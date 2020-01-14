Our minds have simply been conditioned to think. Think thoughts that make us doubt how it is. Think thoughts that make us doubt who we are.

You can live in the Trust too. Rather than the Doubt. Because your mind can shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. To understand how you can live in the Trust. To trust in Life. To trust in Love. To trust in You.

The reason Trust exists is because it is for you too. For you to learn how to release the Doubt. And trust how everything is happening so you can understand too.

How your mind can do this. Live in the Trust too.

***

Doubt is a thought. A thought that makes you feel uneasy, insecure, unrooted and unbalanced.

Because you don’t feel this way until you have the thought in your own head that makes you think you won’t be able to do it, that makes you think you are less, that makes you think you are no longer worthy and deserving.

Trust is a feeling. A feeling that makes you feel at ease, secure, rooted and balanced.

No thought required.

Because when you trust in Life, you simply know you are protected, provided for, taken care of and loved.

When you trust in Love, you simply know you are worthy and deserving to love and be loved.

When you trust in You, you simply know you are too. Which is why you are not a thought.

Your mind can do more than just think. Your mind can break the old conditioning that keeps you in the Doubt. And shift to the Understanding that keeps you in the Trust.

Because your mind is capable of doing this. All it is waiting for is for you to understand it too. So you can learn how to make the shift. And live in the Trust too.

***

