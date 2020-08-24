Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Listening & Communicating ways of empathy

The great gift of human being is that, we have the power of empathy !!!

All of us know communication is to express ourselves, sharing our thoughts. For every relation, communication is very important to make or to maintain it. Not only communication, listening is more important and equal to communication. Listening is understanding. Its good to understand first, before talking. We can’t simply have a chat that means for caring. We have to listen their problems or worries or disappointments or anything. The ways of empathy is must be able to listen and to communicate.

We have to understand them through listening and communicate with the right words.. The kind speech, healing words will recover from their sufferings. There are lot of people with much suffering & pain, they have nobody to listen to them or to speak to them. Everyone in this world is fighting a battle unknown to you. Whenever, wherever possible try to listen to them and talk to them kindly . Of course this the busy world, everyone has their own works. But listening to others, standing for others, showing empathy to others will surely make you a person that everyone needs.

Empathy is the quality of character that can change the world

– Barack Obama

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

