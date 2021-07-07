Liya Shuster-Bier: “Team transparency is key”

Prioritize finding a balance between taking care of your work, and taking care of yourself. Not enough people are aware of the after effects of cancer, and I live with many! On top of running a company, I’m also trying to take care of myself, which honestly requires a lot more time (and doctor’s appointments) than the average person because I’m also juggling long-term after-care treatment.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Liya Shuster-Bier.

Liya Shuster-Bier is the founder and CEO of Alula, a digital community and care navigation platform that is making cancer less lonely. On the cusp of her 30th birthday, Liya was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Taking the knowledge gained from her experience, Liya built Alula to support people, families, and friends through the entire lifecycle of cancer, from diagnosis and treatment through recovery, survivorship and bereavement.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My parents and I emigrated to the US from Baku, Azerbaijan in September 1989, when I was 18 months old. As Jewish refugees, we arrived in Brooklyn through a popular resettlement route at the time — traveling from Baku to Moscow, Moscow to Vienna and Vienna to Rome, where my father made his case for political asylum. After six months of traveling, we arrived in Forest Hills, Queens, where our family of five settled into a small two-bedroom apartment that my parents still live in today.

My parents were both engineers back in Baku, and from a young age I understood how much they gave up to give their children a better life in America. When we arrived in Queens, like many immigrants who come to this country with nothing, my parents put an emphasis on academic success, and felt the surest way to boost our family up the economic ladder was through education.

I graduated ESL by first grade, and my hustle continued from there, leading me to a specialized school in New York City, and ultimately a spot in the Ivy League, where I attended Dartmouth for undergrad on a need-based scholarship.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My executive coach tells me that “there are plastic balls and glass balls in life.” It’s helpful to know which balls you can drop; it’s important not to drop the glass balls (because they will break and shatter all over the place), but you can drop the plastic ones so you can better conserve your energy. This guidance helps me make decisions about where to spend my time and to focus my energy on what matters most to me.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I’m imaginative — I relish in bringing unorthodox ideas to the table, I’m not afraid to go against the grain and I am constantly, consciously thinking about ways to do things differently.

— I relish in bringing unorthodox ideas to the table, I’m not afraid to go against the grain and I am constantly, consciously thinking about ways to do things differently. I have a high tolerance for risk: New opportunities are thrilling for me, and I often find that the risk really is worth the reward (almost always!).

New opportunities are thrilling for me, and I often find that the risk really is worth the reward (almost always!). I’m not afraid to challenge myself: I have a voracious curiosity, and I’m not intimidated by the things I don’t know. When I learn something new, I’m willing to put the work in to truly understand it. I love being a student of life, and I’m constantly trying to grow my database of knowledge.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

My first post-grad job was at Goldman Sachs on their currency derivative trading desk. It was a demanding position, but I viewed it as a personal prerequisite for the high-achieving career I was determined to embark on. I’d get to the office around 6AM and leave around 10PM; which really took a toll on me both physically and mentally.

After giving three years of my life to Goldman, I transitioned to impact investing where I worked closely with mayors and local governments to help increase their investments in community-driven programs. At the same time, I was determined to earn my MBA and decided to attend Wharton while in that role. It was a lot to juggle all at once, and just a few months into grad school, my Mom called me and told me she had breast cancer. I can still picture the corner of the street in Philadelphia where I took that call.

In the weeks that followed, my time at school was mostly spent as a caregiver for my Mom. Looking back on it, that’s really the moment that began my “Second Chapter.”

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

When my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, it was the first time in my life that I started to think about my own mortality and what I wanted to do with my life. I was just a really scared daughter, hoping she would make it out of the operating room safe and sound.

It was actually after her double mastectomy that I first began thinking of the concept that would eventually become Alula. As our family navigated her care, we were completely lost, and we had no idea how much her day-to-day life would transform. Outside of treatment, we were overwhelmed by the number of products that she needed to buy after the surgery. We needed to make sure she had the right gauze and bandages at home. She needed new clothes to fit her new body. It felt endless, and I remember my Mom saying at one point, “why isn’t there a shopping list for all these things?” It clicked for me that cancer patients and their caregivers needed help finding the stuff, finding the words and finding radically honest help.

Fast-forward six months — I was 29-years-old at this point — and while I was taking a long awaited vacation with my husband, I started to have these really bizarre heart palpitations on our flight. I landed and immediately met my husband (who was already there) at the hospital, where after several tests the doctors came back and told me that I had stage 2 primary mediastinal b-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Here I was again, now having to navigate my own cancer and support network — this time as a patient — and still, I felt completely lost.

What I soon came to realize is that so much of my experience living with cancer would extend far beyond getting the right curative treatment in the hospital. Beyond the hospital room, no one was helping me organize my life with cancer. There was no playbook to explain how I should tell my friends and family the news. There was little guidance on how to prepare for the hair loss I incurred as a result of the chemotherapy (when the time came to purchase a wig, I wasn’t sure where and how to begin shopping for one). Nothing like Alula existed at the time. No central information hub, no one-stop-shop for treatment resources, and no way to easily establish a community of people to help you get through an insanely tough — and lonely — time. We really felt that gap, and it was from my hospital bed that I began sketching out my plans to start Alula.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

As I like to tell people, it took five painful years of unplanned and unwanted R&D — first as a caregiver, then as a patient, and now, as a survivor — to start Alula.

What I learned as both a caregiver and a patient is that cancer is lonely, confusing, and life-altering for everyone who is touched by it — and without the right support (emotionally, physically, financially and more), it’s almost impossible to come out the other side. Even now, as I celebrate two years in remission, I’m learning that as a survivor I’m still a chronic patient and there continue to be daily challenges and gaps in my everyday care.

Asking for help was honestly one of the biggest burdens I faced after I was diagnosed, and while I’m incredibly grateful for the doctors and nurses who cared for me throughout my treatment, I never understood how there wasn’t an easier way to access information about life with cancer outside of the hospital room. I founded Alula to create a radically honest resource, from someone who has been there, so that other patients can feel more prepared than I was.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

This isn’t exactly a new skill set, but when my cancer came back in 2018, I knew I needed to prioritize different aspects of my life that put my healing and physical and mental health first. Each time I got bad news, I doubled down on that promise to myself. I knew I needed to create space to invest in what’s important to me — my relationships, my body, my well-being — and so I redesigned every inch of how I was living. Whether that was spending more time forest-bathing in nature, Netflix + chilling with loved ones, or eating a new microbial diet.

Now that I’m in remission again, I have such a different relationship with my career. My work week revolves around how I can better heal myself, and as a team, we practice that by separating work and life and creating a better balance between the two.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Since launching Alula this past January, it’s been a real “pinch-me” moment seeing the community come to life. We’ve received such a positive response from so many people whose lives have been impacted with cancer, and it’s an amazing feeling to hear how Alula is now making a difference in their life with and without cancer

One of the things we’re most excited about is the recent rollout of our Care Calendar, which allows patients or their caregivers to upload their treatment plans to create a shareable calendar that they can then send out to friends and family who are interested in offering their support — whether that’s helping with transportation to and from appointment, picking up prescriptions or simply spending time by a patient’s side during treatment or recovery. We also just launched our Recovery RegistryTM too as well, which makes it easier for support networks to contribute cancer gifts that will actually help during the healing process (as opposed to sending pink blankets, flowers or motivational socks that say “stay strong”).

All of these features are designed to ease the burden for patients and caregivers and empower loved ones to step up and help in a way that honors a patient’s needs and lifestyle. A major part of that is providing flexibility for people to show up for patients in a variety of love languages — whether that’s helping financially by purchasing vital at-home care products for patients, or just spending time with a patient to show that you are there for them.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m extremely, extremely grateful for my mom — it’s hard to put it into words! My mom had me when she was 20-years-old, in the midst of wrapping up her engineering degree back in Azerbaijan. When we emigrated to the US, she essentially swapped her knowledge in civil engineering to become a stenographer to help support our family. While working as a stenographer, she decided she wanted to go into coding, and taught herself everything she needed to know — I remember growing up, and there were all of these like CSS, HTML and Java books scattered all over the living room. While she was learning to code from our home, she was simultaneously raising three kids under the age of five, and navigating a new language, culture and country, with very little outside support. I truly don’t know how she did it.

Today, my mother has a 20 year — and counting — career in the financial IT industry, and she’s a breast cancer survivor. My mom is definitely my hero — she’s taught me perseverance, the power of being able to do anything you put your mind to, to be unafraid to try new things, not to be intimidated by skill sets you don’t (yet) have, and how to juggle being a working mom with grace and humility. And of course, she’s my first cancer buddy. I’ve been unbelievably lucky to have a fellow cancer patient, caregiver and survivor as a mother.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

We launched Alula on January, 11, 2021, on my 3-year cancerversary. Following our launch, I received upwards of 100+ LinkedIn messages both celebrating us, and from folks hoping to work for me — I was extremely overwhelmed! As I scrolled through the abundance of kind wishes and intelligent candidates that recently arrived in my messages, I stumbled upon a familiar name, Ilana Springer.

Ilana was my bone marrow transplant nurse when I went through my autologous stem cell transplant back in March 2019 — she literally infused stem cells into my body, and held my mom’s hand for support at the same time. This was an extremely stressful procedure, and it truly saved my life and has kept me in remission for two and a half years. After my procedure, Ilana and I lost touch.

Fast forward to January 2021, Ilana is 6-months into completing her MBA at Harvard Business School, and she saw the news of Alula’s launch. She took the opportunity to reconnect with me via LinkedIn, and expressed that Alula was exactly the type of company that she hoped to work for upon graduating from HBS. I got on the phone with her in January to catch up, and brought her in to meet the team shortly after. Today, she’s two weeks into working for Alula as our summer MBA intern! It’s serendipitous moments like this that remind me that despite the bumpy road, I’m exactly where I need to be right now

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I think growing up as an immigrant kid who started kindergarten not knowing English, I always carried this feeling that I was coming from behind and needed to catch up. This feeling followed me through grade school, into college, into my professional career, business school, and even into my cancer experience.

It took until I was 30, when my cancer relapsed in late 2018 to really rid myself of that feeling — not because I didn’t initially feel it, but because there came a point when I had to accept that I was truly doing everything I could to keep myself healthy. When my cancer came back, I felt like the biggest failure, and it took some time for me to come to terms with the fact that the return of my cancer had nothing to do with how much plant-based food I ate, or how many ginger tablets I took, or what my attendance record at my infusion center was — I knew I did everything I could and more, and I still hadn’t beat cancer yet.

We’re all surrounded by unrealistic societal constructs and expectations throughout every chapter of our lives, and we’re also taught that we have control over a lot — which just isn’t true! At first, I surrendered to failure, but then I reimagined what success really looked like, and focused on building resilience.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

You have no idea how much I appreciate this question — because you’re absolutely right. So much of moving on to a new chapter, really in anything, is built around this idea of support. My support system — my “Love Army” as I like to call them — has helped me in more ways than I could ever do justice. They’ve simply meant the world to me, and they’re the only reason I’m here today.

Unless you’ve been directly impacted by cancer, it’s impossible to anticipate what to expect, or even ask, when you need help the most. When I was diagnosed, and began undergoing treatment, I became completely reliant on others. Treatment knocked out every ounce of energy I had, but beyond that, I had no idea how to care for myself at home when the doctors or nurses weren’t around.

No one explained to me how to negotiate with my insurance company when I needed approval for a new immunotherapy drug. No one told me that I would need new clothes to accommodate my changing body or special shampoos and cleansers for my hair loss. I wished so badly that I had a checklist of things I needed to do and a shopping list of things I needed to buy. But even more so, I needed someone who could guide me through the entire process and help me understand what would come next.

When you have cancer, you’re learning on the fly. Every single day. And even when you have an amazing Love Army like I did — you still have this incredibly overwhelming sense of loneliness. Alula is what I wish I had when I was sick, and it’s why our mission as a company is simply to make cancer less lonely.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

One of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever been given is to lean into my vulnerability. With cancer, you have to make a call on how much of your experience you want to reveal to others. Initially, I didn’t want to reveal any of it. I didn’t want people to know how sick or weak I really was, or how my body was changing because of my medically-induced menopause. But what I came to realize is that as I concealed all of that, it only heightened my feelings of isolation and loneliness. Through therapy, and through conversations with people much wiser than me, I learned that if I can reveal those fears and my pain to others, I could actually escape that loneliness.

Through Alula, I’ve come to understand how impactful sharing that experience can be — and it’s why we call ourselves a radically honest resource. We don’t want to hold anything back, but instead paint a picture of what our hardest days and biggest hurdles have been. Because when someone else gets to that point, they can understand that others have been here too, and that we’re here for one another and can offer each other the support we need.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

It’s difficult to build a company around a cause that you’re so painfully close to. The idea of Alula was built around five years of unwanted R&D — first as a caregiver for my mom, and then through my own patient journey. The building of Alula wasn’t a walk in the park for many reasons, and my own proximity to the pain was something I absolutely struggled with, but ultimately, a key differentiator for Alula, and why we were able to build an incredibly genuine, and radically honest platform for cancer patients and their loved ones. Always be prepared for the unexpected. I closed my first check from Andy Dunn, the founder of Bonobos, the Friday before the market tanked 25% in March 2020, and continued to raise the balance of our $2M seed round though April of 2020. No amount of planning, no pitch deck, or CRM — truly nothing — could have prepared me for that historically precarious fundraise environment. But it was a great learning experience and I learned how to persevere through volatile market forces. Prioritize finding a balance between taking care of your work, and taking care of yourself. Not enough people are aware of the after effects of cancer, and I live with many! On top of running a company, I’m also trying to take care of myself, which honestly requires a lot more time (and doctor’s appointments) than the average person because I’m also juggling long-term after-care treatment. As I continue to navigate survivorship, I’m constantly learning about what kind of support — mental, emotional, physical, advisory — that I need, and am working to build my team and company culture accordingly. Your people are everything. I’ve quickly learned that your team, and the people you’re around on a daily basis are everything to the business’ success. My advice to other first-time Founders & CEOs is to focus on making sure your employees have what they need to do their job well and succeed. I’ve personally been really focused on making sure that my team feels psychologically safe at work — especially amidst the pandemic and historic records of societal reckoning with long-standing injustices. I’m working to provide them with everything they need to bring their honest self to work each day, and so that they feel comfortable asking for the support they need. Team transparency is key. You don’t have to do everything yourself, and what’s keeping you up at night, is probably keeping the rest of the team up too! As the CEO of a young, growing company, I learn something new every day about what it means to be a good role model and leader. One paramount aspect of my job is keeping my team in the loop on everything I can — the more camaraderie you have in the “office” the less anxiety there is. We function with a team mentality always.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’d really love to change the conversation around the fragility of life and how cancer survivors are “supposed” to live post-treatment or while in remission.

We’re working to do this through Alula, but I would love to see more of society find the words to start talking about the uncomfortable realities of chronic illness with cancer patients, survivors and those struggling with other (at times) invisible illnesses. There are side effects of cancer treatment that aren’t physical — it can mess with your marriage, your ability to have kids, your finances — and few people are talking about them in the open, which can be really isolating for those going through it. If we want to make cancer less lonely, we have to de-stigmatize life with cancer, and to do that we have to talk about it!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah — 100%! I’m really obsessed with the new docu-series she built with Prince Harry called “The Me You Can’t See.” I really appreciate how vulnerable she is about her traumatic childhood, and how her lifelong pain has also built lifelong resilience.

I think that Oprah has been one of the most revolutionary people in changing how we talk about key issues as a society, and she’s not afraid to ask the tough questions. I love how unafraid she is to get to the bottom of the truth, while respecting the layers of pain and difficulty that someone has endured or is experiencing.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We actually just recently launched a new section of our site called Humans of Cancer, which dives deeper into so many unique, personal stories and experiences written by patients, caregivers and their family members. We’re continuing to update it on a regular basis, and it’s such a humbling source of honesty and relatability that you can only really find when talking to cancer-friends.

Our website is myalula.com for anyone interested in learning more.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!