Emergencies have acquired a new meaning during the Covid19 pandemic as the disease seldom gives time to people to respond to the new kind of medical emergencies. The condition of patients deteriorates so fast that healthcare professionals must respond with exceptional dexterity and expertise that makes Covid19 different from other medical emergencies.

With such deadly force striking at us, it is only natural that fear grips us as we are uncertain about how to protect ourselves from the virus. Everyone is too worried about their safety and health while combating an invisible enemy still on the prowl.

Causes of mental stress

The fear of the pandemic coupled with the various restrictive measures that people must follow to comply with the health advisories about safety and hygiene like wearing masks when going outdoor, washing hands frequently with soap and maintaining adequate physical distance from other people during public interactions, and avoiding crowds are causing enormous mental stress. Unable to lead normal lives, people struggle to adjust to the new normal, and the constant mental conflict is hurting our mental health.

The uncertainty about the economic future, the stress of lost or reduced income, and the continual struggle to find the best ways to cope with the adversities only increase anxiety and leave people disappointed and distressed. Although it is challenging to maintain our wellbeing amid such a gloomy environment by controlling our emotions, there are some ways to better care for our mental health.

Practice cleanliness and good habits

Instead of worrying too much about the chances of a virus attack, be confident about combating it effectively by maintaining cleanliness and practicing good hygiene that ensures safety. Since the virus spreads through the air, wearing masks outdoors cuts down the risk of infection considerably. Keeping your hands clean by frequently washing with soap when at home and using hand sanitizer when going out will reduce the chances of virus transmission. When you follow good personal hygiene, you will feel more confident of protecting yourself and leading a life though differently but safely, which will relieve your mental stress in a City Finance.

Eat Nutritious

Even after relaxing the restrictions of moving outdoors, many people are still working from home. As they stay confined at home, despite the engagement of office work, they cannot follow a routine because of too much free time at their disposal. They often feel bored, and life becomes so uninteresting that they might take to binge eating, damaging their health even more.

The need of the hour is to stay physically healthy to keep us happy and improve our wellbeing. Create a routine by accepting the new normal to find some purpose for your daily activities, and life regains the rhythm that ensures wellness and wellbeing. Eat healthy and nutritious foods at fixed times so that the body receives sufficient nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and proteins to maintain a high level of immunity. Eat a lot of fruits and fresh vegetables, drink many fluids, including water and fresh fruit juices but avoid too much tea and coffee that contains caffeine.

Along with the balanced food and drinks, take sufficient rest during the day and have a good sleep at night so that body and mind recovers from the stress and you can start the day on a fresh note.

Stay active

Engaging in various activities helps to remain physically active and avoid feeling isolated and lonely when staying at home for an extended period. Exercise daily as a part of your routine and choose the most appropriate time for doing it if you cannot do it in the morning like many others. Choose exercises that you can efficiently perform within the small spaces that require minimal or no resources and accessories.

Light to moderate exercise for 20 minutes a day is enough to spruce up your health, drive away monotony and make you confident of staying in control.