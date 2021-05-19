Living a #NoBarriers Life

It’s all about tapping into that light that exists within us.” -Erik Weihenmayer

This podcast, I spoke with Erik Weihenmayer, an author, adventurer, speaker and founder of NoBarriers.org.

He’s climbed Everest on his first attempt, and reached the top of all Seven Summits, the highest mountain on each continent.

He’s climbed the nearly vertical El Capitan in Yosemite and rafted the raging rapids along 277 miles of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

Did I mention he is blind?

When Erik was in ninth grade he lost his ability to see. His lack of sight didn’t translate into a lack of vision. But it did translate into some very difficult years. Anger, confusion and finally some degree of acceptance accompanied him as he learned to navigate a sightless world.

“I had to just leave the sighted world behind.”

Erik joined the wrestling team where he found comraderie and challenge. And at the age of 16, a rock climbing trip changed everything. The tangible nature of the rock, the challenge, the ability to navigate through feel inspired Erik. He had found something he loved, something outdoors, and something he could do.

“My senses awakened. Every sound, smell, and touch was so vivid, so brilliant, it was almost painful…

I felt an intoxicating freedom and the possibility that the adventure in my life was just beginning.”

Be inspired.