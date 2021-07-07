Live Intentionally – 6 Truths for Sassy & Spiritual Creatives & Entrepreneurs

Live intentionally. What exactly is intention?

It’s the vibrational energy that, when aligned with your purpose and passions, will spearhead you into greater joy & success than ever before.

To Live Intentionally is one of the 6 Truths for Sassy & Spiritual Creatives & Entrepreneurs. In this series, we have discovered the first truth, Knowing Your Purpose, the second truth, Follow Your Own Wisdom, and the third truth, Always Be Curious,

It’s time to take a close look into the fourth Truth – Live Intentionally

Intention is energy. And energy is Everything. It’s a vibration.



Intention is the energy of thinking about an act. It is the commitment you make to take action. It is about the dreams and desires that will be a result of those acts.



When we match this vibrational energy with our purpose, we begin the process of living intentionally. This living intentionally, when done moment to moment, project to project, day to day…builds momentum that attracts those dreams and desires you want most to you.

[bctt tweet=”Intention is energy. And energy is EVERYTHING,” username=”laurapclark”]

Purpose – The Foundation for Living Intentionally

To live intentionally is taking our purpose and weaving it into all that we do. Our purpose gives us direction. It is our guiding light in all that we do. It provides us with great passion.



When we connect with our purpose, our energy is lifted, and our vibration starts aligning with that energy lift. We become excited, joyful, and passionate.



Living intentionally is the act of taking our purpose, aligning it passionately with our desires to manifest it, and stepping forward. Stepping forward with the highest intention that those desires will be manifested in the most amazing way.

How to Live Intentionally for Your Greatest Good

Take some time to reconnect with your purpose to find a solution that aligns with your mission.

Get quiet. Breathe slowly.

Meditate so you can hear your soul speak. Your soul has all the answers you need.

Dreamscape your life ~ connect to your Vision Board or create a new one. Be Curious about what all the future possibilities it brings you and how your purpose will grow with the outcome.

Step into a High Vibration & Set Your Intentions

High Vibration is a fancy way of saying ‘lift your spirits’~ allow joy to flow into you as you set your intentions to begin to take courageous actions on your dream. Intentions created while you have a high vibe will energy that attracts these results. (Intentions that are created when you are out of alignment with your purpose, when you are not interested or inquisitive, or when you depleted energetically, will have energy that is not supportive of manifesting your dreams.)

Creating Intentions is a Skill

Spend time developing it. As with all skills, setting intentions must be developed. When you start with your purpose, align your energies with your passion for it, intentions you create will attract your dreams and desires more quickly.



When you do this in all areas of your life, surrounding all projects and tasks, then you are living intentionally!

Grab the 6 Truths for Sassy & Spiritual Creatives & Entrepreneurs, along with guiding soul play activities to integrate each of these into your life to take courageous action TODAY!

Click the image below or go to https://wiselivinginstitute.com/6_truths_ebook

Your Living Your Truth Soul~Play Activity:

Living Intentionally.



Connect with your purpose and then think about an activity you are doing later on today. It could be hosting a Zoom meeting, meeting with a client, or making dinner.



Think about how you would like to BE during that activity and what results you would like to have after this. Create an intention (energy, affirmation, belief) around that. Begin to see this intention unfolding.



This really shouldn’t take more than 2 to 3 minutes. Taking that time is so worth it when you talk about having greater success and manifesting what you desire!

Rinse and Repeat in all that you do.

Generalized Q:



What is your favorite way do you like to create your intention is it verbal, written or just an image in your head?

Go Live Your Truth~fully.

Bring All of you to what you do. The world needs you and your Truth!

If you liked this post, please share it with your friends by clicking the links below! And, don’t forget to share your thoughts below too, I’d love to hear from you!

At the Wise Living Institute, we teach you how to discover your own personal “WHO” and the process to find your truth by looking within. With tools (like this one) and systems, we support in stepping forward Living Your Truth for greater peace-of-mind and passion-filled life. Allow us to show you how to access your inner knowing and call upon our teachings to make choices that are fully aligned with your purpose. Our courses, products, sisterhood, and programs were created to feed the soul and help you find realignment within.