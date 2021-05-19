Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Living a #NoBarriers Life

“What’s within you is stronger than what’s in your way.”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
By

It’s all about tapping into that light that exists within us.”

-Erik Weihenmayer

Bump In The Road is a podcast, an on-line magazine and an event center where we explore how we experience, manage and navigate the twists and turns and ups and downs in this road trip called life. It’s about inspiration and living your very best life.

This podcast, I spoke with Erik Weihenmayer, an author, adventurer, speaker and founder of NoBarriers.org.

He’s climbed Everest on his first attempt, and reached the top of all Seven Summits, the highest mountain on each continent.

He’s climbed the nearly vertical El Capitan in Yosemite and rafted the raging rapids along 277 miles of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

Did I mention he is blind?

When Erik was in ninth grade he lost his ability to see. His lack of sight didn’t translate into a lack of vision. But it did translate into some very difficult years. Anger, confusion and finally some degree of acceptance accompanied him as he learned to navigate a sightless world.

 “I had to just leave the sighted world behind.”

Erik joined the wrestling team where he found comraderie and challenge. And at the age of 16, a rock climbing trip changed everything. The tangible nature of the rock, the challenge, the ability to navigate through feel inspired Erik. He had found something he loved, something outdoors, and something he could do.

“My senses awakened. Every sound, smell, and touch was so vivid, so brilliant, it was almost painful…

I felt an intoxicating freedom and the possibility that the adventure in my life was just beginning.”

Be inspired. Join us for part I of my podcast with Erik Weihenmayer. (Also available on all major podcast platforms.) Part II is available for Bump II subscribers on the website, www.BumpInTheRoad.us











 
 
    Pat Wetzel, Podcaster, Author, Adventurer at Bump In The Road
    Pat Wetzel, an award-winning author, blogger, photographer, and speaker, elevates other people’s lives and stories from behind still and film cameras, as a seasoned interviewer, engaging writer, and entrepreneur.
    

    A Wharton School of Business graduate, she escaped the corporate world to soar her sailplane around the country, testing her limits and feeding her appetite for adventure.
    

    Then she hit a bump in the road. A diagnosis of supposedly incurable cancer led her to start Anti-Cancer Club, a cancer resources website. Realizing that travel could be transformative, she created Cancer Road Trip to connect cancer survivors with once-in-a-life time journeys.
    

    Then the world hit a bump. When the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the brakes on travel, Pat pivoted again. She now metaphorically tours the world conversing with inspirational individuals navigating their own transformative experiences with resilience and courage as the founder and voice of the internationally acclaimed Bump In The Road podcast (www.BumpInTheRoad.us).
    

    She’s based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Until the next bump.
    

