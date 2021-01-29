Listening to music fights stress and boosts productivity

Music connects directly with the subconscious – the most primitive side of the brain – and can cause it to generate endorphins and dopamine.

The Music of used piano does much more than heighten our senses or relax anxiety, it puts us in a good mood, helps mitigate pain, improves the quality of life, stimulates learning, communication, and body expression in children. Have you noticed that every time a song is played, the children dance quickly?

The therapeutic activity of music is not new, although today it is in full expansion thanks to numerous reports and studies. All these benefits are generated by the deep stimulation at the brain level caused by each of the musical waves, regardless of the tastes of each person:

Improve your training.

Gym classes, special lists for running, helmets increasingly lighter and easier … all focused-on music, to accompany us, to be part of our routine. Music increases motivation to unsuspected limits.

It can improve performance by 15%

Allows you to take your mind off negative thoughts.

Decreases stress.

“It helps to maintain a continuous rhythm, since the exercise adapts to the beat that each song maintains. Music and its elements help you focus your energy on physical activity and keep it going for a longer time.

Fight stress

If we let ourselves be carried away by our favorite songs, cortisone (the hormone related to anxiety) is reduced and the mind releases the accumulated tensions. “If we are very stressed, it is better to opt for more upbeat music, as it will connect more with the mood,

We all remember that furious concert with friends, the last parties in town where the orchestra sang all the greatest hits we know, or that rare night of partying that ended in karaoke … and we all remember those moments as something positive, with a smile, as a good memory.

The good sensations are experienced if we sing out loud: the breathing becomes deeper and slower and there is greater muscle activity, so relaxation will increase.

Stimulates concentration.

Slow tempo music promotes a calm, meditative state. They tend to activate areas of the brain that are key to enhancing cognitive, affective, and motor learning, helping to maintain productivity throughout the entire working day. Many people study classical music, others with film soundtracks …

Music therapy.

Music therapy is developed in the public and private spheres, in group or individual exercises, in prevention, promotion, recovery, and rehabilitation of health. Work methodologies vary by population or school. Both acute pain and chronic pain can be soothed by applying specific music therapy therapies, which serve as a complement to the health treatment received. The mind is one of the most powerful tools we have, we must not waste it.

Favors sleep.

To fight insomnia, they recommend listening to music before sleeping. Relaxing music after dinner so that body and mind get ready to rest. Stay in bed with your eyes closed and that music can help you fall asleep earlier. On many occasions, having the radio at an almost minimal volume helps us sleep, the purr rocking us.