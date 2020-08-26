“Live life on purpose.” With Tyler Gallagher & Chanette Sparks

I think living life on purpose is to be healthy, happy, whole and passionate about whatever it is that you do. It also means to live each day with no regrets and to appreciate all of what life brings. For a long time before finding and adding value to my life, I always felt that I was wasting time and that I was moving slower than expected in my career. I was comparing myself to others my age and I was feeling behind in success. I had to re-evaluate why I was feeling that way and learn that we all grow at different rates and reach our achievements differently. No two journeys are alike, and every lesson is a lesson that can help someone else out.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Chanette Sparks. Chanette is the Founder of IBJ PR & Marketing, a company that supports startups and business development services. In her recent years, Sparks has excelled in the advertising, recruiting & marketing research industry, where she has worked on GLOBAL projects for world leading brands such as Tide, Huggies, Kroger, Nestle, Chick-Fil-A, Bojangles, LEGO, Sheetz and General Mills (just to name a few!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always loved to write and use my creativity. I kind of stumbled into the marketing industry when I was presented with an opportunity to help a startup business with some general marketing and advertising services. A past client noticed me doing some marketing for a children’s party planning company and asked if I could help her market her new fitness center. It’s been amazing to assist entrepreneurs flourish and bring their ideas to life with diverse campaigns and content development.

What does it mean for you to live “on purpose”? Can you explain? How can one achieve that?

I think living life on purpose is to be healthy, happy, whole and passionate about whatever it is that you do. It also means to live each day with no regrets and to appreciate all of what life brings. For a long time before finding and adding value to my life, I always felt that I was wasting time and that I was moving slower than expected in my career. I was comparing myself to others my age and I was feeling behind in success. I had to re-evaluate why I was feeling that way and learn that we all grow at different rates and reach our achievements differently. No two journeys are alike, and every lesson is a lesson that can help someone else out.

Do you have an example or story in your own life of how your pain helped to guide you to finding your life’s purpose?

I have always considered myself an entrepreneur, even before I understood it. As a young teen, I knew that I would own my own business one day. Into early adulthood, I encountered a significant life shift, which caused me to question my goals and if my dreams would ever be a reality. I was unmotivated and depressed through a smile, so no one knew that I even needed support. I lost my way drastically and stopped believing in myself for about two years. I ended up meeting someone that provided me with a positive message that stuck with me and helped me dig deeper into who I was and who I wanted to be for both myself and my family. It was that painful journey that helped me on the journey towards re-identifying my purpose.

The United States is currently rated at #18 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low?

We all have a different reality of what we expect life to be like. Our expectations can cause depression, obesity and addictions that can affect our happiness and how we see the world. I think that the United States has a lot of pros and cons that can sometimes lead to false beliefs and promises.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I make it a point to give back to my community in any way possible, whether it be through food and clothing donations, or even tutoring for the youth. I also conduct business classes for teens and teach how to write business plans to prepare them for future entrepreneurship.

What are your 6 strategies to help you face your day with exuberance & “Joie De Vivre”? Can you please give a story or example for each?

My top strategies to face the day with excitement and motivation are to :

1)Wake up with gratitude by saying “Thank you” as I exit the bed.

2)Meditate for at least 30 minutes each morning.

3) Drink a glass of water before that first cup of coffee or tea.

4) Exercise. Even if it’s walking at least one mile on a busy day.

5) Shift my mindset by watching what I am thinking or saying aloud.

6) Give more!

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that most inspired you to live with a thirst for life? I love anything motivational.

Currently, I like to listen to people like Gary Vaynerchuk, Eric Thomas and Mel Robbins.I also have my own podcast called “Chat with Sparks”, which is a free podcast that is my gift to my community. I provide weekly tools, tips resources and motivation for startup businesses and rising entrepreneurs.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that relates to having a Joie De Vivre? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A life lesson quote that has always been a truth favorite is, “What screws us up the most in life is the picture in our head of what it’s supposed to be.” I believe it was stated by the Greek philosopher Socrates. It’s relevant to my life being that my perception of what was “supposed” to be literally screwed me up from my reality and what life had planned for my future.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently working on improving my podcast and adding in live-visual segments. My goal is to help more startup businesses thrive, instead of failing in an economy where starting successful companies can be quite challenging. I’m also working on applying more writing programs for youth to expand their creative writing skills to be authors or entrepreneurs. I want to help more entrepreneurs to grow, flourish and become the world’s next great leaders!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would want to train and create more leaders that can teach productivity and strategic influence in their communities. I would love to eventually have a platform that travels the world merely to inspire and help bring out more passionate entrepreneurial programs. I would envision this to be a platform where speakers educate others on business growth and practices, life experiences and support groups because I think that great ideas are genuinely worth spreading. However, we need more educated leaders to conduct those practices.