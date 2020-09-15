Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Live Your Brightest Life & Control Your Destiny

Four things you can do to make it happen.

It all started when I began learning about quantum physics, neuroscience, brain chemistry, biology, and genetics. This article isn’t about all that, but it is about the effects of those areas that we can all benefit from.

I always knew, even as a child, that there was a source that many of us weren’t tapping into. I had always felt that there was a power, an energy that surrounded us, taking care of us. After looking at the above sciences, I became more enlightened on the truth behind it, and on the reality and explanation of it.  

Have More Control Over Your Destiny

What I learned was that we do have more control over our destiny than I even imagined, and it was time to put that into practice. My philosophy of thinking positive had served me well, but I knew that it wasn’t enough to just think positive. We have to attach our emotions to those thoughts. There are times when we are of two minds. When we think positively but in our hearts we feel hopeless or unbelieving, doubtful or unsure, about that positive thought. We feel that it is not true or possible. We do this subconsciously, and it isn’t until we connect our emotions of joy and thankfulness for the future that our brains actually begin to function in congruence. 

Choose To Change

Choosing to change is a journey well worth travelling. My morning walks have become a walking meditation—not in gratitude for the things that are part of my life, even though I am grateful, but rather, an honest heartfelt gratitude for the things I have desired as part of my destiny.

Emotions Matter

It’s more about joy and thankfulness for the things I know that I was designed to do and the effect that it will have on others. A joy and thankfulness for always being provided for and then some, never having to allow stress over finances hinder that future. I began seeing that future as now. 

Determination

That determination has paid off. I made it through this past year jobless, yet able to pay every bill on time, to take advantage of amazing free classes, make friends from around the world, and I managed to pay for some very valuable classes for my personal and career growth. Now, coming into the season where filming would slow down and I would have to rely on employment insurance to survive the winter, instead, I have been offered a job that I love in the industry that I love—on a salaried income.

I want to encourage you to keep the faith in these simple practices of meditation and manifestation  because feeling this way is possible for you too. Find your rhythm, and if you are adventurous, look to the science of quantum physics. I recommend “Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself”, by Dr. Joe Dispensa. It just might encourage you to live your brightest life and change your destiny, while inspiring others to do the same along the way. 

Joyce Cyr, Actor, Voice Over Performer, Writer

Joyce Cyr (Seer) is a dynamic, multi-faceted and award-winning business woman turned actor, screenwriter and author. She is Canadian Metis, which is a combination of Algonquin and French heritage.

Her many past professions—as founder and vice president of a major manufacturing company, an ordained minister and wedding officiant, realtor, retail store owner, Chamber of Commerce president, on set film & TV crew member—bring an engaging and relatable energy to her storytelling under her Seer One Productions banner, which specializes in digital media and film & television projects S

Projects she has penned that are in development under Seer One Productions include “Dark Therapy,” “Swipe Right” and “The 1212.

Joyce’s debut book “Dream Awakening” on dream interpretation is launching in 2021 under her Seer One Publishing imprint, which will be followed-up with her “Crab Apple Cookbook of Canada.”

Career honors include being chosen as a representative for Canada at the 1993 World Summit of Young Entrepreneurs at the United Nations Conference of Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in France.  She is also the recipient of Canada’s Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medallion for volunteer service.

As an actor, Joyce Cyr is known for “Trickster” (2020), “Happy F'K'N Sunshine” (2020) “Same Time Next Week” (2017) and “Parental Advisory Warning” (2016-2017) for which Joyce was also a producer and director on six episodes. The pilot episode was chosen as an Official Selection at Sioux City International Film Festival in 2017, and the Canada Shorts Film Festival in 2017, as well as a finalist in CBC Best in Shorts, Cinefest Sudbury in 2016.

Recently, her voice over work on the short film "Breaking Free" has been selected as an Official Selection at the Russian International Horror Film Festival and won Awards for the Online Isolation Short Videos Festival.

Joyce resides in Canada where her hobbies include, daydreaming, binge watching, movie going, and gorging on Pad Thai.

