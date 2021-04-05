Living in Alignment with Your True Nature Can Feel Like a Leap of Faith

It was my daughter’s 21st birthday last week. It feels like quite a milestone. We are extremely proud of her and what she is up to in her life. One of the things I am most grateful for is that she understands the importance of following her inner wisdom. She left her four-year college that she worked very hard to get into without knowing what her next steps would be, based on listening to her inner feedback. Despite her trepidation, she followed what she felt was right and took the leap into the unknown.

Now she laughs when she looks back on working at Chipotle that summer feeling completely on track even though she had no idea what she was going to do. She knew she was on the right path even though the path was not visible. This reminds me of the scene in the Indiana Jones movie where he has to cross an invisible bridge. The bridge is there. He just can’t see it.

Trusting your inner knowing and following your wisdom even when your intellect doesn’t have a clue why is such an important life skill.

Making self-honoring choices is key because they are aligned with the Self.

No matter what parenting mistakes Angus and I have made along the way, and there are plenty of do-overs we would like to have, I am grateful that we gave our daughters an environment that valued and supported them with trusting their inner knowing so they can follow the beat of their own hearts.

Each of them has taken untraditional paths when it has come to education and we have seen them flourish.

Following inner knowing is important for all of us.

How many times have you dismissed your inner promptings because your intellect couldn’t figure it out? I know I’ve done it, and will probably continue to do so at times, but my intention is to listen more deeply.

We often realize we ignored the whispers of our wisdom with the privilege of hindsight. It might be that stock you didn’t buy, the business idea you didn’t nurture, the person you didn’t ask out. However, rather than dwelling on missed opportunities, you can learn from them and get better at recognizing the feeling of knowing for what it is the next time it arises. It is a feeling that is aligned with your soul. It is a knowing that doesn’t need explanation. It comes from the heart rather than the head.

What a blessing for all of us to have more people living in alignment with the truth of who they are and listening to promptings of the deepest part of themselves. This is transformational, not only for the individual but also for society.

Angus’s favorite quote that has been attributed to Albert Einstein is:

“The intuitive mind is a sacred gift and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.”

What are the ways you can honor the sacred gift of your intuitive mind and live in alignment with it? For me, it is trusting the feeling of knowing that arises within me that is aligned with love rather than fear and honoring it with my actions.

And, to finish the story with our daughter, after working at Chipotle for a couple of months she got the opportunity to intern at an amazing woman-owned production company. The rest is history. She has been working there for over a year and the owner recently reached out to me and told me how Akasha is one of the most talented and hardest working young people she has ever met and how grateful they are for her. Akasha is only able to work that hard because she loves what she does. She is passionate about her work because it is aligned with her Self.

Give yourself and society the gift of living life in alignment with your true nature. Say YES to your heart’s desires and be willing to take the steps to follow your inner calling. This will light you up and your world!

*Photo by Sammie Chaffin on Unsplash

If you would like to listen to the Rewilding Love Podcast, it comes out in serial format. Start with Episode 1 for context. Click here to listen. And, if you would like to dive deeper into the understanding I share along with additional support please check out the Rewilding Community.Learn More About the Rewilding Community

Rohini Ross is co-founder of “The Rewilders.” Listen to her podcast, with her partner Angus Ross, Rewilding Love. They believe too many good relationships fall apart because couples give up thinking their relationship problems can’t be solved. In this season of the Rewilding Love Podcast, Rohini and Angus help a couple on the brink of divorce due to conflict. Angus and Rohini also co-facilitate private couples’ intensives that rewild relationships back to their natural state of love. Rohini is also the author of the ebook Marriage, and she and Angus are co-founders of The 29-Day Rewilding Experience and The Rewilding Community. You can follow Rohini on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To learn more about her work and subscribe to her blog visit: TheRewilders.org.