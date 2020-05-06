Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

LIVING IN INTERESTING TIMES

We have the opportunity to envision creating a world that works for everyone

By

There is an old Chinese curse: “May you live in interesting times”.  Well, it looks like we’re here, and, regardless of all the various and contradictory theories, the bottom line of what each of us can do is to keep a healthy immune system, stay out of fear and stress, and stay in our Loving for it all,  Living here in Santa Barbara, things have been closed down for awhile.  However, in seeing the closed businesses and empty streets, my mind goes to imaging what it could look like if we shifted out of this everyone-for-themselves (E-F-T) paradigm with money as the medium of exchange into creating a world that works for everyone with cooperation as the exchange medium.  In a cooperative world we could eliminate 85% of the current jobs because those jobs only exist because of our E-F-T culture.  Along with that, for many things that we do need, automation and AI can produce a lot of what we need with little effort.  Even in our current wasteful paradigm, the inevitable automation is slated to replace 45% of current jobs — hashtag: humans need not apply. 

While politicians keep saying that we need to create more jobs, that’s only true within our broken E-F-T system that is using up the planet’s resources so quickly that this current pandemic crisis pales in comparison to that reality.  The current thinking for governments, corporations and mainstream media is economy first and the environment a distant second.  With the current economic, political, and social systems broken beyond repair, what continues to be needed is for people to see that there is an alternative model that not only can show how life can be so much more abundant on all levels — healthier, happier, and with more access to almost anything one would want to do — but could also transform the planet to create a world that works for everyone, including the billions of people struggling to survive and living below the poverty line.  If we are to preserve and take care of out planet, we need to redefine wealth as use and access rather than possession.  In a cooperative society it’s just not necessary for all households to have one of everything, it’s just necessary to have easy and convenient access to what’s needed, and, as a consequence of that sharing, we can all have access — that we may not have been able to afford before — to a whole lot more than we do now.  

Yet we’ve been so conditioned to the EFT paradigm as being the only way, that it’s hard to imagine creating a world that works for everyone and where decisions can be made by consensus rather than politicians so often owned by big money interests. However, this transformation can only be made by a group of people showing what life in a cooperative Community would be like.  Then when others around the planet could see the advantages of such a model where people are happier, healthier, more abundant on all levels, with more time for play and creativity, and more connected within themselves, to others and to Nature, and a committment to restoring the planet, people will want to replicate that model all over the world.  That model for building a demonstration Community has been described in detail by both the Community Planet Foundation and One Community, who both share the mission to create a world that works for everyone and for all life on the planet. 

It’s so easy to be a critic of the many crises we face, yet more challenging to present real solutions.  But, as Buckminster Fuller said: “In order to change something, don’t struggle to change the existing model, create a new one and make the old one obsolete.”  And, that’s exactly what we need to do: demonstrate a model for living that would change everything. I have a quote that is based on the Community Planet vision “The solution for everything is the solution for anything”.  During Q and A’s I love to have people ask about any issue because I can then demonstrate how our Community model would resolve whatever that issue is.

However, as a first step toward this transformation, I have another quote: “You can’t have a utopian society without utopian people”.  So, in order to have create successful model Community, the residents need to be committed to and hold that consciousness of the Highest Good For All.  There are more than enough people who now hold that consciousness to be residents in that first demonstration Community, and again, when other people see a quality of life that is so much better on all levels, they will start to elevate their consciousnesses so that they can be a part of these Communities as they replicate across the planet.  

These are interesting times, and a good time to imagine how we can make the old model of separation obsolete.

Jack Reed, Director at Community Planet Foundation

Jack Reed is a man who genuinely cares about the planet—as a whole, not just the separate aspects of it. He has the courage to stand up and say what is becoming increasingly obvious yet is industriously being ignored: that our planet is in serious trouble, we are the cause of it, and we can fix it.He has spent over four decades studying, examining, considering and experimenting with ways to make this planet a better place, not just for the powerful few, but for everyone.

 

Jack’s studies have taken him far beyond the theoretical; for fifteen years he lived in an urban cooperative community, where he took on various aspects of the active leadership. With this hands-on experience, he, as part of the visionary Community Planet group, developed a concept of Community that is generations apart from the commonly accepted process where individual power so often drives the outcomes.

 

To support the evolved Community, Jack established, tested, and refined a consensus process that is practical and actually produces outcomes that are for the “Highest Good” of all concerned. He has taken that process on the road, nationally and internationally, in the form of classes and workshops, and for a number of years has been consulting with corporations and non-profit organizations in the area of team building.

 

In order to give people a direct experience of cooperative living, Jack designed and implemented a class in consensus decision-making, which he has facilitated in a variety of settings. Finally, he co-founded the Community Planet Foundation, a non-profit organization whose purpose is the creation and demonstration of planned cooperative communities that will enable people to live in greater harmony with themselves, each other, and their environments. The vision of CPF was established in their 45 page Community description document which provided the foundation for Jack’s book, The Next Evolution.

 

Among his clients are The Educare Foundation, True North Leadership, The Wilderness Institute, The University of Southern California, Loyola-Mary mount University, California State University at Northridge, California State Dept. of Rehabilitation, The Peace Theological Seminary, The Institute of Individual and World Peace, The Los Angeles Unified School District, and Amgen.

 

Jack is truly a visionary who sees the world as an interconnected whole. His first book, The Next Evolution: A Blueprint For Transforming The Planet is a practical manual for creating Community and saving this planet, our home.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.