Living better longer: One 108-year-old shares her approach

My 108-year-old grandmother, Merle O’Hara, has beaten the odds: She has lived 61 years past average life expectancy, which was 47 years of age at the turn of the 20th century. Because of her long life, she has seen two global wars change the world. Watched the rise and fall of fascism in Europe, plus the rise and fall of communism in Russia and the Eastern Bloc. She has experienced Spanish Flu, the prosperity of the Roaring Twenties and the hardships of the Great Depression that followed. Over her lifetime many new countries have been created, and travel has become common, thanks to the advent of commercial flight. A man has walked on the moon, and she was able to watch because of the invention of television. The power of technology has reshaped the world since her birth. Telephones have become mobile and “smart,” while personal computers and the Internet have put the world at people’s fingertips. This is her remarkable journey.

A couple of years ago I asked my grandmother what she attributes her long life to. Basically, how did she beat the odds?

Here are five lessons she can teach us:

1. Have passion: One of the most important things I have learned from my grandmother is: Have a passion in life. For her, there is no greater joy than her boys—the Vancouver Canucks. Forget avid follower; she is a raving fan of this National Hockey League team. In fact, I’m sure that in her mind, she is part of the team.

2. Be adaptable: My grandmother has learned to adapt to the challenges life has thrown at her—from the loss of a beloved husband to a partial loss of vision to COVID-19. No matter what happens, she adapts and moves forward.

3. Remain positive: Due to a mild stroke several years ago, my grandmother lost vision in one eye and transitioned to using a wheelchair. Asked what she thought of her wheelchair, she explained that it was a new exercise tool and she was learning the ways in which to use it. She is always positive, especially now.

4. Love: I have never seen my grandmother raise her voice or become angry, and I’m sure I’ve given her many reasons to do so over the years. On the contrary, she has always showered me and my family with love. She is a giver not a taker, and her generous spirit influences how she leads her life.

5. Enjoy the ride: My grandmother always seems to be enjoying life, even during COVID-19 lockdowns. No doubt she, like all of us, wishes she had done some things differently, but she does not seem to worry about them. She experiences each day as it comes, with a twinkle in her eye, a smile on her lips and serenity in her heart. Is there a better way to experience life’s journey?