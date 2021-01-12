If you are like most people, you may often wonder whether or not you really want to be doing what you are doing in your professional or in your personal life.

For many of us, we seek answers that are not always easy to find. We tend to look outside of ourselves at material objects as a source of validation for where we are in our lives.

We measure our worth by the things we have, rather than by who we are, and how we contribute to society and mankind.

We may stay in jobs and relationships even though they are not fulfilling our inner needs.

There is real value in recognizing that it is not what we are doing, nor who we are with, that helps us to feel “whole”. Rather, it is who we are!

Begin With The End In Mind.

Having a clear picture of who you are and what you want is something that most of us don’t stop to think about. We start and end our days without giving much thought to whether or not we are on the correct path.

By not knowing or following our true purpose or intentions… We end up trying to live the lives that the marketing and advertising companies misguide us into believing we should be living.

The end result is a society of people that are out of balance, and out of touch with what really matters to them and to others. We spend so much time trying to be something and someone other than who we really are.

Setting goals regarding where you want to get in life, or who you want to be, is a good start.

But, if you don’t begin with “who you are and where you are“, it will be difficult for you to set a positive course for your desired outcome.

ACTION STEPS:

You must begin by looking inward to understand your core values and beliefs.

Ask Yourself, “Am I truly living an authentic life?”

Only then will you be able to chart a course for the life that you deserve.



Just sit !!!

Most of us have lost sight of the value of doing nothing. We get caught up in the daily pace and forget to make time to unload and recharge. Create the winning habit of making time for yourself to just sit and reflect, every day. Focus on all the good in your life for which you are grateful. Let go of your stress… relax… breathe!

♦ Write down your core values and beliefs.

♦ Share them with your loved ones.

♦ Ask yourself and your loved ones if you are living a life consistent with these values and beliefs.

♦ Create a picture in your mind of what you want, and who you want to be in your life.

♦ Live Your Vision.

♦ Set clear goals… in writing… that are consistent with your core values and beliefs… Take Action!

♦ Celebrate your accomplishments.

♦ Acknowledge and be thankful for everything for which you should be grateful.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

