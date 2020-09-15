Living well during COVID-19 is a choice everyone must make – Wellness tactics by Dennis Begos

The sudden COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has made everyone believe that any crisis doesn’t declare its arrival. It is also teaching people to make the best of the situation and live well for themselves and their loved ones. As community transmission increases, people continually fret their chances of getting infected. With partial lockdowns and no definite cure, it is natural for everyone to feel stressed and out of sync with life. Here it is essential to count on reasons to live well and ensure complete wellbeing.

Dennis Begos suggests simple wellbeing tactics

The mind will create a habit of activities that we practice daily! So, if you are giving into worry, chances are you will make stress and panic your routine. Similarly, if you want to break the chain of anxiety, it is essential to count on activities that set you free from the worry loop and allow you to live well each day. According to Dennis Begos, surgery doctor, the following wellness tactics can help:

Write a gratitude prayer

Holistic healers and authors count on the power of gratitude! A sense of thankfulness for all that you have in life helps you shift your attitude from worry to gratitude. You start to feel right about everything you have in life, which starts healing the mind and body. Do you want to practice gratitude? If yes, you can write down a simple gratitude prayer or a note, for everything you have. When you go through it every day in the morning, it will help you make a perception shift, allowing you to live with purpose.

Eat simple to digest food

It is necessary to keep your immunity high! Currently, it’s a smart decision not to eat anything that will disturb your digestive tract. Make sure to consume home-cooked food that is easy to digest. When your body has to work hard on digesting food, it affects your immunity. Add herbs like rosemary, dill, and parsley to your diet and heal your digestive system.

Listen to instrumental music

It is necessary to make your mind stay free from excess stress and conflicting thoughts. Relaxation is essential more than ever. Take some time to listen to instrumental or healing music to allow your body to flush out toxic thoughts and stress. It will help to lower the stress hormones and will enable you to cope up with the situation at hand better.

Switch to creative arts

Arts and creative living can heal in ways that the mind can’t fathom! Take time to attend to your creative nudges. Practice guitar or write a song if you want. You could also paint, create mandala paintings, paper crafts, and decorate your living room creatively. Seek ways to express your creativity, and you will find many. You can cook your best dishes and plate it appealingly, to make it Instagram worthy. Experiment with image frames and filters as well. All this will help to increase your feel-good factor.

Currently, it would help if you created reasons for you to stay at home and live better. If you are looking for ways to amplify your wellbeing, you can count on the guidelines mentioned above and stay well.