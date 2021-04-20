Live the Life of Your Dreams – Aikarth Purohit

In today’s time, many independent artists have won people’s hearts with their amazing work. Aikarth Purohit is a popular music producer and singer from Rajasthan’s Udaipur, known as the city of lakes. From his childhood, music has been his passion, and when he decided to make a career in the same field, he didn’t get distracted. Talking about his accomplishments, Aikarth Purohit has worked with talented artists like Mohit Lalwani for Tum prem ho. He has teamed up with MTV Ace of Space Fame Baawle Chore for a song called Aao Piya So far, the talented musician-singer has done more than 200 live shows and concerts across India.

Aikarth Purohit says, It is the learning when you fail that deserves celebration, not the failure itself. Failure without lessons learned is a failure. When you fail forward, you learn in the process of failure, which means you’ll inevitably get closer to succeeding.

Failure is not a joke; it can be expensive, embarrassing, or heart-breaking. However, the truth is that people who shun failure deny themselves the opportunity to reinvent and innovate.We all fail at some point in life, but we get to choose whether we stay down or fail forward.

Accepting our failures and growing from them is a core component of any successful career. Keeping a log of your failures can even be a source of motivation. The hardest part of failure can be admitting to yourself that you have failed says Aikarth Purohit

Every failure comes life lessons that you may never learn from the world’s best university. Failure helps you prioritize what you normally ignore. Perhaps you have been ignoring some bad habits because they are not big red flags yet. Failure will enable you to confront your fears and tendencies in a way you wouldn’t have if you had not failed.

Setbacks and failures can also boost our confidence, and yes, you read that right. You see, setbacks make us realize that our other successes weren’t due to luck, coincidence, or people being nice, but by us achieving a high level of accomplishments in our particular field said Aikarth Purohit.

Live the Life of Your Dreams. When you start living the life of your dreams, there will always be obstacles, doubters, mistakes and setbacks along the way. But with hard work, perseverance and self-belief there is no limit to what you can achieve.”

No matter what professional setback you’re experiencing, the most important thing you can do is to put it in perspective. It may be easier said than done, but if you can try to let go of your fixed mindset and redefine success for yourself, you may find that this setback is, in fact, something that will propel you to a future you had once only imagined. If you have not failed before, you definitely missed out on opportunities to reflect and figure out your sources of motivation Aikarth quoted.