Listening To The Answer of “Are You Ok?” Is As Important As Asking

Allow The Answer

Gina Cicatelli Ciagne, CLC

We have been reminded, most recently by the Duchess of Sussex, that asking “Are you ok?” can make a huge difference to someone who is not ok whether from depression, anxiety, or whatever ails them.  While the question is so important, the way the answer is received is just as critical. You may not be able to relate to their suffering. You may not feel as though their problem is not worth the attention being put on it. Remember that neither the question nor the answer has to do with you. It has everything to do with whom you are asking. So, when you ask “Are you ok?” give the person the time and space to answer and with as much authenticity as they wish. It can be the difference between someone hanging on or someone letting go.

Questions are often asked as a matter of protocol, a nicety.  The “how are you?” is typically meant to be a passing comment rather than a real question. Asking someone who is “not ok” if they are and then brushing aside their answer can literally mean the difference between life and death. 

When you ask a question such as “Are you ok?” be prepared to listen and hear the answer. It may not always be neat and tidy.  It may be an answer that makes you uncomfortable. You may not know best to respond to their truth. The person who gives you the raw answer of “I’m not actually doing ok”,” I’m having a really difficult time,” or “I am thinking about hurting myself,” is letting you in and has, perhaps temporarily, lifted a veil into their world of pain that few others may know about.  You may be the only one they have confided in.  Brushing them off, thinking they are bluffing, or following up with a “hang in there” or “snap out of it” can cause a further deep dive into themselves and their desolation.

If you don’t know how to help, find someone to whom they can confide in to get the help they need. Do not force them into a solution that suits you or is convenient for you. A simple “I hear you” can make a big difference. However, your receiving their truth and giving them the space them to safely confide in you does not give you power over their feelings or the best solution.  As the one who has had her answer unheard and rebuffed and knowing how much more isolating that can be, when I now ask someone “Are you ok?” I stop and really listen to their answer. I know the power of privilege someone is entrusting me with by sharing their real answer. Just because the response may not be what you are prepared for or one that you can personally relate to, be open to their answer. You may be the one and only person they are allowing themselves to trust with the truth. The answer and how it is received is as important as the question.

Gina Cicatelli Ciagne, CLC, Breastfeeding Advocate, Educator, and Speaker; Worksite Wellness Advisor; Communications and CPG Strategist

“I could talk about breastfeeding for hours to any audience of any size, and I channel my passion to make a global impact on women and children.” Gina has worn many hats in her career as a breastfeeding educator and advocate, including healthcare and breastfeeding technical advisor, marketing strategist, consumer and healthcare provider resource, corporate media spokesperson and policy and legislative advocate.

Necessity is the mother of invention – and of advocacy - and Gina became involved in this world with a specific interest in workplace breastfeeding support after personal experience with a breastfeeding-apathetic employer. Finding her calling, she switched her career mid-stream and went on to co-manage the Department of Health & Human Services/Office on Women's Health/Ad Council National Breastfeeding Awareness Campaign. The stars continued to align and Gina brought her advocacy and technical skills, marketing expertise, and relationships with the breastfeeding, lactation and medical organizations to global breastfeeding accessories leader, Lansinoh. As a member of the senior management team, she helped the business grow threefold within the 12 years she was there with her perfect blend of business talent and desire to promote and support breastfeeding.

A nationally recognized speaker and expert in the area of women's health, infant feeding and nutrition, breastfeeding and lactation, Gina has appeared on the global news stage as well as nationally on NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox News, CNN as well as featured on radio, blogs, and in digital and print publications including as a regular contributor to Huffington Post.

Gina has a BA in International Studies from the University of Dayton, a MS in Public and Community Health from Trinity University and is a Certified Lactation Consultant (CLC). When she’s not cheering on new moms, you can find her road tripping with her children in their breastfeeding-bedazzled truck.

