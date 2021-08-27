Live With Intention: Become the Highest Version of You

You wish to make the most of this life.

You desire to be the best version of your self.

As a high-achieving woman you’re constantly striving for greater success. You seek to evolve, while applying what you’ve learned from your past to the present moment.

You work hard – in your career, with your family, on your self. You intend to accomplish whatever you put your mind to.

Yet when you’ve been highly driven throughout your life, it’s not unusual to begin experiencing a nagging feeling that something’s missing. Maybe you’re becoming aware that you can uplevel this current version of your self.

So what needs to change? How do you know what will bring out the best in you?

First, acknowledge that the highest version of your self is already within you. It is your most authentic self.

How do you know what path will guide you to become the highest version of your self?

When you choose to live an intentional life, you align with your most authentic self and reveal the highest version of you.

In my previous article, I explained how committing to a daily intention can boost your energy and drive. Today we illustrate how to harness lifelong energy and drive by living intentionally and becoming authentically you.

What is living an intentional life?

Living an intentional life means to be aware of your calling and make decisions that further it. You choose intentions that resonate with you and apply them to your life.

Intentional living is about choosing what kind of person you want to be and then holding yourself to those criteria. It’s the opposite of living life by default, instead you deliberately choose actions based on intentions you’ve set.

How to take action and evolve

Begin living intentionally by consciously reminding your self of who you want to become. You might be making a big change or merely a small shift in your life.

Intentional change could be:

Ethical – your philosophies, the way you view the world

Financial – advancement in your career, improvement in your relationship with money

Personal – how you prioritize yourself physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually

Interrelational – personal relationships, how you show up socially

Your choices are what determine the direction of your life. Making a choice with intention will begin a powerful evolution to become the highest version of your self—the authentic you.

Take a moment to envision this highest version of your self. Now hold that vision and begin to create intention around it. Here’s how…

5 Tips for creating powerful intentions

1.Identify your Values

Take the time to evaluate what is important to you. Then, prioritize and align actions that will best serve you. Identifying your values will help you make decisions based on your own moral compass.

2. Find supporting habits

Choosing to live an intentional life is much simpler when your daily habits honor your intentions. Pick one or two effective actions that support the intention you have in mind. Repeat them daily so they become automatic with consistency.

3. Control your impulses

Impulsive actions tend to lead us in the wrong direction, they’re not intentional. They are decisions that have not been carefully considered. When you’re feeling impulsive, take a moment to come back to your values. Take a breath, and evaluate your choices before taking action.

4. Use role models

Who inspires you and why? Holding this vision of your evolved self will be more clear with a specific role model. Different role models serve me for different areas of my life. When I’m uncertain about my next choice, I’ll ask myself “What would my role model do?” Embodying their qualities will help you navigate your path.

5. Evaluate your progress

Take a look at how far you’ve come! Yes, you want to be the highest version of you, and it’s a work in progress. Praise your accomplishments and learn from your mistakes. Self-evaluation will help refocus your intentions.

Take time to review these 5 tips and apply them to your own life. Intentional living can transform your calling from dream to reality. To help you get started living an intentional life, click here to claim your FREE Guide: Evolve With Intention: Become the Highest Version of You.

This gift will:

Offer awareness and clarity

Assist you with creating your intentions

Motivate you

Help you accomplish your goals more easily

Boost your resiliency

Enjoy your journey to the highest version of your self—the most authentic you!