“Live well.” With Dr. William Seeds & Lequita Brooks

As a part of my series about the the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lequita Brooks, MSW, LCSW

Lequita Brooks, MSW, LCSW is Your Lifestyle Curator and innovator of “Outplacement Mental Wellness Services,” helping individuals design the lifestyle they demand by making sound financial decisions and overcoming anxiety. Before launching TherapyTopia, she honed her skills as a Licensed Therapist working with Employee Assistance Programs, in hospice care, and nearly seven years of experience with the Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thirteen years ago, I was the busy entrepreneur with ten business ventures doing a little bit of everything with no direction. The only thing I knew was, I wanted to be the homeroom Mom and have flexibility. Eventually, I had a burning desire to live a fulfilling life. I decided to sit down, visualize the life I wanted for my daughter and me, and create a plan to make it happen. For over a decade, I have been designing the lifestyle I demand to have by focusing on my need to have time freedom to do the things that are important to me and build generational wealth to have access and support causes that I believe in.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The mentality of job seekers during this climate of COVID-19 and societal racial tensions. I was speaking with an HR Professional with over 20-years of experience that was laid-off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic about their career next steps which solely focused on attaining another full-time job. Job seekers could benefit from mental wellness and career transition services (Outplacement Mental Wellness Services) sponsored by their employers to explore multiple income-generating opportunities.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Remember why they do what they do while being intentional about taking care of themselves in SAMHSA’s eight domains of wellness; Emotional, Intellectual, Occupational, Spiritual, Social, Physical, Financial, and Environmental Wellness. As individuals in the helping profession, we have to be mindful and intentional in caring for ourselves first, so we can have the capacity to help others.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

I recently presented a webinar for the Corporate Health and Wellness Association titled, “TherapyTopia’s Workplace Mental Wellness Solutions,” that addressed the urgency for employers to create a human workplace culture that communicated to current and future employees:

It is okay to be human especially in this climate with work-life and home-life being intertwined

It is okay to get help if you need it through the company-sponsored corporate wellness programs, Employee Assistance Programs, or outplacement mental wellness services

The company genuinely wants you to live well in every area of your life while also meeting the expectations of the company

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Dr. Stephen R. Covey’s, “7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” The habit, “Begin with the End in Mind,” has been my entire life’s philosophy. Especially in 2007, I used that habit to transform my life when I decided to file for bankruptcy and let my home go into foreclosure to have the lifestyle I desired for my daughter and I. To have time freedom, purpose, disposable income, and to purchase another home which was my desired outcomes, I decided to go back to school full-time with my 4-year-old daughter to attain my Master of Social Work degree and keep my expenses low.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

I’m a solution-focused Therapist and strategist. In my therapy practice I would use these five steps with clients to help them achieve serenity during these uncertain times:

What concerns are contributing to your anxiousness? Write two columns; one with the words “within my control” and the other with the words “outside of my control”. This exercise will help you to focus on things that you have control over. It does not your concerns are not valid; it simply means, we have to be intentional on focusing our energy on things that we can change today with our current resources. Look at the list of concerns from step one and categorize them under the applicable column. Should this concern be listed under “within my control” or “outside of my control”? Which concern in the “within my control” column is causing you the most distress and impacting your ability to function in your normal capacity? What has helped you in the past to deal with this concern?

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

In communicating with those around us that are feeling anxious these are the five key themes:

Anxiety is normal. Being anxious means we do not know what will happen next.

Control what you can. There are a significant number of external and environmental factors that can impact us; however, we have the power to focus on our energy on the things we can control.

Every problem has a solution. No matter how bad the situation or problem is, there is a solution.

Get help. Talk to a friend or relative that you trust, join a support system of like-minded individuals, or book an appointment with a therapist.

Live well. Be intentional about designing the life you demand for yourself by making sound financial decisions and becoming an expert at problem-solving.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

I created a free eBook titled “Anxiety Relief for COVID-19 Life Stressors,” that provides a ten-step-strategy to help individuals attain relief from anxiety. The e-book can be downloaded at https://therapytopia.com/covid19anxietyrelief/

COVID-19 Psychological Wellness Guide: Anxiety Management: https://med.emory.edu/departments/psychiatry/_documents/tips.anxiety3.pdf

Six tips on coping with worries, fears, and anxiety: https://www.healthhub.sg/sites/assets/Assets/Programs/stay-well/phase-3/pdfs/Stay_Positive/6_Tips_To_Cope_With_Anxiety.pdf

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Live within your means.” After deciding to file for bankruptcy, I vowed to keep my expenses low so even if I earned minimum wage, I could sustain my lifestyle. Because of my expenses being low, I was able to transition from my government job to become a full-time business owner, with a teenager, and one income in 2019.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

COVID-19 Thrive to help one-million Americans that were laid-off as a result of COVID-19 to attain free virtual mental wellness and career transition services to re-enter the workforce.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

www.therapytopia.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/therapytopia/

