Living mindfully

This is my confession

Since 2013 I have been living in a more mindful way, due to the fact that I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I know it’s a medical condition and could be kept a secret from the world, but I do not want to live with secrets or in hiding any longer. This is my coming out moment and I wish to make it a celebration, like they do in California on the day of those pride parades.

I want today to be a celebration of authenticity and inclusivity. By accepting fully all my sides and nuances and by coming out of the so called ‘closet’ I intend to inspire others be sincere and fully themselves. By letting go of fear of judgement I regain my joy and my peace. By peace I mean not only peace of mind, but also a feeling in my body of ease, of comfort and relaxation. There is a strong bond between 4 aspects of our essence: there is the body, the mind, the psyche and the life energy or “Akash”. In India they will tell you there are 108 other aspects of you that define who you are and they represent this by wearing the 108 beads necklace or mala necklace as a reminder of what it means to be human. It’s a beautiful necklace and it’s simple, just like life is.

Life to me is about loving yourself and letting go of those false fears that are in your head only. Being mindful thought me how to deal with that and doing meditation and yoga helped, as well. Yoga is a science and not only a sport or a stretching exercise. By doing poses or asanas you align to prana or life energy. In Chinese culture they call it Chi. It is the same Chi that Chinese culture uses when they build a construction. For them it is very important to align the building to the life energy present in that place. The reason they do that might come across at first as superstition, but it is routed in science passed on through folklore and oral traditions from the ones who lived before, the elders.

In China as well as in my own home country Romania we have a saying: whoever hasn’t got an elder, should “buy” one. I think it means to rely upon the wisdom of your cultural heritage, to respect all older people who lived here before you and to bow to them in sign of respect for what they represent. I want to take this moment and send an electronic thank you to both my mother and father for what they did for me, for giving me life and love.

Namaste,

Georgiana Voicu