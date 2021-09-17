Little Known Ways to The road map to a healthy mind is through a healthy body of mental health- Michael Osland

Mental illness has affected a significant amount of people. People suffer from covid, survivors of this disease, loved ones who lost someone to covid, and many more. Covid is not just a respiratory disease; it ruins the entire body and mind. The study shows that the covid virus affects the brain and damages the positive cells. The government has set many different helplines and plans to provide psychological support – but you can always try essential remedies to kick-start this process.

Loss of appetite

Sleep disorder

Feeling dull or disconnected

Fatigue

Feeling sick, diarrhea

Dizziness

With the alarming signs, and you need to seek medical care immediately. Do not wait and call the emergency services before the damage becomes irreversible.

Chest pain and tightness

Shortness of breath

Heart pounding

Suicidal tendencies

Tendency to use illegal drug or substance

Rashes

It is essential to take good care of yourself. It means that your body connects to your mind, and therefore, it is crucial to maintain physical wellness to attain mental health. You can achieve this by having regular and proper sleep. Observe your sleep pattern because depression and anxiety lead to disturbances in sleep. You may feel too sleepy (random hours) or have no sleep at all. Maintain a schedule and stick to it religiously. A good 6-8 hours’ sleep is a recommendation for any adult.

You can plan your bedtime before you even go to bed by listening to soothing music. Have a light meal and do not drink too many liquids. Maintain the right temperature in the room you sleep. These are petty but very significant methods to get a good night’s rest. And the present major lifestyle disorder is sleeping with a gadget beside. Shut all the devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime. You can either read a book or listen to music. Relax your mind and calm your nerves to attain peaceful thoughts.

Exercising every day can be an exciting and effective way of eliminating mental illness. However, with no gyms and no access to the swimming pool – you can always look for alternative ways to stay fit. Take a long walk to the nearby open space. You can also try biking, hiking, trekking, jogging, and an online exercise regime. With the covid shutdown, many online fitness services offer great exercising alternatives to people who want to stay healthy. You must start your day with some simple stretches and yoga. All the negative thoughts fade away when you start the day fresh.

Invest time in fresh cooking every time. Do not eat frozen food or takeaways. When you cook a meal, it gives you time to be creative and attentive towards the recipes. You also get the opportunity to shop for the supplies regularly. It is an excellent exercise, and you get the chance to interact with people. Social isolation is one great reason for depression and anxiety.