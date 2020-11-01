Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Live From New York: It’s Saturday Night

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The joyful art of stand up comedy is recognizably lost within the growing unfamiliarity of COVID-19 boundaries.

Deeply lit, happily animated pumpkins sit on the stairs of the ‘SNL’ studios, just behind fourth time host, John Mulaney. One more until he joins the ranks of the greatest.

A symbol of laughter rises from the sarcasm that is often lightly used in the actor’s voice to create a playfully toned dialogue with the limited seated, engaged, appropriately masked sporting audience. 

‘I Love NY’ isn’t the state’s openly advertisable tag line regarding tourism’s public relations for nothing. Appreciation of normalcy is presentably met.

An ability to relate to a narrative storytelling, including the humorous tales of a forever young nana excites the fellow millennial just as much as a last, double fingers crossed appearance by Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph, perfectly performing their dueling, on screen roles as an aviators clad former Vice President, only to be followed up by the possible presence of another.

Collectible fears addressing the November 3rd election provide a formidably substantiated backdrop, enticing the viewer to Saturday Night’s noticeably decorative theme.

Common characterizations of ‘Times Square’ mascots equally depict the awkwardly haunting evening, accurately paying tribute to the newfound darkness of a cleverly written, beloved Broadway hit musical.

With golden, bronzed torch in hand, ‘The Statue Of Liberty’ raises the potential of hope’s existence come Tuesday.

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

