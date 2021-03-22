Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Lital Mintz: The Momtrepreneur Empowering Women Globally

Lital Mintz is the go to entrepreneur whose business endeavours and personality fully aligns with the female empowerment movement. In a world where diversity and gender equality is more needed than ever, it is entrepreneurs like Lital who are desperately needed as role models in the industry. Lital is a network marketing professional, who started her Health […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Lital Mintz is the go to entrepreneur whose business endeavours and personality fully aligns with the female empowerment movement. In a world where diversity and gender equality is more needed than ever, it is entrepreneurs like Lital who are desperately needed as role models in the industry.

Lital is a network marketing professional, who started her Health and Wellness business in 2009, teaching people that when you combine an online business with incredible products the possibilities are limitless. She focuses on paying it forward and believes that the key to success happens, when you stop making it about you and start focusing on how your business can also benefit others.

She is also the co-founder of @wearelitalandcarla , which is a Branding Business Solutions (BBS) program, which is the Go To online program for mothers and women over 40. These individuals usually feel frustrated with social media and are looking to gain the confidence to step out of their comfort zone. Lital runs a coveted, 3-month program with her business partner, Carla Lupo and they have a plethora of clients who have gone on to great success. Please check it out here

By the time she set up her Network Marketing business at the age of 29, Lital already had 3 young children. Lital was working in a corporate office job and was craving for a change. She found that her biggest challenge growing the business was that she was shy and introverted. Lital was often so afraid of other people’s opinions and perception of her, that it inhibited her ability to successfully grow and develop. She gradually managed to overcome this blocker and has grown from strength to strength in her sector.

Whereas the global pandemic has slowed down many entrepreneurs and successful businesses, it has given Lital the vital time and capacity to strategise further. This month, she will be launching a,” 5 Day Social Media Kickstarter Challenge”, which will be the ultimate guide to showing your authentic self via various social media platforms.

What is unique about the offering is that clients get access to two successful mentors, Carla and Lital. Lital expresses that, “we have two different, seperate personalities with different strengths and weaknesses.” She discussed how Carla is an extrovert personality and Lital is more inclined to be introverted. However, with their strong knowledge and background, it is easy to see why they are referred to as the dynamic duo. Clients love their contagious energy and ability to drive forward a community of strong females.

Lital’s social media presence is strong and engaging, here readers can keep up to date with the businesses progress and use her knowledge sharing as a source of inspiration. Upon visiting her profile, you feel a sense of positivity and motivation to take control over your own destiny. We particularly like the inspirational quotes which are abundant. “Get out of your own way and start writing your own story” is one that I particularly hurry to write down.

With a hopefully brighter 2021 underway and individuals having a renewed focus on self-worth, it is easy to see why Lital Mintz is at the forefront of this wonderful movement.

You can follow her progress via @Litalmintz on Instagram. 

    Michelle Thompson

    Michelle Thompson is a copywriter and publicist based out of the UK. Having graduated with a bachelor in arts and literature, her background of writing has seen her work recognised by several international publications.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Author Julia Pimsleur: Why You Need To Focus On Relationships

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Charlene Walters: “If you don’t ask, you don’t get”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Significance of Entrepreneurs Podcast

    by Haroon Shahzad

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.