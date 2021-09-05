Living Your Vocation

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
If you’ve ever asked someone who they are at their core, you would probably hear what they do for a living. There’s nothing wrong with saying what you do for a living. The bigger question is, does what one does for a living speak to who that person is at their core?   

A few days ago, I was in a meeting with some colleagues, and the question that was asked of us is if we were successful consultants. I’ve consulted over the years because my background and experience are in human resources, organizational development, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Notice that the pattern here is about people. So, when the question was posed to the team, it gave me pause to consider if what I do is who I am at my core. Every day, am I being authentic in the work that I do, and does the work that I do speak to what I am passionate about in life? I’ve always had a passion for helping people whether they are struggling financially, have problems in their family, have issues with relationships at home or work, you name it, I have been there to advocate.  I am an advocate for people which is why I have worked in HR and is why I consult with organizations to bring humanity to work. It is why I became a coach, and it is why I work in the space of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Advocacy is my calling in life; it is my vocation.  Advocacy is my brand, and I wear it with every human interaction like a label. I wear the advocacy label because I care about people and their well-being.  

As an advocate, I have helped people transition from being unhappy and unfulfilled in their lives and careers to going after their dreams and becoming the people they have always wanted to be. I have supported organizations as a coach and consultant to create work environments that are diverse, equitable, inclusive, and fair. I am living my vocation, and the label that I wear, says, advocate. How do you label yourself, and does that label speak to who you are at your core? 

    Tracy D. Holloman, CPC,PCC, Executive Coach

    I am an advocate for people! I have been advocating for people all of my life, whether personally, professionally or in line at the grocery store! All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and everyone has a God given right to go after their dreams. My dream has always been to serve those who can't always help themselves. I have served in non-profit and for profit organizations in human resources, advocating for people from diverse backgrounds and experiences. My role has been to develop new organizational cultures and to develop leaders to lead effectively. I bring to light what may have been hidden and I work with people to help them discover where they can support a new way of being in this journey called life. I partner with people to help them discover their gifts, talents and abilities, or help them to see what they hadn't seen before, helping them to craft a plan and promise to themselves so that they live fulfilling lives and careers.

    Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging have been a part of my work as well. Diversity is in every aspect of life and has no boundaries. All people have something to contribute to this life, regardless of age, race, color, gender, ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds, etc.

    My greatest accomplishment as a coach was helping a young man to see possibility as he wrestled with where he was in career and where he really wanted to be; he loved children and wanted to become a pediatrician. We partnered to carefully craft a plan for his life journey. He eventually became a pediatrician in his native country and now he serves those in need. His journey caused me to see where I can help people live the lives and careers that they truly want and my work, is just getting started!

