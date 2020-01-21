Living in a Conscious Universe

An unlimited cosmic intelligence exists everywhere throughout the Universe and we can tune in to it whenever we want.

Every day, we can tune into and access the transformative power of a cosmic consciousness inside all of us, a conscious awareness with unlimited capacity for change and evolution.

We’re cosmic beings, expressions of an intelligence existing in all space in the Universe and we can access the transformative power of this consciousness field whenever we choose.

We can tune in to the spatial cosmic intelligence which is orchestrating and binding together all of what we know as reality everywhere.

We can find an intuitive realization of the presence of this spatial conscious awareness, whenever we inwardly focus our attention.

Inwardly knowing this cosmic aware space is of course nothing new.

At the core of all spiritual and religious practice is an attempt to reach into an intuitive realization of the cosmic presence.

When we reach into the inner cosmic space with our attention, we find a non-conceptual presence which knows itself to be inside all of us everywhere.

Consciousness in all of us is a single experiencing space.

Realizing the inner cosmic space helps us know the world as a single cosmic intelligence continuously making itself visible.

Each one of us is an unlimited cosmic intelligence taking on the form of a human being.

A single cosmic self, one conscious non-conceptual space, exists inside all of us, becoming knowable as we find its presence within us with our attention.

Our deepest self is the same one self in all of us.

This spatial cosmic consciousness, which exists prior to thought, is where all seeing, knowing and experiencing occurs.

Finding the presence of the inner non-conceptual cosmic space, can help us intuitively realize pertinent guidance for the issues we have to deal with every day.

How can we access this intuitive guidance in our busy everyday life?

~ Firstly, we can focus our attention inwardly, whenever we have a spare moment.

~ We can allow our thoughts to dissolve away and find an inner realization of the aware cosmic space inside us.

~ This is a conscious inner space that can also seem to extend through the boundary of our body into the space around and inside all of us.

~ Focussing our attention inwardly helps us to tune into this cosmic field-consciousness, access its unbounded intelligence and improve our capacity to make appropriate choices.

~ We can begin to access a stream of intuitive insights that were previously unavailable to us when we were in our usual, everyday awareness.

~ These intuitive insights help us to live a life which is more in sync with the synchronistic intelligence which orchestrates the Universe and more in tune with the one cosmic self expressing itself as all of us everywhere.

~ We can more clearly realize ourselves as the unique human expressions of a single, unbounded cosmic intelligence, which is bringing all life everywhere into being, rather than seeing ourselves as limited, separate and alone.

~ We can intuitively realize the one knowing that knows all life everywhere as an expression of itself.

These intuitive realizations enhance and deepen our empathy with the people around us and help us find a mutually trusting connection with others.

Cosmic intelligence is orchestrating coherent neural processing across trillions of synapses in our brain and using information from our senses of sight, hearing and touch, to generate the impression of a three dimensional world around us.

It isn’t credible to assume that the exquisitely and intelligently interwoven living-cell biochemistry, which is revealed when we look in detail at how a living being works, is occurring somehow as a consequence of the un-orchestrated movement of bio-molecules.

Nor is it credible to believe that our complex and beautiful world has somehow assembled itself randomly from cosmic dust.

We have to allow the possibility of an intelligence in the Universe which is bringing all of us and our world into being and providing us with intuitive access to itself through our inwardly focussed conscious awareness.

Finding an intuitive realization of this cosmic intelligence helps us to know that we’re not the separate beings we may seem to be in our usual, everyday reality.

This shift from separation to wholeness is a choice each one of us makes.

Do we stay exclusively with an ego-oriented everyday awareness which emphasises separation, or do we inwardly focus our attention whenever we have a spare moment, begin to soften the boundaries around our separate sense of self, dissolve our ego slightly and become more trusting of our intuition?

On planet Earth, each one of us is an unlimited cosmic intelligence taking on human form for the duration of a human life.

21_1_20

Paul Mulliner is a writer and digital artist.

Read more at : https://thriveglobal.com/authors/paul-mulliner/