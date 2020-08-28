Live Successful: Moulay Omar Zahraoui

It is one thing to achieve success at one business, it is another to be successful at many business. Moulay Omar Zahraoui is a successful Moroccan Entrepreneur who is a famous face in Africa for his business ventures and lifestyle. I was absolutely surprised to see how he could be successful within such a short period of time.

Fortunately, I was able to collect some information from Moulay that could be helpful for us in our own journeys.

Focus

Moulay says that focusing is the key. Every time we are not focused, the work we do takes a longer time to complete.

As an entrepreneur, we try to be all things to all people. We must try to make everything simple & focus mainly on the important things.

If we are focused, it results in better quality work, more success, and achievement of professional goals.

Positive Minds

We must surround ourselves with positive people who are always looking for solutions not problems.

Moulay thinks, we are the product of our surroundings.

Positive thinking helps with stress management and can even improve your health.

In a study, researchers found that when optimists encounter a disappointment, such as not getting a job or promotion, they are more likely to focus on things they can do to resolve the situation.

Learn From Those Wiser

Moulay admits that he would not have made it so far without having great mentors.

Moreover, he believes, we can listen to the deep, intuitive wisdom of our wiser self for guidance about conflict within ourselves, and for guidance in conflict with others as well.

Follow Your Intuition

According to psychologists, intuition is automatic feeling of immediate knowledge, understanding, or awareness that neither comes from reasoning or perception. The knowledge, understanding or awareness appears suddenly. We cannot explain where it came from, and it usually comes with a sense of certainty that differentiates it from making an educated guess.

Moulay says, we all process things pretty fast than we can understand. The best way to move when decisions need to be made, and made fast is by listening to our intuition. We understand more than we think we understand. It’s just because the processing going on within us is based on years of experience and much more thought than we believe, our intuition can sometimes tell us things we would normally not listening to.

Learning from Moulay has been a gift. He has built his own path in life. We have all learned so much in life. We have all succeeded at something, at some point. We can use those experiences to help us advance in our current endeavors.