Livia Firth on Empowerment and Meaning in The Diamonds of Botswana

The new film The Diamonds of Botswana follows Livia Firth in Botswana where she learns first-hand about the impact of diamond mining in a country that has an incredible success story and that has unearthed some of the world’s most precious stones. She explores how a complex industry can work in favour of people and planet. The film gathers views from different stakeholders that contribute to and are impacted by the diamond industry including His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Botswana, the first female Managing Director of a diamond mine, and a female truck driver.

Livia Firth, Fashionscapes presenter and Associate Producer, said: “Coming to Botswana I was nervous that I would find the imbalance I have witnessed elsewhere. When a single industry generates wealth and has disproportionate power, it can be very dangerous. In Bangladesh and other fast fashion ‘hot spots’ I have seen corporations abuse their power over a dependent economy and cut and run without any real exit plan.”

Firth continued, “But here in Botswana I’ve seen a picture of what can happen when businesses operate in partnership with government and civil society, and where long-term investments are made in collaboration with local communities to ensure that the benefits are truly shared with those on the ground. I came here to look at a single supply chain. I came away from Botswana wondering if this country represents something even bigger – a new vision for doing business and if so, it is certainly something that needs to be protected with integrity and vigilance.”

Andrew Morgan, Fashionscapes Director, said: “After traveling the world to document the very darkest corners of global supply chains, it is a true joy now to partner again with my dear friend Livia as we turn our cameras towards a story of hope and possibility.

“We are living in a moment of profound change and upheaval, as we continue to see the failure of stories based on exploration and greed. More than ever we need examples like Botswana, a story of true care and collaboration to benefit all people and not just a few.”

Over the past decade, Eco-Age has become known for championing sustainable production and for telling the ecological and human stories behind the clothes we wear. During this time, Livia has followed the fashion supply chain across continents, looking at factories and fibres, driven by the search to find production that allows the planet to set the limits.

The Fashionscapes documentary series is available on www.eco-age.com and Eco-Age TV.

The series will also be available on Amazon Prime in the Spring.