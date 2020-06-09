Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Living in a digital world

Embrace, instead of resist, technology as if your health and well-being relies upon it.

By
Digital world we live in
Global communication network concept.

The last months have driven home the reality of COVID-19. Those of us who work with older adults have seen the virus impact virtually every aspect of life—for ourselves, for our colleagues and for our customers. We have realized how much our world thrives on social connection and the human touch; their absence has left us wanting.

Many of us now work, live and socialize from home (in our household that means with others in our safe family “bubble” or via video or audio calls). It seems that increasingly we recognize the challenges that isolation can pose to mental health. As we sit most of the day, we feel impacts to our physical health, too, in our strength, power, balance, cardiovascular capacity, muscle mass and energy levels. And whose cognitive abilities have not been tested by staring at a screen all day, whether television, computer or smartphone?

While some of us work from home, others among us provide essential services in senior living, long-term care, rehabilitation centers, hospitals, home health care and more. In these and other settings across the active-aging industry, the coronavirus crisis has led to shifting or added responsibilities, changes in practices and procedures, and isolated residents and clients. A new International Council on Active Aging® survey reveals industry responses to the pandemic and efforts to support overall health and wellness for older adults are as diverse as the population itself.

So, where are we now? The reality of COVID-19 has changed our world for the foreseeable future. The “next normal” is already here. The question is: Are we embracing or fighting it?

Surprisingly, we have arrived with little warning at a crossroads that society has moved towards for years. Today, and in the future, we need to live in two worlds—the real world and the digital one. By living in a digital world, I mean the ability to access, participate in and experience the world virtually through technologies, systems, applications, devices and networks such as the Internet. We need to be able to connect with people, places, services and content safely and fully from a distance. Every individual and organization should have a strategy to support this duality, a fact that COVID-19 has rapidly brought home.

Where technology or infrastructure fails to support living in a digital world, organizations are being challenged to connect and support the needs and aspirations of their residents or members. Older individuals need access to computers, smartphones, online services and technology-mediated human interaction; they also need support to use these things. For some, a telephone is their only lifeline. Otherwise, they are living on isolated islands detrimental to their health and wellness.

As I write this blog, Dr. Louise Aronson, geriatrician and University of California–San Francisco professor of medicine, writes in the New York Times about the depths of despair among older adults facing an indeterminable period of isolation at home due to COVID-19. She also mentions the “startling numbers of suicide attempts by older adults” that a local hospital has seen.

Beyond providing stopgap solutions to connect people and ease suffering, what can we each do to create “shared spaces” in our digital lives as individuals, organizations and industries? More tech suppliers might offer products that function on an open platform, allowing everyone to use them. Organizations might seek to better understand what individuals need to truly engage older adults in all areas of health and wellness. And, individuals might embrace, instead of resist, technology as if their health and well-being relies upon it. Unfortunately, they do.

We can’t predict what the future holds. We would be wise to prepare for the worst while hoping for the best, which today requires us to embrace living in both the real and digital worlds.

Colin Milner, CEO, International Council on Active Aging®

Colin Milner, Founder/CEO at International Council on Active Aging

Colin Milner is CEO of the International Council on Active Aging and founder of the active-aging industry in North America. Milner is also a leading authority on the health and well-being of the older adult, and has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as one of "the most innovative and influential minds" in the world on aging-related topics.

An award-winning writer, Milner has authored more than 300 articles. He has been published in such journals as Global Policy, and the Annual Review of Gerontology and Geriatrics. He also contributed a chapter to the World Economic Forum book Global Population Ageing: Peril or Promise?

Milner's speeches have stimulated thousands of business and government leaders, industry professionals & older adults worldwide.

Whether Fortune 500 companies or governmental organizations, Milner's efforts have inspired a broad spectrum of groups to seek his counsel, include amongst these:

World Health Organization
World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Aging
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
White House Conference on Aging
US Department of Health and Human Services
US Administration on Aging
National Institute on Aging
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
The Canadian Minister of State (Seniors) and (Finance)
Canadian Special Senate Committee on Aging
European Commission
Informal Meeting of the European Union Ministers of Sport
National Health Services - Scotland
WEF Think Tank: Preparing for Prosperous Longevity in Asia
World Economic Forum Expert Networking
Shanghai Forum
4th International Strategy Conference on Safety and Health at Work
Vancouver Olympic Committee
BC Ministry of Healthy Living and Sport
Deloitte Life Sciences & Health Care
Ernst and Young
New Balance

Milner received the CanFitPro Association "Lifetime Achievement Award" for his contributions to the Canadian fitness industry. He is also recognized as one Canada's Top 100 Health Influencers, and as a "Who's Who" in the US Fitness Industry. Milner's tireless efforts have leading-edge publications, television networks and radio stations seeking his insights. Among these outlets are: CNN, US News and World Report, Newsweek, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Dow Jones Market Watch, Money Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, WebMD, The National Post, Globe and Mail, Parade Magazine, and Fox Business Radio.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Adapting to Our New Normal: Strategies to deal with ”Coronavirus Anxiety”

by Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD
Community//

Staying Independently WELLthy

by Dr. Shamini Jain
Community//

Q&A with a Digital Well-being Specialist | Tips from an Expert

by Delfina Forstmann

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.