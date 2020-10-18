Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Living a Better Life (Hint: Be Prepared for Life’s Uncertanties)

Dealing with loss is difficult, particularly when it's unexpected. Take your time to carefully consider next steps.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

You know my friend Russ. You don’t know him personally (that’s not even his real name). But you know a friend like Russ. A friendship that happens only once, maybe twice in a lifetime. 

My friend Russ. Honest. Accepting. Fun. Trusting. Loyal. 

Russ. Father of two teen boys, a dedicated and loving husband, restaurant owner. A shining light in the community. 

Russ died suddenly at 56 on a trip to the mountains.

Life’s Uncertainties

I share this story to help you understand that being prepared to handle life’s uncertainties, however difficult they may be to talk about, is part of living a better life.

It may be hard to think about money after a sudden loss of this kind, yet financial decisions must be made that impact the present and the future. Unfortunately, many people make bad financial choices when they are grieving. We can be overwhelmed by powerful emotions as we grieve. Careful and informed decisions made with a team of professionals ensure better results—and living a better life.  

Getting Ready

Gathering necessary documents is the first step in moving forward financially following the sudden loss of a loved one. This part of the process can be demanding physically and emotionally. Bring in a family member or close friend for help and support getting documents together.

Documents typically needed to begin the process:

  • Estate planning documents such as wills or trusts
  • Banking and brokerage statements
  • Real estate deeds 
  • Copy of the death certificate 
  • List of assets and liabilities
  • Retirement accounts 
  • Life insurance policies
  • Health insurance policies

Once the documents are gathered, it’s time to assemble the team of professionals.

Assemble the Team

Most people ordinarily have one-on-one meetings with their accountant, financial planner, or attorney. But after a loss, it requires the coordinated efforts of a team to address immediate and long-term financial needs and concerns. There are decisions to make about taxes, healthcare, real estate, investments, and insurance, among others. A team of professionals is likely to bring in their experience with clients that have lost a loved one.  

At this stage, select a team member to serve as a leader. A team leader is an efficient way to coordinate the other team members’ actions and bring them together. It’s also much easier to have a go-to team leader than having to reach all of the separate team members whenever needed.

Let the Team Work

Grieving is a unique experience for each of us—there is no rulebook, no standard timeframe, no one-size-fits-all checklist. The time someone needs to grieve is influenced by their culture, emotions, and support system. A team of financial professionals may become part of the emotional support system that helps move through the grieving process. They can ease one’s mind by providing the comfort of knowing a team is working to produce the best clients’ outcomes. 

When a loved one passes suddenly, assemble the team of professionals, provide the information they need, and let them do their work. Grieving family members can focus on healing and moving forward in a healthy manner. 

Be Prepared for Life’s Uncertainties

We are living longer lives. We are the fortunate beneficiaries of advances in medical care and understanding healthy living. Life expectancy in the US increased ten years to an average of 79 between 1960 and 2017. Women are consistently living longer, outliving men by an average of five years as of 2017.  

One of the best things to do is be prepared for life’s uncertainties with a clearly written plan for you and your family’s financial affairs. Plan now for your specific financial situation and wishes with a team of trusted, qualified professionals. Sound planning is an improvement in your financial health. And that’s living a better life. 

Chip Munn, Senior Wealth Advisor and Author of The Retirement Remix: A Modern Solution to an Old School Problem

Chip Munn graduated Magna Cum Laude from Clemson University, earning a degree in education. Chip was selected as an Academic All American by USA Today. Though he began his career as a teacher in a formal education setting, he quickly realized that his teaching skills could translate into a career in wealth management, and he transitioned into finance. In 2015, Munn was ranked among the Top 10 Regional Advisors Under 40 by On Wall Street magazine. Since then, as the CEO and Visionary of Signature Wealth, he's driven the expansion of the practice from a small three-person team to a regional wealth management group with 30+ team members thriving in more than 10 local communities, and has seen it grow from $280M in client assets under care to almost $1.3B since 2016. Munn specializes in retirement, education planning, and the transfer of wealth. Seeing his clients fulfilling their dreams and living their Signature Life is what drives him. In addition to being the author of The Retirement Remix, he’s a popular podcast host (The Retirement Remix and Maximum Advisor) and coach to other advisors and professionals.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Russell P. Reeder: “Celebrating even the smallest victories make a difference.”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Very Personal Lessons Learned from 2018

by Bill Jensen
Community//

Do you know what you stand for? Values and your personal brand

by Lisa Orban

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.