Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Live Successful: Lewis Raymond Taylor

Took My Life From Negative to Positive

By

Lewis Raymond Taylor travels the world, speaking on stages, hosting events, and lives in Bali, Indonesia. He lives the life of an travelpreneur/travel influencer. A lifestyle highly sought after by today’s youth, yet only successfully done by a small minority. Lewis happens to find himself amongst that minority but the path to where he is today was not all sunshines and rainbows.

When Lewis was young he went forward on a path of a lot of issues with what seemed to be no end. Sexually abused at 11, arrested for petty crimes a couple years later, was diagnosed with antisocial behavior disorder a year later, attempted suicide at 18, did time in a young offenders institution at 18, found his father dead at 21, diagnosed as bipolar at 23, diagnosed with drug & alcohol educed epilepsy at 23, sentenced to 18 months in prison at 24, and diiagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder in prison at age 24. Really quite the journey of troubles. Yet, through the power of coaching and personal development, Lewis went on to cure his mental illness, get clean and sober, become a Serial Entrepreneur, Senior Accredited Trainer & International Speaker, as well as the CEO of The Coaching Masters (a 7 figure online training platform & community).

Life was not all that easy for Lewis, yet from his perspective, it was exactly what led him on this amazing journey of self-discovery that several years ago almost seemed unimaginable. He had to speak with counselors, psychotherapists, psychiatrists, read tons of books, move away from his friends and family, admit himself into a 6 month rehab center, and attend 12 step recovery meetings every day. Through all this intense treatment, he came out healed, transformed, self discovered. He now operates an insanely profitable company, has over 40K followers on social media, and leads a tribe of 7,000 students towards a different life. Through his natural progression, his results inspired him to help others to obtain such results on their journey, as well.

The Coaching Masters are creating a new-age breed of Coach: younger, sharper, more powerful and more impactful than ever. This mix was all garnered through Lewis’ own experience, having seen so much, and having learned so much about what people truly need to experience real and lasting change. When he found himself asking why does life seem so hard, he found a solution, if you change yourself, you can change your world. He’s changed himself, and now we all get to see him change the world for so many others.

I really enjoyed learning about Lewis and his story. It takes tremendous courage for a person to look themselves in the eyes and realize/admit its them that need to change if they want to see a change. I believe his story is going to be the difference maker for thousands that find themselves where he once was.

    Moshe Reuven Sheradsky, Founder & CEO at Wedu

    BH: Tech Founder, Writer for Live Kabbalah, Featured in Forbes, ABC, NBC, FOX, Thrive Global, the Huffington Post, Blerrp, Medium, Authority Magazine, & more. Moshe blends both the physical and spiritual worlds, writing on how spiritual matters are relevant to the physical and how physical matters are relevant to the spiritual. Moshe enjoys taking interviews with success stories, such as the former CEO of Apple, CEO of Trello, CEO of Udemy, and the like, writing about them in a way that we can all learn from them. Moshe is an Advisor on USF's Digital Marketing Board of Advisors. He is a 2x CMO with backgrounds in Accounting, Behavioral & Social Sciences, Humanities, and Entrepreneurship. Moshe's Tech Startup, WeDu, has been identified by Inc Magazine as one of America's fastest growing companies and a potential honoree of the Inc 5000.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    How To Master Amazon: “Create an Alexa Skill; Amazon lets amateurs publish custom Alexa apps” With Kent Lewis of Anvil Media

    by Eldad Shashua
    Wisdom//

    My Life From The Eyes Of A Mid-Life Woman

    by Tammy Sons
    Community//

    Childhood Cancer and The Trauma You Can’t Prepare For As An Adult

    by Lisa Gallagher

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.