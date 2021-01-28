Living Paycheck to Paycheck? 5 Simple Tips to Save Money on Pet Insurance

Owning a pet can be money-draining, especially if your earnings barely make it through the month. Research from Value Penguin shows that the average pet owner pays between $25 and $70 for their dog, and $10 and $40 for their cat, per month. Adding extra expenses from pet food and pet toys, you might be set back around $100 every month.

These expenses take a toll on you, trapping you in a spiral of debt, high-interest rates, and unpaid bills. To break this cycle, cutting back on expenses should be your first step. You can give your pet ample care, comfort, and protection and not break the bank by reducing insurance premium rates.

Here are a few tips that can help you:

It Pays to Neuter Your Pet

Whenever your male pet goes looking for mates in his escapades, he risks getting injuries from fights and traffic accidents. Neutering him reduces the risk of these injuries and wards off testicular cancer, meaning he might live longer.

For your female pet, neutering helps fight off uterine infections and breast cancer, which is lethal to almost 50% of dogs, and 90% of cats.

As you’re probably aware, the lower the risk of your pet obtaining illnesses, the lower your premiums. So, you can use neutering as a bargaining chip to reduce your monthly premiums. Luckily, neutering can be as cheap as $35 in low-cost clinics, so it won’t hurt your finances. By paying an initial small preventive fee, you’ll be able to save loads of money in the long run, avoiding the monthly scramble to make ends meet.

2. Hunt for Better Prices

Pet insurance premiums are not set in stone. You might have similar coverage to your neighbor, but end up paying higher (or lower) rates. This is because insurers use different methods to calculate premiums. Apart from credit history, other factors come into play that determine your insurance score.

Comparing prices can help you get favorable rates. An easy way to get quotes is by using comparison sites like Confused, MoneySupermarket, or Compare the Market. Getting favorable deals is easy; you only have to key in your search terms, in this case, ‘pet insurance’. Deals matching your terms will then appear on your screen, with the most favorable ones at the top.

A few things to note on comparison sites:

Some sites collaborate with specific insurance companies. They’ll put deals from their sponsors at the very top. Check for any ”sponsored” badges on the listings.

Not all comparison services flip through the entire market – you might get varying results when using different services.

If you provide insufficient details, some services might give inaccurate quotes. Ensure you specify your address, occupation, and age, as they all influence your rates.

Comparison sites might not display the entire details of coverage. This means that you might choose the ”cheapest deal”, but have to pay high extra fees later on.

Alternatively, you can ask for recommendations from your vet. The problem with this approach, however, is that you can’t ascertain whether your vet has affiliations with certain insurers. And if your pet’s doctor is independent, they might only give you rough estimations of coverage rates.

Lastly, if you have time on your hands, you can visit insurance companies and inquire from them directly. Some insurers offer reasonable coverages but aren’t featured on comparison services or aren’t well known. Contacting them is the easiest way to get accurate quotes.

The drawbacks to the last approach, though, outweigh its perks. While it may help you to familiarize yourself with new, low-prized coverages, it’s time-consuming and induces commuting expenses. Considering you’re aiming to reduce spending, you’re better off using comparison sites.

Comparison services help you save time and money – two things you can’t afford to lose if you’re looking to escape the rat race.

3. Take More Risk by Increasing Your Deductible

A deductible is an amount you pay before your coverage kicks in when making an insurance claim. To cover your loss, your insurer expects a pre-agreed amount, the deductible, from you.

The lower your deductible, the higher your premiums, and vice versa. You can save loads of money in premiums by agreeing on a higher deductible with your insurance company. Set aside the total deductible amount in your savings account. When you make a claim, you’ll be in a better position to pay out of pocket.

Failing to save money for deductibles might come back to bite you in the future. If your pet is dealt a bad hand, you’ll have to pay an enormous upfront fee, forcing you to take more high-interest loans. Worse yet, if your furry friend gets persistent illnesses, you may go bankrupt, as you’ll need to pay for multiple deductibles.

Analyze the risk-reward ratio carefully. If you’re risk-averse and unsure whether your pet might remain healthy for long, steer clear of higher deductibles. But if you’re a frugal pet owner who’s willing to take risks, then a higher deductible plan may suit you.

4. Apply for an Annual Plan

Monthly premiums offer convenience to most pet owners. In the long run, however, they can be very pricey. With monthly premiums, insurers account for administrative costs, transferring these extra charges in your coverage. And for the time spent waiting for your payment, insurers charge an extra fee, too.

Insurers offer you a discount ranging from 2% to 8% if you switch to a yearly payment plan. This discount can save you thousands of dollars in the long run, especially if your coverage runs for several years.

An annual plan comes in handy if your monthly income changes from month to month. You put the bill away for an entire year, reassured you have no pending bills. And by the time your next payment is due, you’ll have saved enough money.

Paying premiums annually gives you some peace of mind – an important aspect of breaking away from the paycheck to paycheck cycle.

5. Remove Coverage You Don’t Need

You don’t require all the bells and whistles in a policy. Illnesses, accidents, and death are the most crucial risks your policy should cover. Annual checks, for instance, aren’t as important and you can do without the coverage.

Go over your policy, reading it line by line, to make sure you have no unnecessary coverage.