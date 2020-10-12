Live life for a specific purpose…

Everyone in the world born to live their own life. And its up to them to live a normal life or make their life as history. Of course everyone can’t make histories but we can live our life meaningfully by having a purpose. A specific purpose in life make us to live soulfully. An aim without a goal is just a wish, similarly a life without purpose is unworthy, meaningless. Live your life meaningful. Useful to others, it add more values to your life. Have big dreams, try to achieve your dreams come true. Work on it. Have an outline for your dreams. Set targets and deadlines to achieve. Teach your kids to have an ambition, goals in their life, teach them how to achieve the dreams. Live a meaningful life and make your generations to live for a purpose.

Knowing life’s purpose would invest everything one did with meaning.. – Kentetsu Takamori