I like to make mine positive and supportive. I’m very suggestive and often find my accent blending with that of whoever I am talking to. Paying attention to how I was with each person was interesting. I realized that there were indeed elements from those five people that I was taking in as part of myself. Having understood this I now get to choose those 5 influential people to be those that will support me in moving towards my mission. The power to choose our allies, our support network is priceless so get choosing yours today. Forgiveness: On realizing that I had choices and that my life was my responsibility I felt guilty for the life that I had created. Feelings of sorrow for the girls, myself even my ex flooded in. Rather than feeling stuck I was getting lost in the weight of responsibility for the family stress that I had accidentally created. Moving deeper into my self-development and coaching, studies, meditation, bible reading it came to me that to move on I had to forgive. I began by forgiving others and being a channel of peace and love. Something that I’d learnt long ago in Sunday school “Make me a Channel of Your Peace” by Sebastian Temple. Over the last year I have absorbed this to heart and realized that at every moment I chose the best option that I saw at that time. In this way I found that to move on truly I had to forgive myself. There have been so many tears as I move into the depths of my guilt, fears and mistakes. Forgiving myself was one of the most freeing things that I’ve ever done. I released huge weights from the shoulders and literally stood an inch taller. Surrendering to the reality of what has passed to the feelings associated with it and forgiving myself for it all was immensely powerful. The energy and tension that I’d held within my muscles rushed out of me. Tears, screams, hot, warm, rushing energy a tsunami of emotion led the way to my acceptance and forgiveness. Forgiving myself as I took full responsibility set me free from the past. Vision: As I saw that it was possible to be fully responsible for your own life choices, I was excited. If I could forgive myself and release the built-up guilt, tension and frustration what more could I do? I began to research leadership, transformation and how to support others move through their own experiences. I chose to complete an NLP Practitioner course to build my skills of support for others further. As Frankl Victor wrote in Mans’s search for meaning without hope we had nothing to live for. For me goals are essential to set us direction to inspire us to continue growing and building ourselves. Goals for me lead to a vision. A vision is a way to experience your goals now. To feel, see, hear, taste what you will enjoy when you achieve your goals aka vision. This vision gives me the drive and heart rooted passion, energy and excitement to take a step towards my future every day. The vision gives me something to imagine, hope for and plan a route towards. It is the x marks the spot that enables me to formulate my quest plan. Set my map and begin the adventure towards my ideal day with attainable goals and timeframes. My vision develops as I do. Timeframes and steps can be negotiated as required but they ensure that I stay urgent and committed. My vision is ever changing and growing along with me. Communication: To be able to communicate with others is essential for every stage of healing. In the initial stages you can get support with the loss or life change. Going back some 10 years I remember attending a workshop on change management whilst working at the county council as an employee representative. Through many exercises we saw how important it is to speak to people in a way that they can relate and understand easily especially true in a stressful situation. Master communicators can flex and reframe their message constantly to get the strongest possible communication with whoever they converse with. Listening to one of our trainers discuss this in a recent leadership training I felt my own calling to lead. Since then, I have immersed myself in experiences, practice, research and training to embody the skills of a master communicator. I was always a ‘good listener’ as I listened with my ears and eyes noticing small changes in people that others often miss. I am now putting these skills to the test and strengthening them further each day. I aim each day to be 100% present and fully aware and available in each moment. It allows me to enjoy the fullness of life and connection consistently. Being able to hear others is enlightening and empowering for both you and them. I actually see my family. My relationships are stronger and deeper. We have talked more than we have in years. The better connections give me the confidence to support and serve them better and to ask for support when I want it to. Communication is the key to relationships. Without it there is no relationship just two people sharing space.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To heal yourself first. Once we are healed, we can share our support and service with others fully. As we heal, we can support others to do the same. As we heal, we can see ourselves truly. Once we heal, we forgive ourselves. Once we forgive ourselves, we can forgive others. Once we forgive ourselves, we can allow ourselves to be loved. Once we allow ourselves to be loved we can love others fully. Love is energy and it flows. Once we allow ourselves to be loved love flows through us to others. We heal ourselves. We fill ourselves with love. Only then can we love others fully without depleting our cup. We heal. We love ourselves. We fill our cup. Then we can serve and support others in our overflowing cup of love. This can start with taking just three minutes a day for yourself. Or even 1 minute. If everyone took one minute as soon as they wake to love themselves. Reflect on their goals. Reflect on their mission. The world would be more loving and supportive. So, take time for you today. I am on a mission to empower 1,000,000 mums to take at least 3 minutes daily self-care. Heal yourself. Heal the world.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Oprah to thank her for all that she is and for her vast contributions to us all. It would be an honor to learn what her top 3 minutes of daily self-care would be. I would also love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Pink to discuss what she sees as the biggest gift that the world needs right now. Her outlook, vulnerability and strength are enlightening, and I would love to share an inspiring conversation on daily self-care with her too.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.lizclifton.co.uk

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!