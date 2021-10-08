Livvy Zoe: “Being around people/others who make me happy”

From my son: Being around people/others who make me happy. I take this to mean that this doesn’t necessarily mean always in the area. It can mean virtual or even telephone discussions. Another way that many people hung together was through gaming. Finding friendships through virtual or remote connection is possible. However, it is nice to safely physically be around one another and gather positive energy.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Livvy Zoe.

The military is in Livvy Zoe’s blood. She was raised in the military, she enlisted in the military, she has a military family, and she is a contemporary romance author — because, why not?

When Ms. Zoe isn’t writing, she’s reading. In her simple, but profound act of reading she discovered that reading is a form of self-care.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m a military brat. Although we traveled (a lot!), I mostly remember growing up one military base in Georgia. From the beginning, I have loved reading and writing. I remember the library visits and my favorite books were about this girl named Betsy. Betsy! That is really old school. There was a collection of books about her, and I remember visiting the school library so nervous that someone else had already checked the books out. No one ever did, but I felt that I found some hidden buried treasure in those books.

And, writing…well, I’ve been writing since around [the age of] 7. Depression and anxiety are old companions. Of course, no one called it anxiety back then, or recognize the symptoms of depression, but I am (and have always been) high strung. Oh, and I cry all the time. Anyway, one year (around the age of 7), my mom gave me a diary. I didn’t write in the diary daily, but I wrote in it a lot. But that diary started my fascination with writing. I would be factual about the details of my day, but the writing would spark fictional characters and stories. The diaries were mine. I mean, no one was allowed to read those. But those fictional stories — aww, man! I would sneak a spiral notebook and fill it with stories. I would get in so much trouble for using my school supplies for writing, but I couldn’t stop. I would read the stories to my sisters. My favorite story was about the Heart people. I would even draw the characters and storyboard for this storyline.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Much of my inspiration and drive comes from family members. My sisters are my biggest inspiration. I’ve been writing for them for as I can remember. As kids, we were latchkey kids and spent after school and summers in the house until the evening when we could go outside and play once our parents came home. So, many days were spent inside [the house] coming up with ways to entertain ourselves. Besides playing, we [my sisters and I] would act out scenes from stories. Soon, I began creating my own stories for my sisters to act out and enjoy. I would create stories, pictures, and read them to them.

My sisters have a rating system for books read. If they finish a bag of sunflower seeds while reading a book, then it signifies a really good read. After my sisters read my manuscripts, I ask if it [the story] will pass the ‘sunflower seed test.’ (Because it doesn’t always pass)

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I have a family unit that supports and helps me. However, the person that provides the most encouragement and support is my mother. In addition to being the supplier for my diary addiction, she provides truthful and realistic goals. Don’t go to my mom if you are looking for agreeable and ‘Yes, you’re always right’ responses. She challenges me to be creative in writing and be realistic in setting my goals.

There are thousands of stories that I can tell about my mom, but I’ll just say that ‘the woman’ (as we affectionately call her) is my biggest editor — and critic. She always receives the manuscript last, even after the professional editors have had their way with it. She always takes the longest with the story and reads the manuscript word by word. And, she will always find the plot hole or grammar errors or even the number of times I’ve written a word. She questions everything so the product has a thorough review.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh, man! Where do I begin? My life and career are made up of mistakes. I’m human — Isn’t blundering a trait that signifies humanity?

As I continue to make mistakes, I’ve learned to accept them. I would be lying if I said that this is easy, and I’ve come to accept all my mistakes. NO! I stay up at night thinking about that time I followed someone and did something I knew I should not be doing. Or I cringe when I think about a job interview where I became tongue-tied and bungled my words and said something incorrect or embarrassing.

What I’ve learned from past and every daily mistake I make is that this is what makes me unique. My mistakes aren’t me, but some of my mistakes have made me better. And, some have taught me lessons that I would not have learned through other channels.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I am working on platforms for literacy. Literacy is more than reading. As a writer/author, this is an area of concern that I am seeking to expand. With so much technology and the ability to access information, it is surprising the high rate of illiteracy in America.

Literacy affects all areas of life. By providing access to literacy, it ensures that individuals have an understanding about their rights, choices, and social responsibility.

I am also excited about turning my debut novel, Mixed Business into a screenplay and an audiobook, which will be entertaining and a much needed distraction for people.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Consider the simplest solution: When I served in the military, I had the great opportunity of working with a wonderful captain who would allow me to fall. As a junior sailor, I was the sole television repair servicemember onboard my ship. My captain would advise that his tv was not turning on. I would run around the ship tracing cables, getting dirty, and using every tool from my newly trained bag. Alas, at the end of the day, I would return, head low, to report to the captain of the ship that I was not successful. (Can you imagine how hard this is to report — especially from a junior sailor who is trying to show her worth). My captain never chastised or complained. He would show me that the television set was operating, and I’d return to my workshop confused. I never let on that it was me who fixed the television, but I knew I hadn’t corrected the issue, and I wouldn’t allow another service-member to do my job. Soon after, I was requested again. As before, my captain turned the buttons on the television, explained his dilemma, and left. Puzzled, and thinking hard, I immediately left his office to trace the cables as I was trained. I didn’t get far before I returned back to the television. I recall standing in front of that tv set, puzzled and thinking it can’t be that easy. But, it was. I moved to the back of the tv set and noted that it was unplugged. Trusting my instincts. This is hard for me to do. It is often easier to blame someone else’s method than accept that I find my own success and happiness when I trust myself. Early in my career, I had a choice to make: money or family. When we are younger, we often believe that money is the answer to everything and can resolve almost any issue. It takes experience and maturity to understand that, which at that time I had neither. I was so close to taking this position that boasted a big salary, many benefits, and great advantages that would further my career. At the same time, I discovered news that, at the time, negatively affected my family. Instinctively, I knew that taking this great opportunity would hurt my family. Instead of following money, I chose my family. It was one of the best decisions I have made, and I would not change this course of action if I had to do it again. Being open to falling down: This matter was discussed previously, but it important. I don’t always recognize this in me. Similar to everyone else, I am ingrained to do my best and succeed. However, failure is a key ingredient that keeps one humble, as well as pushing forward. I am still falling down, but I choose to get back up and try again. Getting back up means taking what made me fail prior and re-working the situation. I may fall down again, but ultimately the decision is up to me.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I am the authority about the topic of finding joy for myself — just as everyone is their own authority for finding their own joy. I would never deem to be the subject matter expert on joy. I enjoy my life! However, we will all find joy in different ways. I respect that, and I want to ensure that everyone understands this about ourselves.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

The citizens of the US are obsessed with watching someone else’s life. We are so obsessed with what someone else is doing, and why we can’t have or be or do as that person is doing. We are obsessed with status. How can we be happy if we are worried about someone else’s home or family or career? We can’t. We don’t have time to be happy for ourselves because we are jealous of another’s life.

Also, an overarching problem is a lack of general well-being. For example, Nordic countries, who have consistently scored high on the ranking, have free education, healthcare, childcare, and great minimum wages. That takes most worries off the board for a lot of people.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The most common misconception is that happiness is a daily requirement. Sometimes to be happy, you must experience sadness or unhappiness. It’s okay to be unhappy — this is how you grow. If you’re happy every day, then how do you experience growth?

We (as a society) have come to think that being sad is negative. We are afraid of sadness and have interpreted it as a bad word. Similar to the saying ‘It’s a thin line between love and hate,’ sadness and happiness can co-exist. I don’t enjoy seeing someone sad, but it has come to a point where a smile can hide sadness. I hate that even more. I would prefer to know that a person is not happy that day. A smile hiding sadness is not joy. It can mean self-reflection or other nurturing is needed.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Not everyone understands that finding happiness is an internal job. So, people mistakenly look for happiness outside themselves. Also, as we learn and grow, so does happiness. Some may hold on to outdated ideas of happiness, but it’s o.k. to learn to let go.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

I know that what makes me happy may or may not make others happy. I am not a great guru on happiness so I sought others around me who I think are happy and were more than willing to provide me guidance in being happy.

From my son: Being around people/others who make me happy. I take this to mean that this doesn’t necessarily mean always in the area. It can mean virtual or even telephone discussions. Another way that many people hung together was through gaming. Finding friendships through virtual or remote connection is possible. However, it is nice to safely physically be around one another and gather positive energy. From me: Try to be true to yourself. That is often difficult especially when you are in the process of discovering who you are. For a long time, I followed what others did, accepted their viewpoints, and didn’t challenge them or myself. I know that journey is what made me what I am today, but it takes a toll. From my mother: It’s okay to say ‘no’ to others. This is a BIG problem for me. I have a problem saying ‘no.’ Engaging others can deplete your energy and happiness. We often think that by saying ‘yes,’ we are making others and ourselves happy. As my mother says, sometimes happiness is being by oneself. Enjoy who you are because it will allow others to enjoy you as well. You are the authority for your happiness. Sometimes, we will have to fake it — Push those endorphins. Endorphins can trigger happiness. Listen to music. Write. Build something. Play with toys. Do a crossword or puzzle. Cry. Run. Play hopscotch. Jump rope. Bounce on a trampoline. Run out in the rain. Play chase. Have a water balloon fight. Plan something. Create a budget. Watch a horror/thriller/suspense movie or tv show. Dance. Play with a dog/cat.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

It’s important to help significant others keep feelings in perspective. Remind others that feelings aren’t good or bad; they are just that — feelings. However, know when feelings become something we can’t shake, then encourage reaching out and get help. It’s important to know that everyone needs help from time to time. So be kind, since everyone is usually one or two situations away from mental collapse.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Reading, I definitely encourage it. Science tells us that it has health benefits such as stress reduction. A 2009 research suggests that after six minutes of reading, the heart rates slows down and improves overall health.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Gabourey Sidibe. I think that she is a risk taker, and I love her work. She appears to enjoy life and accepts who she is. I really love her spirit, style, and her brand/platform.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please find me at https://www.livzoe.com/

Or https://livvyzoe.com/

I’m on social media @itslivvyzoe on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!