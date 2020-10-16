Living in a Bubble

Drew Beamer on Unsplash

A trend that is developing in the coronavirus era is the Covid-free Bubble. The idea is to maintain contact with a group of people who agree to take every precaution to remain free of the virus so that they all can gather without masks and social distancing. Certain rules of conduct maintain the safety of those participating in the bubble.

It’s a worthwhile idea that began in New Zealand and is spreading like… well, a virus. Athletic teams, kids summer camps, families, classrooms and so on are trying it out. I haven’t seen any discussions of whether or not bubbles actually reduce the spread of coronavirus, but the idea makes sense. What success depends on, it seems, is the adherence by all those in the bubble to the established rules. There’s an element of trust and good-will required.

I started thinking about this idea of bubbles and how we might expand the concept. Maybe neighbors who decide to start a community garden and create a bubble of people who have the same goals, motivation and willingness to share their crops, with rules about what to plant, who will weed, and so on, as well as commitments to honor and support each other. Or a going-to-the-gym bubble, with agreed-upon schedules and mutual support and encouragement.

People have been getting together to do these sorts of things for a long time, but not with a covenant among themselves about what they will give to each other in order to maintain good relationships related to the task. Adding this element would take the shared project to a higher level of success through human bonding. It is essentially the creation of a safe and connected environment within which we give to and receive from each other.

We know certain things about how our thoughts affect general consciousness and how many people it takes for a strong idea to take hold. So bubbles could become vehicles that take on a new meaning—not preventing the spread of a virus to those inside the bubble—but spreading something worthwhile for themselves and to others outside the bubble.

So this idea has been cooking inside me about creating a Giving Bubble. There would be, say, ten people who agree that each one will take care of the needs of the other nine. In this bubble, my focus would be entirely on the wants of others and never on myself. And what would be the payoff for me? I would be completely taken care of by the other nine. Can you imagine living within that bubble of care and concern?

You’re probably thinking about this as being a stifling situation and that it would cost you money and lots of effort and you’re just not sure it’s worth it. I was talking with a friend about this idea and she said: “That’s just plain creepy!” But what I’m talking about here is the value of a special kind of environment, called mutual guarantee, and the actions inside it, about what’s in the heart, about intention and correct action, about the basic law of nature called Love One Another.

I’m talking about the correction of a world full of meanness, greed, egoism, fear, and a collective orientation toward empire-building, despotism, and war. Think about it for a while, a global bubble of gentle and attentive relationships where we respect, care for and value each other. I don’t think I’m being at all grandiose to say that this would change the world.