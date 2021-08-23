Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Little Known Ways to How to Preserve Your Mental Health during the COVID-19 Pandemic – Tips by Dennis Begos

The COVID-19 Pandemic – Tips by Dennis Begos

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

While we must learn how to keep ourselves safe from the virus, it is equally important that we manage our mental health and not fall prey to symptoms like irritability, impatience, anxiety, frustration, and helplessness. While a certain amount of worry is normal, there are quite a few ways by which we can increase our mental resilience and stay strong in the face of the uncertainties of the pandemic. Some practical tips:

Give the News a Miss

While it is a good idea to have correct information about all aspects of the management of COVID-19, you should not fall into the temptation of watching or reading grim news about the pandemic all the time. Try not to focus on the number of people falling ill and the number of deaths, overcrowding at the hospitals, insufficiency of vaccines, disruption in business, and the ordinary course of life.

Physical Health

Maintaining social distancing does not mean that you cannot go outdoors. Try to follow a normal life of exercising by walking, jogging, cycling, or performing freehand exercises in the fresh air but avoid the crowds, advises Dennis Begos. Eat a balanced diet, taking care to see that you have the recommended amount of proteins, carbs, fiber, vitamins, and fats. Keep yourself hydrated well but limit the consumption of sugary drinks and juices. Avoid consuming excessive coffee because it can keep you awake at night.

Bridge Social Distancing Virtually, Counsels Dennis Begos

Just because restaurants, shopping malls, clubs, gyms, parks, etc., may be off bounds for fear of infection, it does not mean that you have to remain isolated from the rest of the world. Even if visiting family, relatives, and friends is not possible, you can find time now to give people you have not talked to for ages a call. There are also quite a few video conferencing solutions available for both smartphones and computers that you can use to connect with your loved ones.

Conclusion 

The main reason why people worry is they fear uncertainty. To a certain extent, you can mitigate it by making routines and schedules for yourself that make things somewhat predictable for you and ease the load off your mind.

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. Read about his Blog 1 & Blog 2grant and scholarship.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Ultimate Secret Of How to Preserve Your Mental Health during the COVID-19 Pandemic – Tips by Dennis Begos

    by Dennis Begos
    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Dennis Begos shares essential tips for the wellbeing of your senior citizens during COVID-19

    by Dennis Begos
    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Can you take care of your mental health even in COVID-19 times – Dennis Begos opines

    by Dennis Begos
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.