Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Livia Firth on Empowerment and Meaning in The Diamonds of Botswana

"I came away from Botswana wondering if this country represents something even bigger – a new vision for doing business and if so, it is certainly something that needs to be protected with integrity and vigilance.”

By
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The new film The Diamonds of Botswana follows Livia Firth in Botswana where she learns first-hand about the impact of diamond mining in a country that has an incredible success story and that has unearthed some of the world’s most precious stones.  She explores how a complex industry can work in favour of people and planet. The film gathers views from different stakeholders that contribute to and are impacted by the diamond industry including His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Botswana, the first female Managing Director of a diamond mine, and a female truck driver.

Livia Firth, Fashionscapes presenter and Associate Producer, said: “Coming to Botswana I was nervous that I would find the imbalance I have witnessed elsewhere. When a single industry generates wealth and has disproportionate power, it can be very dangerous. In Bangladesh and other fast fashion ‘hot spots’ I have seen corporations abuse their power over a dependent economy and cut and run without any real exit plan.”

Firth continued, “But here in Botswana I’ve seen a picture of what can happen when businesses operate in partnership with government and civil society, and where long-term investments are made in collaboration with local communities to ensure that the benefits are truly shared with those on the ground. I came here to look at a single supply chain. I came away from Botswana wondering if this country represents something even bigger – a new vision for doing business and if so, it is certainly something that needs to be protected with integrity and vigilance.”

Andrew Morgan, Fashionscapes Director, said: “After traveling the world to document the very darkest corners of global supply chains, it is a true joy now to partner again with my dear friend Livia as we turn our cameras towards a story of hope and possibility. 

“We are living in a moment of profound change and upheaval, as we continue to see the failure of stories based on exploration and greed. More than ever we need examples like Botswana, a story of true care and collaboration to benefit all people and not just a few.”

Over the past decade, Eco-Age has become known for championing sustainable production and for telling the ecological and human stories behind the clothes we wear.  During this time, Livia has followed the fashion supply chain across continents, looking at factories and fibres, driven by the search to find production that allows the planet to set the limits. 

The Fashionscapes documentary series is available on www.eco-age.com and Eco-Age TV.

The series will also be available on Amazon Prime in the Spring.

    Emily Turner, Account Director, Eco Age Limited

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Big Ideas: “Every step in diamond mining and processing can be part of a virtuous circle ” with Sean Cohen, CEO of Rand Defined Diamonds

    by Christina D. Warner, MBA
    Community//

    At a Glance: Commit Good Creates Transparent Charitable Giving with Launch of Botswana Project

    by Theo Melrose
    Community//

    Female Disruptors: “If you do not push the pause button once in a while, burnout will push it for you.” with Anna-Mieke Anderson

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.